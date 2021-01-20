Bumble Bee's CEO Jan Tharp On Communicating Through Crisis: 1-Minute Video

Jan Tharp, CEO of Bumble Bee Seafood, has navigated turbulent waters. Recently, Jan sat down with OEM's Stephanie Neil during PACK EXPO Connects to discuss her journey to the top of this revamped CPG. Watch this "Management Minute" with Jan.

Bumble Bee Foods
Jan 20th, 2021

WATCH Communicating Through Crisis Video--A "Management Minute" from Jan Tharp's interview with Stephanie Neil of OEM Magazine.

Jan returns on February 17th with a new, original podcast interview with Stephanie Neil, editor of OEM Magazine.  Find it here.

Jan was invited by the Packaging and Processing Women's Leadership Network to participate in the morning  Jumpstart Program during PACK EXPO Connects last Fall.  See the entire 20-minute interview segment on building a culture of sustainability, rebranded marketing and advertising and communicating effectively during crisis, here.

"Jan Tharp is an authentic, honest CEO for today's turbulent times," says Jim Chrzan, PMMI Media Group VP of Content.  "Her matter-of-fact style should be studied by others as she shares real-world challenges and her surprisingly straight-forward approach to steering her brand. "


Companies in the life sciences industry need a granular view of the flow of products traveling through the supply chain, from the initial supplier to the patient.
Consequences of Supply Chain Blind Spots and Solutions in New Survey
Companies lose millions due to spoilage; improved tracking methods increase end-to-end visibility and mitigate loss.
Jan 22nd, 2021
V Fzd H Eh B 1920 60070403d672e
Bumble Bee CEO One-Minute Video: How To Communicate Through Crisis
Jan Tharp, CEO of Bumble Bee Seafood, has navigated turbulent waters. Recently, Jan sat down with OEM's Stephanie Neil during PACK EXPO Connects to discuss her journey to the top of this revamped CPG. Watch this 'Management Minute' with Jan.
Jan 20th, 2021
Getty Images 1230124575
How FDA Food Supply Data Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
In the latest FDA Voices post, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Frank Yiannas, M.P.H. discuss how the new data analysis tool, 21 FORWARD, is helping food and agriculture workers receive vaccines.
Jan 20th, 2021
Jt Pi8nn2 1280 5ff6451ce19f0
Supply Chain Resiliency in the Face of Covid-19
MIT's Dr. David Simchi-Levi visited with Keren Sookne, Healthcare Packaging, during PACK EXPO Connects to re-examine how life science companies think about the supply chain.
Jan 19th, 2021
Getty Images 171264154
Cannabis Packaging Design Chat: Trends and Considerations
Cristin Rudolph, VP of Consumer Products at Green Thumb Industries (GTI), discussed Cannabis packaging during a PACK EXPO Connects Trend Chat roundtable.
Jan 15th, 2021
Hygienic Design Standard Parts for Medical Applications
Sponsored
Hygienic Design Standard Parts for Medical Applications
Standard Parts in Hygienic Design are optimized for minimal contamination and easy cleaning. JW Winco decided to develop a special series of Standard Parts that meet the high requirements. Learn more at jwwinco.com
Jan 15th, 2021
Getty Images 1178747427
Serialization 101
Fraud is a serious issue for drug manufacturing, and pharmaceutical and medical device regulations using serialization have been mandated to defend against counterfeiting.
Jan 13th, 2021
Medical Supplies Packaging Delivery Design From Antalis Packaging
Improving Home Care with Thoughtful Shipper Redesign
When the last mile includes the doorstep, design accommodates patients with limited dexterity post-surgery or diagnosis.
Jan 11th, 2021
Getty Images 627196908
Quotables and By the Numbers to Start the Year
Quotes and stats on clinical trial demographics, modes of transportation, the personalized medicine market, and more...
Jan 7th, 2021
Jay Timmons, president and CEO of National Association of Manufacturers.
National Association of Manufacturers Calls for Political Action from VP Pence
CEO Timmons: “This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in and work so hard to defend.”
Jan 6th, 2021
Getty Images 157393884
Traceability and Challenges in Perishable Food and E-commerce
Serialization, logistics for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and how food is starting to feel a lot more like pharma regarding regulatory hurdles and temperature control.
Jan 4th, 2021
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Jan 7th, 2021
Uvd Robot 5e8671227f569 png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #1: COVID-19 Use Cases for Mobile Robotics
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #1, how robots can tackle tasks to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Jan 1st, 2021
Regular Compact Cotton Icecream Gj Copy 5efcba6f7203d png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #2: Tampons in a Whimsical Ice Cream Pint
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #2, feminine care company Rael launches a unique recyclable carton in stores and online.
Dec 31st, 2020
Getty Images Global Supply Chain 1 5f442ddc74eae png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #3: Pandemic Shapes the Future Supply Chain
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #3, five megatrends that will shape the future of business and the world.
Dec 30th, 2020
LOLI Beauty uses recycled, recyclable, and refillable food-grade glass containers for its micellars (e.g., tonics, toners, and serums) and its balms and powders.
Home Compostable Bags for Zero-Waste Beauty Brand
As part of its holistic strategy to ‘stir up a clean + conscious change,’ D2C superfood beauty company LOLI uses less than 0.5% plastic in its packaging, opting instead for glass jars, paperboard, and compostable courier bags.
Dec 30th, 2020
The Respimat® re-usable inhaler by Boehringer Ingelheim was awarded as the winner of the “Eco-design” award. The inhaler can be used with up to six cartridge refills. Crucially, this helps reduces plastic waste and CO2 emissions by up to 73% and 71% respectively compared to conventional inhalers.
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #4: 2020 Pharmapack Award Winners
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #4: pharma and med device packaging advancements.
Dec 29th, 2020
A medical worker prepares a syringe to administer the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Cold Chain Doubts Delay Vaccine Distribution in Germany
Vaccines sent to certain German cities may have reached up to 7 C higher than the acceptable temperature range in transportation.
Dec 28th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243 5eac5bfeeff4b png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #5: Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #5: supply chain considerations amid the deadly pandemic.
Dec 28th, 2020
Nurse Panel 1 Copy 5eab1b2e13ea2
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #6: Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #6: we cover the ever-popular nurses’ panel at HealthPack, in which device packaging is reviewed from the user perspective.
Dec 25th, 2020
More in Home
The rapid success of LastObject’s reusable cotton swabs shows that the market is ready for alternatives to single-use products. The tip is made of Thermolast M from Kraiburg TPE to meet requirements of durability, cleaning, and skin contact.
A TPE for sustainable cotton swabs
LastSwab meets EU Directive which bans single-use plastic products ahead of time.
Dec 23rd, 2020
1 Img 3321
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #8: CDMO Speeds Line with L4 Serialization
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. At #8, we cover one CDMO’s implementation of an open-source serialization system.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella and more.
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #9: Anti-Microbial Wrap Offers Promise
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. At #9, we cover research from McMaster University on a new wrap inspired by lotus leaves.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 16 At 1 23 32 Pm
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #10: Ramping COVID-19 Test Medium Production
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. At #10 is this article about Thermo Fisher’s journey to ramp test medium to the millions per week for public health needs.
Dec 21st, 2020
Passing the MORE Act should fund loan programs for small businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and increase industry equity.
Bill to Legalize Marijuana at Federal Level Passed by US House, but Awaits Senate Approval
Comprehensive bill to remove marijuana from Controlled Substances Act and end federal prohibitions on the plant, opening industry up to business and legal process benefits.
Dec 18th, 2020
I Stock 000086136291 Medium 2
HDA Statement on FDA Authorization of First COVID-19 Vaccine
'While we acknowledge the hard work and determination that got us to this moment, we also recognize that this is just the first step...'
Dec 17th, 2020
The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines marks an unprecedented supply chain event for the widespread distribution of extremely expensive and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.
COVID-19 Black Swan Event Accelerates Digital Transformation and Urgency for Tech-Enabled Reusables
The newest Inner Loop article from the Reusable Packaging Association says smart reusable packaging solutions are available to optimize resilient supply chains and facilitate daunting challenges of COVID-19 business swings and vaccine distribution.
Dec 15th, 2020
Wyid M3j X 1920 5fcfb25eeb9d2
Pharma Track and Trace Lessons
Par Pharmaceutical's Aladin Alkhawam and Healthcare Packaging's Keren Sookne discuss lessons learned, serialization, and 2023 DSCSA regulations, at PACK EXPO Connects.
Dec 14th, 2020
Getty Images 136641043
Serialization Continues to Impact Pharma Automation Investments
Automation and IoT are on trend, as the industry continues to meet serialization regulations.
Dec 10th, 2020
Ambient Image
Crowdsourcing Protection Against Counterfeiting
Systech’s bidirectional communication capacity is designed to increase brand protection. Increased detection may act as a deterrent to counterfeiters.
Dec 8th, 2020
2u L2q6 H0 1920 5fcfba9184d01
Trends In Healthcare
Healthcare Packaging’s Keren Sookne discusses this year's trends in pharma, medical devices, and supplements including cannabis, more accurate dosing, track & trace, etc.
Dec 8th, 2020
Bruce Bernstein, founder, President & CEO of UBIX Processing
CBD Business Maps New Frontier
After experiencing firsthand the medicinal power of CBD, Bruce Bernstein launches UBIX Processing, a private-label manufacturer and packager of a range of CBD wellness and cosmetic products.
Dec 8th, 2020