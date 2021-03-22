ISTA Forum Focuses on Packaging for Transport, and Temp Controlled Packaging

The 2021 Virtual ISTA Forum, including TransPack and TempPack will be held on Tuesday, March 30th and Wednesday, March 31st. (Premier sponsor spotlights will be held on Thursday, April 1st.)
- TransPack program focuses on case studies, research, and solutions related to the optimization of packaging for transport. Testing & Design, E-commerce, Sustainability, and COVID’s impact on the Supply Chain are just some of the topics covered.
- TempPack program focuses on technical topics related to global temperature controlled performance packaging. Best practices, pandemic challenges, sustainability, and ultra-low temp cold chain are just some of the topics covered.
The Forum program will offer a blend of presentations, thought-provoking group discussions and interactive networking to make the most of the virtual experience. The focused group discussions will offer attendees an opportunity to participate in an extended conversation around a shared theme or topic while discussion leaders introduce and facilitate the topics.
