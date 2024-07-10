New Tool: PMMI ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, PMMI ProSource.

Canadian Cannabis Oil Study Reveal Label Discrepancies

New study reveals one-third of products differ from their online THC and CBD descriptions.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Jul 10, 2024
New study reveals label discrepancies are a common occurrence for cannabis oil products.
New study reveals label discrepancies are a common occurrence for cannabis oil products.

Key takeaway: There is a need for greater quality control in the Canadian legal cannabis market, and likely globally, to ensure labels reflect accurate dosing information. 


A new study published on June 5, 2024 in JAMA Open Network, a medical journal published by the American Medical Association, confirms “discrepancies” in the information displayed on goods containing cannabis oil.

This is believed to be the first Canadian study about the labeling of regulated products containing cannabis oil.

To discover these findings, oral cannabis oil products available on the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) website were tracked with 30 products randomly selected that were available at least twice during the tested period. Amounts of CBD and THC in each product were then quantified using “high-performance liquid chromatography at the Centre for Microbial Chemical Biology at McMaster University (Federal cannabis regulations indicate that the allowable variability for extracts is 15% above or below the product’s labeled amount.)” 

The results showed one-third of purchased products differed from their online THC and CBD descriptions, and 16.7% had conflicting information on the physical label.

These findings suggest that inaccurate labeling of cannabis oil products in the legal Canadian market is all too common, with most discrepancies due to labeling products with greater THC or CBD content than was present. The good news is that no products contained more THC than labeled at an amount that would be expected to have substantively different psychoactive effects. Mislabeling the amount of THC or CBD in a cannabis product can lead to inaccurate dosing for medical consumers obtaining products from the non-medical market.

According to the report, an important takeaway is that these findings suggest a need for greater quality control in the Canadian legal cannabis market and undermine the assumption that a legal market is an assurance of accurate labeling. 

Related Stories
Pharmaceutical Packaging Demand
Home
Innovations in Packaging Technology Drive Growth in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
Header
Home
Pharmapack Three-Station Monoblock Tablet Bottle Filling Machine
Epson Label Boost software adds color and dynamic content to shipping labels.
Home
Shipping Label Software Offers Color Boost for Dynamic Content
4 Stevenato Super Flexible Assembly Line Pic 63cc3ece01e38
Home
Flexible High Speed Device Assembly and Data Collection for Assembly
Top Stories
New study reveals label discrepancies are a common occurrence for cannabis oil products.
Home
Canadian Cannabis Oil Study Reveal Label Discrepancies
New study reveals one-third of products differ from their online THC and CBD descriptions.
Pharmaceutical Packaging Demand
Home
Innovations in Packaging Technology Drive Growth in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
CPG executives are considering technologies like tablets, app-based solutions, and video to help train workers.
Workforce
Looking to Technology for Strategic Workforce Allocation and Skill Development
Ease of Use® Design Guides
Package Design
Arthritis Foundation & Target Partner to Improve Packaging
CPGs and OEMs should communicate throughout the timeline of a machine installation to ensure a successful vertical startup.
Robotics/Automation
Why Communication is Crucial for a Successful Vertical Startup in Packaging
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Diamind Sentry
Antares Vision Group Launches Exception Management System for Pharma Supply Chain
Amid a surge in exceptions, Antares Vision Group's DIAMIND Sentry promotes seamless operations and compliance with traceability regulations.
Turnkey Solution for Pharmaceutical Rework and Manual Aggregation
Single-Use Sensor Bag Ports
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
352 Hcp Cobot
Robotics/Automation
Cobot Palletizers
347 Hcp Sustainable Healthcare&medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Regulatory
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
View more »