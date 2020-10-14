Associations Lining Up to Support PACK EXPO Connects

The PACK EXPO Partner Program and PMMI’s Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by Klöckner Pentaplast and association sponsor, Institute of Packaging Professionals, showcase the powerful industry support of PACK EXPO Connects (Nov. 9-13) produced by PMMI Media Group.

The Partner Program serves to connect over 20 leading trade associations dedicated to advancing the industry with attendees and exhibitors, bringing significant resources, insights and expertise to 2020’s most comprehensive virtual packaging event.

“We’re grateful to our Partner Associations for their enthusiastic support of PACK EXPO Connects,” comments Joe Angel, president, PMMI Media Group. “While we wait for in-person events to reopen, we look forward to connecting virtually with association members and their business partners during PACK EXPO Connects week this November.”

PACK EXPO Connects Association Partners:

Adepta

AIM, Inc.

Apple Processors Association

Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators (AIMCAL)

Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP)

Australian Packaging and Processing Machinery Association (APPMA)

Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network (CFBN)

The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers (CPA)

Cold Pressure Council (CPC)

Composite Can and Tube Institute (CCTI)

Flexible Packaging Association (FPA)

Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA)

Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)

In-Mold Decorating Association (IMDA)

Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)

Instituto Argentino del Envase

International Society of Beverage Technologists (ISBT)

National Confectioner's Association (NCA)

OMAC - Organization for Machine Automation & Control

Packaging. Switzerland. (powered by Switzerland Global Enterprise)

Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC)

PLCopen

Reusable Packaging Association (RPA)

SNAC International

Tube Council North America (TCNA)

World Packaging Organisation (WPO)

“CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, and PMMI have had a long and successful partnership,” says Ron Puvak, executive director, CPA. “The PACK EXPO Partner Program has proven invaluable to us over the years. CPA members have benefited immensely from the exposure to new clients and markets provided by PACK EXPO events. We are very excited to participate in this first-ever PACK EXPO Connects virtual event.”

PMMI’s Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by Klöckner Pentaplast and association sponsor Institute of Packaging Professionals, will share the best and brightest product packaging ideas advancing the industry in 2020. Get inspired by viewing the Showcase of Packaging Innovations featuring high-quality images that let you rotate the winning products and zoom in on details.

“We are excited to see the innovations that inspire package designers with packaging that is functional, innovative and sustainable,” says Angel.

This year’s Showcase of Packaging Innovations participants include:

Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators (AIMCAL)

Flexible Packaging Association (FPA)

Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA)

Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)

PMMI Media Group’s ProFood World Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards

Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC)

Reusable Packaging Association (RPA)

Tube Council North America (TCNA)

World Packaging Organisation (WPO)

PACK EXPO Connects delivers the power of PMMI Media Group and the PACK EXPO brand to connect the packaging and processing industry during these challenging times. With over 650 solutions-providers featuring interactive virtual showrooms, attendees can foster connections via live chats, live product demos and a robust educational line-up.

The MyConnects Planner will serve as the first stop for every attendee after registration, assisting in advance planning for the most effective PACK EXPO Connects experience. An Outlook calendar integration is available for attendees to add events to their Outlook calendars for ease of reference, ensuring the most efficient use of time during event days.

During Preview Week (Nov. 2-6), the week before PACK EXPO Connects (Nov. 9-13), attendees can browse and finalize their MyConnects Planner, add product demos, educational sessions and all items of interest. Planning ahead will ensure the most productive use of time during event days.

For more information and free registration, visit www.packexpoconnects.com.