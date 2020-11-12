All-in-one Side Loading Casepacker

The Focke 459 product range can be used for a variety of products and case types, including food, hygiene products, or confectionery. The machines are designed for non-stop runs and can be collated on various infeed systems that support the end user’s customized case orientation.

“The compact machine concept includes case erecting, filling, and closing in one machine frame,” says Jay Jimenez, Focke regional manager. In addition, the 459’s clean design avoids dirt settling and allows easy cleaning. For example, an open design and reduced horizontal surfaces prevent accumulation of dust and product residuals. “We’ve taken the design and we’ve inverted it 45 degrees, reducing the amount of flat level surfaces, so that particles and debris can slide off,” he adds.

Focke can change the direction of how product goes in and comes out of the case packer. “We also offer a version that comes in, say from the north, and can exit to the west or to the east,” Jimenez explains. With it, 90-degree turns can be made, and the equipment can be reversed and set up in a U shape.

To learn more about this technology and view demos, visit Focke’s virtual showroom on PACK EXPO Connects here.





PACK EXPO Connects Reports Record Numbers

At a time when a global pandemic constrains the world, PACK EXPO Connects is bringing the industry together in record numbers this week, with over 17,000 attendees as of Wednesday and more registering every day. Over 700 committed exhibitors are driving the event, taking advantage of every aspect of a completely new interactive platform.







