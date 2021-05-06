Leading Food Companies to Receive Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

ProFood World set to honor Conagra Brands, Smithfield Foods, B&G Foods, Liffey Meats, and Graphic Packaging International for outstanding sustainability achievements.

ProFood World, a publication of PMMI Media Group, a division of PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is pleased to announce the winners of the seventh annual Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards.

The award-winning programs and projects were completed and operational between November 2019 and December 2020. They include the following:

Program Category

B&G Foods, Cincinnati, Ohio: Water Reduction (Tie) Conagra Brands, Menomonie, Wisc.: Compressed Air, Steam, and Vacuum Leak Reduction Conagra Brands, Waterloo, Iowa: Zero Waste Recycling Efforts Conagra Brands, Fennville, Mich.: Cherry Fresh Pack Water Reduction

Project Category

Smithfield Foods, Sioux City, Iowa: Cardboard Reduction (Tie) Smithfield Foods, Kinston, N.C.: Air Knife Energy Reduction Conagra Brands, Maple Grove, Minn.: Pacing Paper Waste Smithfield Foods, Kinston, N.C.: Packaging Reduction Project

Processor/Supplier Partnership Category

Liffey Meats, Ireland, and Graphic Packaging International, Atlanta, Ga.: PaperSeal Tray



The peer-reviewed awards recognize facilities for projects or programs that improve sustainability efforts in food and beverage manufacturing operations, focusing on pollution prevention, compliance assurance, and environmental protection. Recipients are awarded for reduction in water and energy use, waste conservation, pollution prevention, and packaging reductions.



“For the first time since the awards competition began seven years ago, we have created a new category to include and honor the essential partnerships between food and beverage processors and their suppliers,” says Joyce Fassl, editor in chief of ProFood World. “ProFood World will continue to retain the awards’ traditional Program and Project categories, while building awareness of the new Processor/Supplier Partnership Category.”

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, September 27 during PACK EXPO Las Vegas, September 27-29, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Past award winners include Pepperidge Farm, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Campbell Soup, McCormick, Hormel, Hiland Dairy, Land O’Lakes, and more.



To learn more about the Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards, visit pfwgo.to/sema.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies, and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.

