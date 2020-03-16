Limited-Edition Pouch for Tour de France Features 10,000 Unique Designs

Digital printing has emerged as the primary tool for creating personalized packaging for limited editions, helping Consumer Packaged Goods companies better engage and connect with consumers and generate excitement around their brands.

Anne Marie Mohan
Mar 16th, 2020
Fpa Skratch Labs

The other 2020 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners are Innventure's AeroFlexx (Highest achievement)   |    UFlex Ltd.’s 4D Bag with Handle    |    UFlex Ltd.’s FlexiTube     |     Amcor Healthcare’s Insura Seal Verification     |     Printpack’s Paqui Tortilla Chip Pouch     |      Amcor Flexibles’ Predilecta Sacciali Jar Shaped Pouch     |    Glenroy’s Premade Standcap Inverted Pouches      |       Plastic Packaging Technologies’s Hill’s Recyclable Pet Treat Bag      |    Printpack’s Stacy’s Women’s History Month Package      |     Paxxus’ StreamOne  |  Silver Winners

This was what all-digital flexible package printing company ePac Flexible Packaging was able to accomplish for customer Skratch Labs, a Boulder, Colo.-based maker of sports nutrition products, when it produced 10,000 unique pouch designs featuring a metallic, color-shifting design for the company. The FPA Gold Achievement Award-winning package was created to celebrate the participation of Skratch Labs’ cycling team partner, EF Education First Pro Cycling, in the 2019 Tour de France and was met with great enthusiasm by the team’s followers, as well as by general cycling fans and collectors. (Packaging World first covered the package in July 2019. See pwgo.to/5461.)

Says Skratch Labs VP of Marketing Elliot Freeman, “Skratch Labs’ mission is to help athletes perform better, and we work with some of the best endurance athletes in the world. One of the teams we work most closely with is EF Education First Pro Cycling, a top Pro Tour team. When ePac came to us with the opportunity to explore a short-run limited-edition packaging design, we jumped at the chance to celebrate EF Pro Cycling and depict their latest jersey design.

“We chose our top-selling product, Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Drink Mix Lemon & Lime, and made 10,000 limited-edition pouches to sell during the Tour de France. It was just a fun thing we could do to support the team and get cycling fans amped up for the biggest stage race of the year.”

The graphic design for the stand-up pouch was inspired by the team’s bright pink, purple, and blue jerseys. “We love the vibrancy of EF Pro Cycling’s ‘pink argyle’ jersey design,” says Freeman. “It stands out in the peloton, it’s recognized around the world, and we knew it would jump off the shelf as a limited-edition packaging design. Plus, the design really lent itself to be adaptive, as the colors blend into each other in a pattern that the team refers to as an ‘oil slick.’”

The master design for the pouch was done by Skratch Labs Creative Lead Emma Ziobrzynski, based on artwork for EF Pro Cycling’s jersey and logo, which was provided by the team. Skratch Labs then gave ePac a “seed” file from which the 10,000 design expressions were created using HP SmartSteam Mosaic software from HP Indigo. Mosaic is an algorithm that automatically generates a high number of unique graphic patterns from the seed design by randomly transforming the master artwork file, rotating, transposing, and interchanging colors, and amplifying the design anywhere.

"HP SmartStream Mosaic is an extremely powerful tool,” said Carl Joachim, CMO of ePac Flexible Packaging in the July 2019 PW article. “This project [the first of its kind for ePac] is a fantastic demonstration of how sporting team sponsors can use their logos and designs to develop unique items for fans to get into the team spirit and save as collectors’ items.”

Pouch rollstock was printed on an HP Indigo 20000 digital press in five colors—CMYK + W (cyan, magenta, yellow, black, and white)—with HP’s ElectroInk liquid printing ink. In addition to sporting 10,000 different designs, the pouch graphics incorporated a metallic effect achieved through the prepress process and a unique printing technique. The film was constructed of a solventless lamination of 0.60-mil soft-touch matte PET/0.48-mil metallized PET/4.50-mil metallocene linear low-density polyethylene coex and was supplied to Skratch in a premade pouch format, designed to hold 15.5 oz of the powdered drink mix.

The Limited Edition EF Pro Cycling Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Mix was sold on the company’s website, skratchlabs.com, as well as through the company’s retail partners, and was supplied to EF Pro Cycling team members at the Tour de France. “The EF Pro Cycling team consumes a huge volume of Skratch Labs product throughout the tour, and we made sure they had some of the limited-edition pouches with them,” says Freeman. “It was pretty fun to see the riders taking selfies with our packaging.

“We’ll be offering the Limited Edition EF Pro Cycling Sport Hydration Drink Mix again this summer, and we’re just excited by the joy it’s been generating for our consumers.”

Companies in this article
ePac Flexible Packaging
HP Indigo
A record-breaking 7,100-plus attendees descended on PACK EXPO East 2020
Record breaking PACK EXPO East 2020 Exceeds Industry Expectations
More expansive show floor welcomes record-shattering 7,100 attendees
Mar 6th, 2020
Fpa Skratch Labs
Limited-Edition Pouch for Tour de France Features 10,000 Unique Designs
Digital printing has emerged as the primary tool for creating personalized packaging for limited editions, helping Consumer Packaged Goods companies better engage and connect with consumers and generate excitement around their brands.
Mar 16th, 2020
Amazon is working on a cure for the common cold.
Quick Hits: Amazon is Developing a Secret Vaccine
The unique project goes by code name “Project Gesundheit,” and could save the U.S. $40 billion a year.
Mar 16th, 2020
RESPMETER
Quick Hits: FDA Gives Opioid Overdose Detector Breakthrough Status
The device contains a biosensor that detects fatal side effects of opioid abuse.
Mar 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1139668667
Finance and Investments in the Legal/Not Legal Cannabis Business
Lack of access to financial institutions and tax breaks, as well as volatile market valuations, challenge the cannabis industry’s ability to expand.
Mar 12th, 2020
Insura Seal Verification
Colorful Seal Verification Technology for Medical Device Packaging
Winning an FPA Gold Award in Technical Innovation, Insura™ Seal Verification technology from Amcor Healthcare Packaging offers a “colorful” option for the countless medical device packages that undergo visual inspection.
Mar 12th, 2020
Vial Packaging
Quick Hits: Packaging Leads to Waste for Expensive Chemo Drugs
Waste from packaging led to $102 million in waste over a period of three years.
Mar 12th, 2020
Recalled Insulin Pump
Quick Hits: Death Spurs Insulin Pump Recall
A popular insulin pump was recalled for delivering incorrect doses.
Mar 11th, 2020
The semi-automatic RRA enables PCI to establish a flexible auto-injector assembly process with a minimum of downtime between batches.
Burgeoning Auto-Injector Market Demands Flexible Production Options
Injectable drug delivery is surging, and auto-injectors are helping patients self-administer more easily. PCI Pharma Services turned to an assembly machine from Syntegon Technology to provide the needed flexibility and scalability.
Mar 10th, 2020
Logo
ProMach Strengthens Pharmaceutical Portfolio with Acquisition of Pharmaworks
ProMach, a packaging machinery solutions manufacturer, announced it acquired Pharmaworks, a provider of blister packaging technology for the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and contract packaging industries.
Mar 10th, 2020
Electric Shock Device
Quick Hits: FDA Bans Electric Shock Devices in Schools
The decision came after more than a decade of legal battles between a school and its critics.
Mar 10th, 2020
Detecting Covid-19
Quick Hits: Hospitals Use AI to Diagnose Coronavirus
Technology used to detect cancer has been retooled to look for signs of Covid-19.
Mar 9th, 2020
CDMO increases in quality control, product release, and microbiology lab footprint by 40% due to additional expansions.
Formulated Solutions Expands Capacity
A number of acquisitions and installations increase the CDMO’s footprint ensuring upgrades and increases in production capabilities. Further aerosol manufacturing capacity is also planned.
Mar 6th, 2020
The complex structure of Roche&rsquo;s cobas plasma separation card consists of a carrier layer with a bonded nonwoven fabric and an upper layer for protection and labeling.
Flexible Production Makes Roche’s HIV Test Innovation a Success
Roche designed a plasma separation card that greatly simplifies blood sampling and transport. Beckhoff Automation made production of the card cost-effective with its flexible, compact eXtended Transport System.
Mar 6th, 2020
Stream One
High-Barrier Medical and Food Packaging is Recycle-Ready
Healthcare facilities represent some of the largest contributors of plastic waste to landfills and incineration while consumers increasingly seek recycle-ready food packaging.
Mar 6th, 2020
FDA Approved!
Quick Hits: FDA Approves Anti-Nausea Post-Op Injection
16 million Americans suffer from post-op nausea and vomiting each year.
Mar 6th, 2020
Retailers and brands support a transition from UPC to 2D barcodes, watermarks, or RFID tags to provide consumers with more detailed product information and transparency and retailers with more robust supply chain data.
Retail Industry, CPGs Support Switch from UPC to Data-Rich Barcode
Retailers and brands support a transition from UPC to 2D barcodes, watermarks, or RFID tags to provide consumers with more detailed product information and transparency and retailers with more supply chain data.
Mar 5th, 2020
BeCool Pharmaceutics
Quick Hits: Hibernation Drug on the Horizon
The new therapy aims to triple survival with positive neurological outcomes after cardiac arrest.
Mar 5th, 2020
Innovation Stage Logo
Glass-Like Plastic for Injectables
Day 2 Innovation Stage at PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia introduced a film from Japan that delivers same performance as glass for parenteral drugs.
Mar 4th, 2020
Getty Images 123145415
Canada and the Cannabis Market
In October of 2018 Canada was the first nation to fully legalize recreational THC and CBD products for adult use, yet the market’s development has been impacted by the specifics of the legalization rollout.
Mar 4th, 2020
More in Home
Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli
Quick Hits: Pharma Bro’s Monopolized Drug Goes Generic
The drug's price increased from $13.50 to $750 overnight.
Mar 4th, 2020
Prosthetic Heart Valve
Quick Hits: New Prosthetic Heart Valve Grows With Patient
An innovative new prosthetic heart valve could benefit hundreds of thousands of children.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Use 3
PACK EXPO East Opens in Philadelphia
PACK EXPO East returns to Pennsylvania Convention Center
Mar 2nd, 2020
Moderna Lab
Quick Hits: Moderna Delivers First Potential Coronavirus Vaccine
Clinical trials for the experimental vaccine are expected to start in April.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Tom Mc Daniel
ProMach Names Senior Vice President of Pharma Business Line
ProMach, a packaging machinery solutions manufacturer, named Tom McDaniel Senior Vice President for its Pharma Business Line.
Feb 28th, 2020
Virus
Quick Hits: Coronavirus Could Cause Drug Shortages
The FDA listed 20 drugs at risk of shortage due to the outbreak.
Feb 28th, 2020
From the infographic &ldquo;80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.&rdquo;
10 Cannabis Fun Facts - By the Numbers
Enjoy a few random cannabis stats from the LoudCloudHealth.com infographic “80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.”
Feb 27th, 2020
Peter Zornio of Emerson Automation Solutions sets the scene for the day&apos;s digital transformation discussions between CPG manufacturers and OEMs.
CPG Manufacturers and OEMs Collaborate on Digital Transformation
In a meeting co-hosted by PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network and Industry Relations Committee, manufacturers and machine builders shared their plans and concerns about IIoT in a discussion aimed at creating a digital transformation roadmap for PMMI members.
Feb 27th, 2020
Barbed Microneedle Patch
Quick Hits: So Long Hypodermic Needles!
Researchers at Rutgers are eyeing a needle alternative that was inspired by an animal.
Feb 27th, 2020
Vega&rsquo;s Greg Kline demonstrates how the presence of foam can cause a color shift on the company&rsquo;s 360-degree color display, making it easy to see when the status has changed.
Opening Up Measurement Capabilities in Life Sciences
Traditionally playing in oil and gas and chemical industries, Vega is making a move to a wide range of biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications with its new pressure and level sensors.
Feb 26th, 2020
Migraine
Quick Hits: FDA Clears New Migraine Prevention Drug
The intravenous medication is taken every 3 months to prevent migraines.
Feb 26th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Circular Supply Chain and the Reusable Packaging Association
Circularity and reusable packaging systems will be the topic of RPA’s free 2-hour educational program on May 20 in Atlanta, GA, following the Circularity 20 conference.
Feb 25th, 2020