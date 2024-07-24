Community Poll: Sustainability Hurdles

See what the community says by reading more about the latest community poll.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Jul 24, 2024
Green & White Modern Pie Chart Graph
We asked. You answered. In the latest community poll on the Healthcare Packaging homepage, we asked readers and visitors, alike: Currently, what ranks as your biggest sustainability hurdle? And the results are in:

  • Need more staff to make big changes 32%
  • Material selection and barrier concerns 32%
  • Regulatory challenges 28%
  • Can’t afford to sacrifice production speed 8%

Did you have a chance to answer this month's poll? Either way, don't miss next month's poll question about the digital transformation journey.

