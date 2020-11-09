Off-the-Shelf HFFS Runs Sustainable Films

With increased snack food demand in 2020, pouching systems have been a popular choice for machinery due in part to the pandemic and people spending more time at home. At PACK EXPO Connects, PPi Technologies Group showcased the new SN FME 50, a small footprint horizontal form, fill, seal (HFFS) machine designed for short lead times and an entry level price point for end users packaging snack foods, gummies, herbs, spices, powdery products, lotions and more.

Thom Cain, sales support manager at PPi, says that for the past few years, the industry has seen a push to run thinner, monomaterial films because multi-layer films aren’t easy to recycle. “But if a machine is not designed to run that material, it can rip.” With package sustainability in mind, the SN FME 50 is designed to run recyclable films, pulling evenly to avoid tears without sacrificing speed.

The system runs at speeds up to 100 pouches/min, and is capable of format changeover (toolless, as much as possible) in less than 15 minutes. With a small footprint of approximately 12.0’ x 4.10' x 6.6', the system doesn’t require much space to get up new packaging up and running.

With an added multi-head weigher (from a scale vendor) the machine can run gummies, which have seen increased demand in the nutraceutical and cannabis industries.

Delivery speed is a main feature of the SN FME 50—remote installation can be completed in a few days.