Thermoformer Steps Up to Fight COVID-19

According to this weekend's Cape Cod Times, a Hyannis, MA company, SencorpWhite, "has modified equipment normally used to make deli takeout containers and other plastic packaging so it can produce N95 respirator masks for medical workers."

The move by the thermoformer move is in response to predicted shortages of important supplies needed to fight COVID-19. The full article is available here.

SencorpWhite is just the latest example of the packaging industry stepping up to the plate and diverting resources