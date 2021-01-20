WATCH Communicating Through Crisis Video--A "Management Minute" from Jan Tharp's interview with Stephanie Neil of OEM Magazine.

Jan returns on February 17th with a new, original podcast interview with Stephanie Neil, editor of OEM Magazine. Find it here.

Jan was invited by the Packaging and Processing Women's Leadership Network to participate in the morning Jumpstart Program during PACK EXPO Connects last Fall. See the entire 20-minute interview segment on building a culture of sustainability, rebranded marketing and advertising and communicating effectively during crisis, here.

"Jan Tharp is an authentic, honest CEO for today's turbulent times," says Jim Chrzan, PMMI Media Group VP of Content. "Her matter-of-fact style should be studied by others as she shares real-world challenges and her surprisingly straight-forward approach to steering her brand. "



