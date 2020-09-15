Register Now for First of Its Kind PACK EXPO Connects

Attendee registration is now open for the industry’s most engaging and innovative new web-based event, PACK EXPO Connects 2020, (Nov. 9-13) produced by PMMI Media Group.

PACK EXPO Connects delivers the power of PMMI Media Group and the PACK EXPO brand to connect the packaging and processing industry during these challenging times. In creating this unique experience, PMMI Media Group combined its digital marketing expertise and extensive industry knowledge into one intuitive interactive platform making live engagement with exhibitors easy. With over 600 solutions-providers featuring state-of-the-art virtual showrooms, attendees can spend less time and effort searching for the latest innovations and more time fostering connections via live chats, live product demos and interactive educational opportunities.

At the heart of PACK EXPO Connects is what attendees value most: technology in action. With more than 2,600 live product demos over five days, attendees will be able to watch demonstrations of machinery and products in 15-minute increments. Attendees can schedule one-on-one live chats with product and technical experts to find targeted solutions and expeditiously search for specific products among 12 targeted categories.

“We recognize how busy today’s packaging professional is and made it our goal for PACK EXPO Connects to maximize attendees’ time, making it easy to connect with the right suppliers remotely,” says Joe Angel, president, PMMI Media Group.

In addition to exhibitor interaction, PACK EXPO Connects offers world-class virtual educational opportunities covering the most pertinent industry trends. These include the daily Jumpstart to kick-off each day of the event, complete with a special Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network session on Tuesday, Nov. 10, featuring Jan Tharp, president and CEO at Bumble Bee Foods. Innovation Stages, Trend Chats and The Solution Room will feature expert-led interactive educational sessions, and the Showcase of Packaging Innovations will feature a web portal full of the latest in award-winning packaging from PACK EXPO Connects partners. Daily Download sessions with PMMI Media Group editors will discuss each day’s PACK EXPO Connects highlights.

Live showroom hours will run Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT and Friday 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT. International demo hours have also been added each day, to expand PACK EXPO Connects global reach. International demos will be broadcasting at 10:00 a.m. China Standard time (9:00 p.m. CT) and 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean time (4:00 a.m. CT). These time slots will enable attendees who reside outside the Western Hemisphere to view solutions and enjoy live interactions with exhibitors. In addition, all educational sessions will be available on-demand for international attendees to watch at times convenient to them. Spanish language closed captioning will also be provided for the Jumpstart sessions.

The MyConnects Planner will serve as the first stop for every attendee after registration, assisting in advance planning for the most efficient PACK EXPO Connects experience. An Outlook calendar integration is available for attendees to add events to their Outlook calendars for ease of reference, ensuring the most efficient use of time during event days.

Preview Week (Nov. 2-6) will be the week before PACK EXPO Connects where attendees are encouraged to browse, add product demos, educational sessions and all items of interest, as well as finalize their MyConnects Planner, which will assist registrants with planning in advance of what to attend during the event. The planner helps to organize information and plan what sessions to attend, exhibitors to visit and more, ensuring the most productive use of time during event days.

Gear up for PACK EXPO Connects and start browsing and building your MyConnects Planner. For more information and free registration online, visit www.packexpoconnects.com.