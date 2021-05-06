Leading Food Companies to Receive Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

ProFood World is set to honor Conagra Brands, Smithfield Foods, B&G Foods, Liffey Meats, and Graphic Packaging International for outstanding sustainability achievements.

PMMI Media Group
May 6th, 2021
Sema Logo

Leading Food Companies to Receive Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

ProFood World set to honor Conagra Brands, Smithfield Foods, B&G Foods, Liffey Meats, and Graphic Packaging International for outstanding sustainability achievements. 

ProFood World, a publication of PMMI Media Group, a division of PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is pleased to announce the winners of the seventh annual Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards.

The award-winning programs and projects were completed and operational between November 2019 and December 2020. They include the following:

Program Category

  1. B&G Foods, Cincinnati, Ohio: Water Reduction
  2. (Tie) Conagra Brands, Menomonie, Wisc.: Compressed Air, Steam, and Vacuum Leak Reduction Conagra Brands, Waterloo, Iowa: Zero Waste Recycling Efforts
  3. Conagra Brands, Fennville, Mich.: Cherry Fresh Pack Water Reduction

Project Category

  1. Smithfield Foods, Sioux City, Iowa: Cardboard Reduction
  2. (Tie) Smithfield Foods, Kinston, N.C.: Air Knife Energy Reduction Conagra Brands, Maple Grove, Minn.: Pacing Paper Waste
  3. Smithfield Foods, Kinston, N.C.: Packaging Reduction Project

Processor/Supplier Partnership Category

Liffey Meats, Ireland, and Graphic Packaging International, Atlanta, Ga.: PaperSeal Tray

The peer-reviewed awards recognize facilities for projects or programs that improve sustainability efforts in food and beverage manufacturing operations, focusing on pollution prevention, compliance assurance, and environmental protection. Recipients are awarded for reduction in water and energy use, waste conservation, pollution prevention, and packaging reductions.

“For the first time since the awards competition began seven years ago, we have created a new category to include and honor the essential partnerships between food and beverage processors and their suppliers,” says Joyce Fassl, editor in chief of ProFood World. “ProFood World will continue to retain the awards’ traditional Program and Project categories, while building awareness of the new Processor/Supplier Partnership Category.”

   2019 Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Award, First Place Project Category

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, September 27 during PACK EXPO Las Vegas, September 27-29, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

Past award winners include Pepperidge Farm, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Campbell Soup, McCormick, Hormel, Hiland Dairy, Land O’Lakes, and more.

To learn more about the Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards, visit pfwgo.to/sema.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies, and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.

About ProFood World

ProFood World meets the expanding information needs of manufacturing, engineering, operation, and supply chain/logistics executives in the global food and beverage manufacturing. Industry’s most experienced journalists report on news, trends, products, and technologies in food safety, automation, processing, packaging, material handling, and sustainability via print publications, ProFoodWorld.com, and an array of digital products.

About PMMI Media Group

PMMI Media Group is a market-leading B2B media company that produces information for packaging, processing and automation professionals, bringing together solution providers and end users and facilitating connectivity throughout the supply chain. Its world class media brands — Packaging World, Automation World, Healthcare Packaging, OEM, ProFood World, and Mundo PMMI — are proven leaders in covering this diverse and dynamic marketplace, and its digital products incorporate leading-edge media technologies to deliver informed, actionable business intelligence to the industry.

PMMI Media Group is a division of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, a trade association representing more than 900 companies that provide a full range of processing and packaging machinery, materials, components, and containers.

Learn more at PMMIMediaGroup.com.



Companies in this article
Liffey Meats
Smithfield Foods, Inc.
PMMI
B&G Foods
Conagra Brands
Graphic Packaging Intl.
Sema Logo
Leading Food Companies to Receive Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
ProFood World is set to honor Conagra Brands, Smithfield Foods, B&G Foods, Liffey Meats, and Graphic Packaging International for outstanding sustainability achievements.
May 6th, 2021
How B2B can pivot to B2C operations.
The Logistics of Pivoting from B2B to B2C
The pandemic has brought swift surges to e-commerce and D2C sales. How can a traditionally B2B company quickly pivot to the B2C market during these times?
May 4th, 2021
PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO. Packaging. Processing. One Powerful Show.
Register for the Return of PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO
After more than a year without in-person trade shows, attendee registration is now underway for the only comprehensive packaging and processing trade show in the world in 2021.
May 3rd, 2021
4:30 Hcp Title
Expedite Med Device Approval with FDA’s New Program
Medical device manufacturers can potentially speed review by testing to recognized standards performed at a list of FDA-accredited labs released in April 2021. Watch this Take Five video to learn more.
Apr 30th, 2021
Check out the links to our coverage of the 2021 PDA Annual Meeting. While the live event has passed, the event site is full of on-demand content covering pharmaceutical filling, supply chain considerations, vaccine manufacturing, and more through May 16.
2021 PDA Annual Meeting: Trend Roundup
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) virtual conference offered plenty of new perspectives in aseptic filling, flexible facilities, and more.
Apr 28th, 2021
The First Step to Increasing Cybersecurity is to Analyze Operational Vulnerabilities.
The First Step to Increasing Cybersecurity
There are a number of straightforward and understandable steps companies can take to protect their operations from cyberattacks. The first is to analyze operational vulnerabilities.
Apr 27th, 2021
Io Pp Ameri Star2021 Logo Transparent
Enter AmeriStar Competition For Package Design: Deadline May 21
AmeriStar entries are accepted across 17 categories, and include three special top awards: Best of Show Award, Sustainable Packaging Award, and Design Excellence Award. Here's your chance to gain recognition for your innovative package design.
Apr 26th, 2021
Getty Images 1126880991
A New Model for Digitizing Supply Chain Operations
Global supply chain leaders are collaborating to shape and transform next generation digital supply chain networks.
Apr 22nd, 2021
“The healthcare sector is both a significant contributor to the global planetary health crisis and uniquely burdened by it,” says Practice Greenhealth’s “Why Sustainability” page.
30 Sustainability Stories in Healthcare Packaging
In honor of Earth Month, we round up thirty stories of varying lengths and topics in life sciences and personal care packaging sustainability.
Apr 22nd, 2021
Steriline designed an auger filling head equipped with a customized screw shape added to the PVFCM50 to protect product integrity
Bess Pro Creates Small Batch System for Powder Filling Line
Turnkey system to improve vial filling from manual and lab-scale to up to 200 vials/min provided in only 10 months despite the pandemic.
Apr 20th, 2021
Blake Griffin, senior analyst, Interact Analysis presenting on predictive maintenance strategies at PMMI's Executive Leadership Conference.
Live at the ELC: OEMs Can Monetize Predictive Maintenance
Predictive maintenance is an emerging technology for packaging and processing equipment that has the potential to disrupt the OEM business model.
Apr 19th, 2021
Inputs for materials, equipment, and labor will be getting more expensive across the board, but a tight labor market will be the biggest limiting factor for CPGs. Automation is a great way to circumvent this.
Live at the ELC: Economic Forecast for Brands Timing Their Packaging Machinery Procurement
The U.S. and global economies are poised for a long period of expansion, meaning more consumer spending power and top line growth for brands, but also higher input prices for CPGs, including materials, machinery, and labor.
Apr 19th, 2021
4:16 Hcp Title 2
Pre-Fabricated POD for Filling? Don’t Overlook One Key Topic | Modular: The Modern Way of Manufacturing Injectables
If you’re implementing a pre-fabricated POD at your facility, this Take Five video answers why you can’t overlook space for support systems. Also covered: As injectables increase, they become more customized, requiring modular, future-proof equipment.
Apr 16th, 2021
No automation needed to be replaced with the switch from PET to aluminum, which was good news for Nature’s Baby. The existing filling line is capable of handling the new aluminum bottles with limited adjustments.
Organic Baby Shampoo & Conditioner Brand is Latest of its Ilk to Go All-In for Aluminum
Nature’s Baby Organics is another recent entry in the shift away from plastic, and toward aluminum, for packaging of personal care and bath products, particularly specialty products with elements like vegan, organic, or cruelty-free.
Apr 13th, 2021
Adoption of AI in validation and other processes, including data collection and management, can result in valuable predictive qualities within a manufacturing facility.
Data and AI Accelerate Digital Transformation in Pharma
The PDA Annual Meeting emphasized the growing need for pharma manufacturing facilities to become digitalized to improve productivity, open the door to further technologies, and make the most of the ‘digitally native’ workforce.
Apr 12th, 2021
Sm Graphic Cannanis Soonke
CANnabis or CAN’Tabis: Where is Cannabis Heading Amid New Administration?
Listen in as Healthcare Packaging's director of editorial content talks new directions for cannabis regulation, packaging updates, consumer behavior, and more.
Apr 6th, 2021
Could FDA's ASCA program save submission time and boost pre-market testing consistency in the medical device industry?
Demystifying FDA’s ASCA on Biocompatibility for Expedited Review
Live from MD&M BIOMEDigital: Medical device manufacturers can potentially speed review by testing to recognized standards performed at accredited labs.
Apr 7th, 2021
The SentiAR Wearable Command Center is an interprocedural augmented reality (AR) system—with the user interface built off the Microsoft HoloLens—that enables the electrophysiologist to model the heart.
Medical Product Changes Stemming from User Centered Design
Live from MD&M BIOMEDigital: a startup, a consultancy, and a large brand owner talk about how interacting with end users changed their medical device and machinery designs.
Apr 6th, 2021
The difference between IT and OT cybersecurity attacks.
Cybersecurity 101: The Difference Between IT and OT Attacks
There are two categories of cyberattacks, but they can create a bridge to one another, creating a potential avenue for cybercriminals to access the organization.
Apr 6th, 2021
Hcp Title 60661e958299d
5 Tips To Improve Your Remote/Hybrid Audits
Whether you’re a manufacturer or contract organization, audits are a key part of ensuring quality. Don’t overlook these tips from our 'Take Five with HCP' video when switching from in-person supplier audits to virtual or hybrid audits in the pandemic.
Apr 2nd, 2021
More in Home
Critical components need to be assessed to achieve a robust cybersecurity system.
Manufacturing Cybersecurity: Critical Components for Risk Assessment
By the second quarter of 2020, cyberattacks targeting manufacturers accounted for 33% of all incidents across all industries with losses totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. Small businesses are also at risk.
Mar 28th, 2021
A prototype based on a single-click pump in collaboration with supplier NeoCeram.
Reducing Aseptic Risk During Filling
At #PDAannual, Novo Nordisk discusses innovative solutions to modernize aseptic filling in existing facilities while minimizing downtime, regulatory impact, and rebuild.
Mar 24th, 2021
Each 'bird type' has specific ways of communicating, receiving information, and responding to crises.
Use ‘Bird Styles’ to Improve Your Communication in Crisis
Tips for communicating in a crisis so that people listen. Says one consultant, 'If you find yourself carefully crafting an email because you're instinctively cautious about how it might be received, don't write it.'
Mar 23rd, 2021
2021 Ista Virtual Forum Noblue
ISTA Forum Focuses on Packaging for Transport, and Temp Controlled Packaging
The 2021 Virtual ISTA Forum, including TransPack and TempPack, will be held on Tuesday, March 30th and Wednesday, March 31st.
Mar 22nd, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Technical Innovation—Amcor's Dual Chamber Pouch by Amcor Flexibles
Dual Chamber Pouch Keeps Medical Devices Safe
The FPA honored Amcor with a Gold Award in Technical Innovation for its Dual Chamber Pouch, a specialty multi-layer pouch consisting of a peelable medical device chamber and a non-peelable desiccant chamber.
Mar 20th, 2021
Getty Images 858168758 Copy
Blow-Fill-Seal Expands in Aseptic Filling, Vaccines
Live from #PDAannual: Recent developments in the technology have bolstered the use of BFS in aseptic processing, including temperature control and needle addition for pre-filled syringes.
Mar 16th, 2021
Getty Images 1060972482
5 Tips on Remote Auditing Contract Organizations
Switching to hybrid or virtual audits? Check out these tips for a smoother transition. Additionally, PDA is holding a remote audit and inspection workshop Apr. 8.
Mar 15th, 2021
'Your lovin' gives me a thrill, but your lovin' don't pay my bills.' From Money (That's What I Want) first released in August of 1959, written by Motown's Barry Gordy and Janie Bradford.
How does Your Salary Compare?
Are you among top earners or are you sorely in need of a raise? Calling for industry-wide response to annual salary survey conducted by IoPP and covered in Packaging World Magazine.
Mar 12th, 2021
An exploded view of the Fatty 15 starter kit demonstrates the use of corrugated inserts to safely handle a glass bottle through the many-touchpoint e-comm channel in a compact format without extra space or the need for dunnage.
Subscription D2C Supplement Brand Makes Sustainable Impression at Unboxing
A new-to-science fatty acid supplement promises to improve longevity. Seraphina Therapeutics created a sustainability-minded D2C packaging and unboxing experience to align with and amplify the discovery.
Mar 12th, 2021
HIGHEST ACHIEVEMENT AWARD—Crunch Pak's Toy Story Lunch Kitz by American Packaging Corp.
FPA Announces 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the winners of its 65th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.
Mar 10th, 2021
Customers across the U.S. can now shop online at Loop by Ulta Beauty for beauty and personal care products in durable, sustainable packaging that can be returned for refill.
Ulta Unveils First-of-its-Kind Circular Beauty Packaging Platform
Beauty retailer Ulta partners with circular shopping platform Loop to develop an online site and system for consumers to order products in durable, reusable packaging that can be returned for refill and reuse.
Mar 9th, 2021
Drawer
Part 2: RFID Labels Open Doors for Continuous Supply Chain Improvement
In this Q&A, a manager of pharmacy operations explains why RFID-embedded vial labels just may change the world of inventory management and dispensing.
Mar 9th, 2021