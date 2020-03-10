ProMach Strengthens Pharmaceutical Portfolio with Acquisition of Pharmaworks

ProMach, a packaging machinery solutions manufacturer, announced it acquired Pharmaworks, a provider of blister packaging technology for the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and contract packaging industries.

Mar 10th, 2020
The addition of Florida-based Pharmaworks significantly expands ProMach’s portfolio of pharmaceutical solutions and strengthens its integrated solutions capabilities for a broad range of applications.

Pharmaworks, founded in 2001, offers a robust and flexible lineup of themoforming solutions for the creation of blister packs, a packaging format commonly used in over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription unit dose pharmaceutical and consumer goods packaging. Pharmaworks blister packaging solutions range from semi-automated thermoformers to fully automated systems capable of speeds up to 600 packages/min. In addition to its core blister packaging machinery, Pharmaworks also provides feeding, transferring, collating, cartoning, and vision/inspection systems, as well as a comprehensive aftermarket support program with parts, service, machinery rebuilds/upgrades, controls upgrades, tooling, accessories, and much more. Additionally, Pharmaworks provides complete blister line integration services for customers needing turnkey blister packaging lines, complete with validation documentation.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Pharmaworks team to ProMach,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “The pharmaceutical industry has been a strong growth engine for ProMach over the last five years, beginning with our acquisition of NJM in 2016 and continuing with the addition of WLS in 2017 and now Pharmaworks in 2020. The research forecasts continued strong growth in the pharmaceutical sector over the next few years, and blister packs are a key part of that growth story driven by consumer convenience and safety, particularly with regulations around serialization. I am excited to work with the outstanding senior leadership team at Pharmaworks as they continue developing new innovative solutions, expanding into new markets, and growing their already successful business to even greater heights.

Odessa, Florida-based Pharmaworks and its over 100 employees are joining the ProMach team. Current Pharmaworks President, Peter Buczynsky, will join ProMach as Vice President and General Manager of Pharmaworks. He will be joined by Ingo Federle, Vice President of Technical Operations, and Ben Brower, Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

“ProMach is well regarded in the packaging machinery marketplace for many of the same things that have made Pharmaworks successful – quality, reliability, flexibility, innovation, and integrity,” said Mr. Buczynsky. “Our passion to engineer solutions for pharmaceutical packaging remains at the heart of our business and this deal lets us continue to expand our products, accelerate our pace of innovation, expand our manufacturing operations, more quickly add talented team members, and most importantly create additional value for Pharmaworks customers across the globe. We are looking forward to working with the entire ProMach team to continue this journey we embarked on nearly two decades ago.”

“Many of our customers want a full range of pharmaceutical packaging options from a single source,” said Michel Lapierre, President of ProMach’s Pharma Business Line. “With the addition of Pharmaworks, ProMach can now meet nearly any customer’s needs – whether it’s in rigid bottles or flexible blister packs, from solid dose tablets, capsules, and lozenges to liquid vials, ampoules, and pre-filled syringes – and help them grow their business with a proven partner.”


UnPACKed with PMMI PACK EXPO East Rewind Series
UnPACKed with PMMI PACK EXPO East Rewind Series
So you missed the most successful PACK EXPO East to date? No worries, unPACKed with PMMI has you covered.
Mar 11th, 2020
Recalled Insulin Pump
Quick Hits: Death Spurs Insulin Pump Recall
A popular insulin pump was recalled for delivering incorrect doses.
Mar 11th, 2020
The semi-automatic RRA enables PCI to establish a flexible auto-injector assembly process with a minimum of downtime between batches.
Burgeoning Auto-Injector Market Demands Flexible Production Options
Injectable drug delivery is surging, and auto-injectors are helping patients self-administer more easily. PCI Pharma Services turned to an assembly machine from Syntegon Technology to provide the needed flexibility and scalability.
Mar 10th, 2020
Electric Shock Device
Quick Hits: FDA Bans Electric Shock Devices in Schools
The decision came after more than a decade of legal battles between a school and its critics.
Mar 10th, 2020
Detecting Covid-19
Quick Hits: Hospitals Use AI to Diagnose Coronavirus
Technology used to detect cancer has been retooled to look for signs of Covid-19.
Mar 9th, 2020
CDMO increases in quality control, product release, and microbiology lab footprint by 40% due to additional expansions.
Formulated Solutions Expands Capacity
A number of acquisitions and installations increase the CDMO’s footprint ensuring upgrades and increases in production capabilities. Further aerosol manufacturing capacity is also planned.
Mar 6th, 2020
The complex structure of Roche&rsquo;s cobas plasma separation card consists of a carrier layer with a bonded nonwoven fabric and an upper layer for protection and labeling.
Flexible Production Makes Roche’s HIV Test Innovation a Success
Roche designed a plasma separation card that greatly simplifies blood sampling and transport. Beckhoff Automation made production of the card cost-effective with its flexible, compact eXtended Transport System.
Mar 6th, 2020
A record-breaking 7,100-plus attendees descended on PACK EXPO East 2020
Record breaking PACK EXPO East 2020 Exceeds Industry Expectations
More expansive show floor welcomes record-shattering 7,100 attendees
Mar 6th, 2020
Stream One
High-Barrier Medical and Food Packaging is Recycle-Ready
Healthcare facilities represent some of the largest contributors of plastic waste to landfills and incineration while consumers increasingly seek recycle-ready food packaging.
Mar 6th, 2020
FDA Approved!
Quick Hits: FDA Approves Anti-Nausea Post-Op Injection
16 million Americans suffer from post-op nausea and vomiting each year.
Mar 6th, 2020
Retailers and brands support a transition from UPC to 2D barcodes, watermarks, or RFID tags to provide consumers with more detailed product information and transparency and retailers with more robust supply chain data.
Retail Industry, CPGs Support Switch from UPC to Data-Rich Barcode
Retailers and brands support a transition from UPC to 2D barcodes, watermarks, or RFID tags to provide consumers with more detailed product information and transparency and retailers with more supply chain data.
Mar 5th, 2020
BeCool Pharmaceutics
Quick Hits: Hibernation Drug on the Horizon
The new therapy aims to triple survival with positive neurological outcomes after cardiac arrest.
Mar 5th, 2020
Innovation Stage Logo
Glass-Like Plastic for Injectables
Day 2 Innovation Stage at PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia introduced a film from Japan that delivers same performance as glass for parenteral drugs.
Mar 4th, 2020
Getty Images 123145415
Canada and the Cannabis Market
In October of 2018 Canada was the first nation to fully legalize recreational THC and CBD products for adult use, yet the market’s development has been impacted by the specifics of the legalization rollout.
Mar 4th, 2020
Wipotec Ocs
Live From PACK EXPO East: Integrated Inspection and Checkweigher
Precision high-speed checkweigher is for cylindrical packaging formats, while new ultra-compact X-ray scanner is only 70 mm in width
Mar 4th, 2020
Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli
Quick Hits: Pharma Bro’s Monopolized Drug Goes Generic
The drug's price increased from $13.50 to $750 overnight.
Mar 4th, 2020
Prosthetic Heart Valve
Quick Hits: New Prosthetic Heart Valve Grows With Patient
An innovative new prosthetic heart valve could benefit hundreds of thousands of children.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Use 3
PACK EXPO East Opens in Philadelphia
PACK EXPO East returns to Pennsylvania Convention Center
Mar 2nd, 2020
Moderna Lab
Quick Hits: Moderna Delivers First Potential Coronavirus Vaccine
Clinical trials for the experimental vaccine are expected to start in April.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Virus
Quick Hits: Coronavirus Could Cause Drug Shortages
The FDA listed 20 drugs at risk of shortage due to the outbreak.
Feb 28th, 2020
From the infographic &ldquo;80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.&rdquo;
10 Cannabis Fun Facts - By the Numbers
Enjoy a few random cannabis stats from the LoudCloudHealth.com infographic “80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.”
Feb 27th, 2020
Peter Zornio of Emerson Automation Solutions sets the scene for the day&apos;s digital transformation discussions between CPG manufacturers and OEMs.
CPG Manufacturers and OEMs Collaborate on Digital Transformation
In a meeting co-hosted by PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network and Industry Relations Committee, manufacturers and machine builders shared their plans and concerns about IIoT in a discussion aimed at creating a digital transformation roadmap for PMMI members.
Feb 27th, 2020
Barbed Microneedle Patch
Quick Hits: So Long Hypodermic Needles!
Researchers at Rutgers are eyeing a needle alternative that was inspired by an animal.
Feb 27th, 2020
Vega&rsquo;s Greg Kline demonstrates how the presence of foam can cause a color shift on the company&rsquo;s 360-degree color display, making it easy to see when the status has changed.
Opening Up Measurement Capabilities in Life Sciences
Traditionally playing in oil and gas and chemical industries, Vega is making a move to a wide range of biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications with its new pressure and level sensors.
Feb 26th, 2020
Migraine
Quick Hits: FDA Clears New Migraine Prevention Drug
The intravenous medication is taken every 3 months to prevent migraines.
Feb 26th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Circular Supply Chain and the Reusable Packaging Association
Circularity and reusable packaging systems will be the topic of RPA’s free 2-hour educational program on May 20 in Atlanta, GA, following the Circularity 20 conference.
Feb 25th, 2020
SmartTab
Quick Hits: SmartTab is the Pill of the Future
A Denver startup has created the world’s first ingestible wireless powered drug delivery system.
Feb 25th, 2020
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
While contract packaging in the cannabis industry has been slow to develop, there is room for packaging specialists who can guide and manage the vast and ever-changing landscape of cannabis packaging.
Feb 24th, 2020
Urine Samples Could Save Lives
Quick Hits: Urine Biomarker = Early Cancer Detection
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to a decade before clinical signs appear.
Feb 24th, 2020
Chris Coggan, CEO and lead designer of Therapy Tonics.
Catch 22s and Opportunity in Cannabis Packaging
An established brand owner says, ‘…if you're a small brand trying to get started, especially with bootstrap money like ours,’ minimum order quantities represent a hurdle.
Feb 21st, 2020
Belviq
Quick Hits: Weight Loss Drug Linked to Cancer
Clinical trials showed an increased risk of cancer in patients who took an oral medication intended for obese adults.
Feb 21st, 2020