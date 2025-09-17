Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Lilly Announces Plans to Build $5 Billion Manufacturing Facility in Virginia

The new site will be the company's first dedicated, fully integrated active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and drug product facility for Lilly's emerging bioconjugate platform and monoclonal antibody portfolio.

Sep 17, 2025
Expected to be completed within the next five years, the manufacturing site will bring more than 650 new high-paying jobs to Virginia, including highly skilled engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians.
Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company announces that it plans to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility just west of Richmond, Virginia, in Goochland County. The new site will be the company's first dedicated, fully integrated active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and drug product facility for Lilly's emerging bioconjugate platform and monoclonal antibody portfolio.

Earlier this year, at a press conference in Washington, D.C., Lilly announced plans to bolster its domestic medicine production across therapeutic areas by building four new pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in the United States. The planned Virginia facility is the first to be announced and is part of the company's $50 billion in U.S. capital expansion commitments since 2020. At this site, Lilly will also boost its domestic manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

An ADC is a targeted therapy designed to deliver potent medicines directly to diseased cells. By combining the precision of monoclonal antibodies with the power of cytotoxic medicines, ADCs can act like highly specialized carriers, maximizing treatment effectiveness while reducing harm to healthy tissue. They are primarily used to treat cancer but are being explored for autoimmune diseases and other conditions.

"Our investment in Virginia underscores our commitment to U.S. innovation and manufacturing – creating high-quality jobs, strengthening communities and advancing the health and well-being of Americans nationwide," says David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. "By expanding our domestic capacity, we're building a secure, resilient supply chain that delivers for patients today and supports the breakthrough medicines of tomorrow."

Photo Courtesy of Eli Lilly
Industry News
