All-in-one Side Loading Casepacker

Machinery can handle cartons, flow packs, bags, pouches, and more.

Joyce Fassl
Nov 12th, 2020
Focke Side Load Case Packer 459

The Focke 459 product range can be used for a variety of products and case types, including food, hygiene products, or confectionery. The machines are designed for non-stop runs and can be collated on various infeed systems that support the end user’s customized case orientation.

“The compact machine concept includes case erecting, filling, and closing in one machine frame,” says Jay Jimenez, Focke regional manager. In addition, the 459’s clean design avoids dirt settling and allows easy cleaning. For example, an open design and reduced horizontal surfaces prevent accumulation of dust and product residuals. “We’ve taken the design and we’ve inverted it 45 degrees, reducing the amount of flat level surfaces, so that particles and debris can slide off,” he adds.

Focke can change the direction of how product goes in and comes out of the case packer. “We also offer a version that comes in, say from the north, and can exit to the west or to the east,” Jimenez explains. With it, 90-degree turns can be made, and the equipment can be reversed and set up in a U shape.

 PACK EXPO Connects Reports Record Numbers

At a time when a global pandemic constrains the world, PACK EXPO Connects is bringing the industry together in record numbers this week, with over 17,000 attendees as of Wednesday and more registering every day. Over 700 committed exhibitors are driving the event, taking advantage of every aspect of a completely new interactive platform.


 


FOCKE & CO
The Brenton RP1000 robotic palletizer with integrated Orion MADX stretch wrapper.
Robotics Integration in End-of-Line Packaging
Showing how various modules can be integrated into a packaging line with robotic capabilities, Brenton highlighted innovations in case packing and linear servo tracks.
Nov 13th, 2020
Pharmaworks Tf1pro Close Up Final Release Cu
Blister Machine Features Vacuum System for Reject/Transfer
In the compact TF1pro blister machine, a vacuum arm lifts ‘good’ blisters, precisely lowering them to the transfer actuator. Another key safeguard: an upper seal plate that retracts when web motion stops to prevent unnecessary heat exposure.
Nov 13th, 2020
With Aveva Insights, users can see details showing the specific operating parameters that have been crossed by the motor, the consequences of motor failure to the line, and prescriptive actions he can take to solve the issue.
Guided Analytics Software Streamlines Equipment Maintenance
Aveva demonstrates how the guided analytics capabilities of its Insight software alerts users to performance anomalies, directs repairs, and provides deep, user-specific equipment details.
Nov 13th, 2020
Smp Cap Lock Rfid
Cap-Lock Pharma Security Label with RFID Technology
Developed to help hospitals expand digitization initiatives, the label-and-cap security concept for prefilled syringes also enables automated inventory and supply chain management, as well as digital first-opening indication.
Nov 13th, 2020
Brian Jeppesen, automation engineering supervisor at Omron Automation’s Technology Center, explains the Traceability 4.0 concept.
Improving Product Quality with Automated Traceability
Omron Automation demonstrates how it uses the MQTT industrial communication protocol to track work-in-process and finished goods.
Nov 12th, 2020
Machine-centric robotics is about merging the robot controller into the machine controller so that users can manage servo control, I/O, and visualization from one industrial PC.
What Is Machine-Centric Robotics?
End users’ increasing retrofits of machines to process more SKUs is driving the integration of ABB’s robots with B&R’s control system to speed up cycle times, minimize dwell times, and eliminate extra hardware like external encoders for tracking.
Nov 12th, 2020
The Vision Robot Unit, or VRU, is designed for accurate and flexible inspection of vials, syringes, cartridges, and more.
Human-Like Robotic Visual Inspection for Vials, Syringes and More
With deep learning, the Vision Robot Unit is designed to meet emerging “smart factory” needs for a fully automated, flexible inspection system that enhances control process reliability.
Nov 12th, 2020
The new machine platform offers complete versatility: High performance, flexible formats and functional modules, including the OPTIMA Zero L1 for feminine hygiene and light incontinence products.
Modular Platform for Healthcare Manufacturing
Optima's new Zero machine platform offers extreme flexibility in packaging for a range of products in one system, including feminine hygiene and light incontinence products.
Nov 12th, 2020
Tyvek Roll-Feed, Cut and Seal Machine
Roll Fed Medical Sealing System Increases Speed and Integrity
Eliminating the need for individual cut lidding, the roll-fed system is also designed to reduce material costs and the risk of operator error.
Nov 12th, 2020
The Alvey890i palletizing system from Honeywell Intelligrated analyzes real time and historic data to detect any condition that could impact performance.
Palletizer System with Built-In Analytics
The Alvey 890i series from Honeywell Inteligrated is a fully automated palletizing system that also analyzes real time and historic data to detect any performance-impacting conditions.
Nov 11th, 2020
Aaron Donlan, product manager at Epson Robots, explains the features and capabilities of the new C12XL robot.
High-Payload, High-Reach, Lightweight 6-Axis Robot
The C12XL 6-axis robot from Epson Robots is the company’s highest payload, highest reach robot and can be used for packaging, kitting, machine tending, or palletizing.
Nov 11th, 2020
Getty Images 1039822716
AI Deep Learning in the Pharma Market
Artificial Intelligence applied to pharma visual inspection can enhance performance and increase product integrity for the patients' safety.
Nov 11th, 2020
General Gus Perna, who leads Operation Warp Speed, speaking to 60 Minutes.
In the News: COVID-19 Vaccine Logistics
Temperature-controlled shipping remains in the mainstream media spotlight.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 10 52 29 Am
Next Gen Induction Cap Sealer is Backward Compatible
New features on the new generation include mechanically and electrically integrated stalled-bottle sensors.
Nov 11th, 2020
A PX medical tray and a 52 pound paper lid are both recyclable, but would require two waste collection containers and processing methods. Alternatively, an HDPE tray with a Tyvek lid would be collected in the same waste receptacle and processed by the recycler in the same waste stream.
Selecting Lidding for Recyclable Medical Trays
A lid and tray are recyclable—in different waste streams? Why pairing top and bottom webs in the same recycling stream may be more efficient.
Nov 11th, 2020
Csi Tote Tilter
Tote Tilter Provides Safe Way Maximize Product Yield
The forklift loading and unloading system can be used in a variety of industries.
Nov 10th, 2020
Worker using Honeywell Intelligrated's TechSight to receive guided maintenance assistance.
Audio-Visual Headset for Maintenance and Repair
TechSight from Honeywell Intelligrated allows for hands-free visualization of maintenance and repair procedures with remote support.
Nov 10th, 2020
ABB's IRB 390 has a 35% faster pick speed and 45% increase in payload (up to 15 kg), compared to ABB’s IRB 360-8/1130 FlexPicker.
Delta Robots for Packaging Line Optimization
New pick-and-place robot from ABB picks faster, handles higher payloads, and operates with software that uses digital twin technology to optimize packaging station design.
Nov 10th, 2020
Danielle Belskis, automation engineer at Omron Automation, demonstrates the FH Series 3D camera for robotic bin picking applications.
Combining Robots and Vision
Omron Automation’s 3D cameras and artificial intelligence-driven vision are designed for precise picking of objects with varying weights, shapes, and orientations.
Nov 10th, 2020
At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.
Advances in Pharma
At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.
Nov 10th, 2020
MGS used PACK EXPO Connects to talk about their machinery and line integration capabilities in the life sciences field.
Medical Device Packaging
Specialists in supplying packaging and automation solutions to the Life Sciences Industry, MGS took advantage of PACK EXPO Connects to talk about a remarkably integrated line supplied recently to a medical device manufacturer.
Nov 10th, 2020
The Domino Gx-Series with new ink, flexibility, and Internet 4.0 capabilities.
Domino Amjet Introduces Updated Thermal Inkjet Printer for North America
The Gx-Series printers, with new ink and Industry 4.0 capabilities, is designed to be durable and adaptable to production changes.
Nov 10th, 2020
Beckhoff Automation's XPlanar tiles levitate by use of traveling magnetic fields to move as needed by automatically lifting, lowering, weighing, tilting, or rotating while traveling.
Floating Tiles Provide Maintenance-Free Material Handling
Beckhoff Automation highlights its XPlanar system, which moves materials and products on levitating tiles powered by magnetic fields.
Nov 10th, 2020
Multi Conveyor Metered Merge Conveyor With Lift Gates
Conveyors Feature Metered Merge With Manual Lift Gates
Products travel single file to an existing case sealer, controlled by strategically placed sensors and metering devices.
Nov 10th, 2020
Pec2020 Big Ass Fans
Fighting COVID-19 with Big Ass Fans
The new Clean Air System uses ion and ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens.
Nov 9th, 2020
Eric Gore, technical director at Central States Industrial, demonstrates the creation of bubbles forming in a syringe when the plunger is pulled back (lowering the pressure in the system).
Common Fixes to Pump Cavitation Issues
Live from PACK EXPO Connects, a technical director gives an overview of this common problem in liquid motion that causes pump damage.
Nov 9th, 2020
Alexander Ouellet, Innovation Engineer at Harpak-ULMA Packaging
Will AR Change the Game for Packaging Operations?
There are different types of augmented reality being used today, and by expanding the productivity and capabilities of front-line floor workers, AR can add value to packaging operations.
Nov 9th, 2020
ServiceNow’s 4Industry combines data from equipment and systems to align operations, maintenance, quality, safety, and reporting processes.
Improving OEE with More Efficient Workflows
By integrating data from disparate systems, App4Mation’s 4Industry connected worker platform, built on ServiceNow, is being used to standardize and optimize operations, maintenance, and quality functions across multiple plants.
Nov 9th, 2020
Epson Robots' IntelliFlex flexible feeder system.
All-in-One Flexible Feeder Systems
Epson Robots adds the IntelliFlex 80 and IntelliFlex 380 to its IntelliFlex series of flexible feeding systems, extending the series’ capability to handle parts from 3mm to 150mm in size.
Nov 9th, 2020
Fme50 Totale Halbfrontal Vhf1594
Off-the-Shelf HFFS Runs Sustainable Films
The entry-level system runs at speeds up to 100 pouches/min, and is capable of format changeover in less than 15 minutes.
Nov 9th, 2020
Pe Connects Logo 2020 Web
PACK EXPO Connects Live and Ready for Business
The industry gathers at this year’s most significant packaging event
Nov 9th, 2020