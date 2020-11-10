Medical Device Packaging

The system, which operates at a rate exceeding 150 parts/min, receives several components of a medical device, inspects them, assembles the components together, and processes the devices through several packaging operations. The first of these operations is flow wrapping, which includes insertion of a desiccant followed by hermetic sealing. Following a leak detection module that checks seal integrity and then a checkweighing operation, the sealed devices are moved into an MGS cartoner. Two literature inserts are added and all components are loaded into the cartoner. Cartons are sealed and move to a printing and inspection module where serialization is initiated. Overall the system integrates serialization and three levels of aggregation using a well-known serialization solution provider.

PACK EXPO Connects – November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.

Cartons are collected into groups and banded, and at this point the first level of aggregation occurs. The bundles are delivered to an MGS Case Packer and aggregated into a case. Sealed cases arrive at an MGS palletizer where they’re aggregated into pallets. Also provided is a central control system and marquee monitors strategically placed throughout the line, each of which displays the states of every machine. These make it much easier for the operators to diagnose an issue and attend to it in a timely manner.

Go here for a PACK EXPO Connects demo.