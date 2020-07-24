Reverse Engineering the Organization

A new book reveals how “future-back” thinking—defining what the company will look like decades from now and working backwards—can encourage innovative ideas that will create breakthrough growth.

Stephanie Neil
Jul 24th, 2020

Now, more than ever, as social distancing impacts the way we work, as supply chain disruptions inhibit the ability to deliver goods, and as resources are reprioritized in an all hands on deck effort to find and deliver a vaccine, there is a need for leadership amid the COVID-19 chaos. And, that requires a new way of thinking.

Recently, I interviewed Mark W. Johnson, a senior partner at Innosight, a growth strategy firm he co-founded with the late, great Clayton Christensen—one of the most influential business theorists of this generation known for his theory of “disruptive innovation.” Christensen passed away in January, but Johnson, an aerospace engineer with an MBA from Harvard Business School, carries on his legacy through the consulting work at Innosight and the business books he writes.

Johnson’s latest book, Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking into Breakthrough Growth, was published in April. And while he and his coauthor Josh Suskewicz didn’t have a worldwide pandemic in mind when they wrote the book, it is extremely relevant right now as the world spins toward an uncertain future—at least in the near term.

It’s the long term vision, however, that manufacturers need to focus on, because “foresight leads to insight,” Johnson has stated. To that end, the foundation of this book is based on what Johnson calls a “future-back” approach to create growth strategy. Different from a “present-forward” mindset which assumes a company’s existing business can simply be extended into the future, future-back begins the planning process by envisioning what the company will look like decades from now. It is a methodology for defining a future state and working backwards to set priorities and milestones. It’s an iterative and nonlinear way of thinking that goes beyond an organization’s established way of doing things. And it requires a fundamental system change.

“In manufacturing, it’s a system problem,” Johnson said. “Trying to get someone to do something breakthrough means not following the traditional path onward and upward. It’s not like following lean and Six Sigma to drive efficiency improvement. It’s a step change. A point of departure. A transformation. And you have to go at it from a clean sheet system. Systems replace systems, so what is the new system? Imagine that and architect it by working it back.”

It can be likened to reverse engineering the business, Johnson told me, but it’s more than just applying the mechanics of the process. It involves humans, which means you have to have a method to learn and iterate and shape the system. “It’s not as clean as the traditional reverse engineering of a system where you don’t want the blueprint to be wrong…you have to be able to test and learn.”

Known for his 'future-back' strategy development, Mark W. Johnson is a senior partner at Innosight and co-author of the newly released book: Lead from the Future, How to Turn Visionary Thinking into Breakthrough Growth.Known for his "future-back" strategy development, Mark W. Johnson is a senior partner at Innosight and co-author of the newly released book: Lead from the Future, How to Turn Visionary Thinking into Breakthrough Growth.

So, for example, here we are in a world where companies like Facebook are announcing it anticipates that half of its employees will permanently work from home by 2030, brought on as a result of a pandemic that is changing the way we work. But it’s not so easy to do. It requires technology, policies, process changes, new rules, and a culture shift to ensure people working at home feel as rewarded and in the know as those working onsite.

“It’s a system problem,” Johnson said. “What’s the objective and what do you imagine are all of the pieces of the system in the future? What assumptions have you made and how do you walk back to the experiments you need to start today?”

In manufacturing, the same system applies. “If a paradigm shift were to happen, what will it look like? And then you being to architect or reverse engineer it. Nobody knows what the world will look like 10 years from now, but by having the conversations, bringing in trends and the potential disrupters, and spending the time to ask the right questions and have the right discussions, you start to develop a point of view. It’s filled with assumptions, but innovation teams are often surprised by how much of a sense of direction they have of where they want to go.”

Technology plays an important role here, as well. As manufacturers explore and adopt digital transformation technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, 3D printing, etc., by looking far enough into the future they can begin to talk about how these technology trends will converge together to create a point of inflection to do something in a fundamentally different way than the way manufacturing is currently done.

This exercise requires the ability to constantly start with a clean sheet and figure out how to make “future-back” an experiment. So, when exploring how AI fits into the production process, you shouldn’t be wondering when the right time to implement AI is, or what the right point solution is. The better question is: Do you have a plan to learn?

“The one that learns the fastest is the one that takes advantage of technology to transform manufacturing,” Johnson said. “Question the learning process to start that future vision and continually learn and adjust it.”

 

 

The future of manufacturing can&apos;t be imagined in a present-forward mindset. Innovation comes from the future-back.
Reverse Engineering the Organization
A new book reveals how “future-back” thinking—defining what the company will look like decades from now and working backwards—can encourage innovative ideas that will create breakthrough growth.
Jul 24th, 2020
Blisters 002 0
Study Evaluates Benefits of Atmosphere Control in Blisters
Companies partnered to (1) compare the efficacy of Activ-Blister packaging configurations with cold-form foil in maintaining the stability of a model tableted drug product and (2) compare results to an Accelerated Stability Assessment Program study.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Climate Change Interest Isn’t Ideology, It’s Economics
Economics is the new driver of climate change initiatives, according to Reusable Packaging Association. Attention to packaging selection and management can not only help reduce negative sustainability impacts, but also create new value streams.
Jul 20th, 2020
Udi
Med Devices and the FDA: Extended Deadline, Worker Safety
In extending UDI compliance dates for low-risk products, FDA cited challenges related to COVID-19. CDRH also issued recommendations for personnel safety in med device manufacturing.
Jul 17th, 2020
Getty Images 10134048 Small
Packaging Pros Bullish on Security & Salary Despite Uncertainty
Packaging seems insulated from much of the economic fallout of COVID-19, though not everyone is fairing equally. Women, for instance, seem to be entering the industry, and soon should be matriculating into higher salaried positions left by retiring men.
Jul 14th, 2020
Moxie uses cardstock for its MX line of live resin products.
Moxie Cannabis Makes Move from Plastic to Paper—at a Cost
Company replaces plastic and paper sleeves for its range of cannabis products with more costly FSC-certified, chlorine-free paper, as part of its vision to become the first fully-integrated, carbon-negative cannabis company.
Jul 14th, 2020
Sm Graphic Sookne
Healthcare Counterfeiters Flourish During COVID-19
Healthcare Packaging's Keren Sookne makes her unPACKed with PMMI debut with PPE shortages, the potential for a vaccine and fake COVID-19 tests dominating the mainstream news.
Jul 14th, 2020
Pearlcbd Productset fw
CBD Line Uses NFC for Consumer Trust, Education
Intelligent packaging brings transparency to a crowded industry, offering education often missing in the CBD and cannabis sector.
Jul 10th, 2020
Getty Images 900589682
Cannabis Branding - an Uphill Battle?
Between the fight for precious retail shelf space, and a consumer selection process that is based mostly on cost and quality, cannabis brand loyalty may be a struggle to find.
Jul 10th, 2020
Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, co-Founder and CEO of The Blinc Group, addressed the virtual crowd at MJBizConNEXT Direct.
6 Considerations for Automating Cannabis Filling
From maintenance and certification to new data technologies, there’s a lot to think about when purchasing filling and capping equipment.
Jul 9th, 2020
Just like in this iceberg image, hidden operating costs can sink you. Total cost of ownership enables gathering better data and understanding for better informed decisions.
It’s All About the Cost, Not the Price
Just like all change management, total cost of ownership is a journey that has transformational results when successfully implemented.
Jul 9th, 2020
Regular Compact Cotton Icecream Gj Copy
Tampons in an Ice Cream Pint Make a Whimsical Statement
Feminine care company Rael launches a unique recyclable carton in stores and online.
Jul 1st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 29 At 5 39 26 Pm
Packaging Robotics Playbook
This new playbook from Packaging World showcases the trends, case studies, and how-to tips to help you make the best possible robot purchasing and application decisions for your operation.
Jun 29th, 2020
Getty Images 1166343970
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic, Part II
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution. A few months into the crisis, and the numbers are staggering.
Jun 29th, 2020
Op X Horizontal
Virtual FAT Guidelines from OpX
The OpX Leadership Network releases best practices and leadership guidelines for executing virtual factory acceptance tests (vFATs), to address the changing operational landscape brought on by COVID-19.
Jun 29th, 2020
Labs 131 Instron
Ready-to-Use and Development Services Grow with Injectables Market
Challenges around injectable products include regulatory requirements, pricing pressures, and an increasingly complex industry landscape.
Jun 26th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Q&A: MIT Operations Researcher Talks COVID-19 Vaccination Hurdles
An expert discusses some of the environmental, research, and packaging concerns in supplying populations with a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jun 25th, 2020
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn
New FDA Insight Podcast on Emerging Topics
First guest: FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn on fighting COVID-19 at FDA.
Jun 24th, 2020
Medical Devices Blue
Proposed Medical Devices Standard Will Help Validate Cleaning Methods
The goal of the proposed standard is to help medical device manufacturers, testing laboratories, and regulatory bodies identify the appropriate method(s) for evaluating whether a medical device can be adequately cleaned.
Jun 23rd, 2020
The MyKirei by Kao line debuted in April, with the first phase offering three products: Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hand Wash.
AIR Bottle for Personal Care Line Reduces Plastic by 50%
New personal care line, MyKirei by Kao, reflects the company’s Kirei, or ‘beautiful,’ Lifestyle Plan, with sustainable packaging that uses two pouches to create a ‘revolutionary’ rigid bottle.
Jun 22nd, 2020
More in Home
Gary Lerner, president at Gateway Checker Corporation, presented at GS1 Connect.
3 EPCIS Data Exchange Issues in Pharma Traceability
Conformance testing services have emerged to cut down on wasted back-and-forth between manufacturers and trading partners to get efficient data exchange up and running.
Jun 16th, 2020
Fig5a
Viral Hashtag Highlights Disparities in Academia, Healthcare
#BlackInTheIvory is offering an outlet for some Black scientists to share their experiences.
Jun 16th, 2020
PMMI President &amp; CEO Featured on CBS Chicago
PMMI Takes to CBS Airways Seeking Govt. Clarity on PACK EXPO
Trade show industry coming together for status report on future McCormick Place conventions in the wake of COVID-19
Jun 11th, 2020
Device
Quotables and By the Numbers: Device Security, Supply Chain, and More
Fast facts in and around healthcare packaging.
Jun 11th, 2020
Pre-labeled pouches, seen here from their transparent backs, are being opened and filled in the GP-M3000 before being vibrated to settle the buds, then heat-sealed.
Harvest Health Automates Cannabis Pouch Filling
Adding automated weighing and pouch filling brought Harvest the consistency and filling speed needed to help continue to meet growing market demand and prepare for future market growth.
Jun 8th, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 (1)
GS-1 Virtual Event on Supply Chain
June 16-17 join your peers for industry sessions, innovation and tech discussions as well as network with peers in a virtual setting.
Jun 5th, 2020
Using a proprietary printing process called Econoflex, custom box manufacturer Packlane is now supplying Spruce with shippers printed with fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled and recyclable corrugated material.
Flexo-Quality Print on Recycled Board Spruces up CBD Shipper
Spruce CBD uses a new print technology that prints fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled corrugated, without the time and cost associated with flexo printing, for its e-commerce shippers.
Jun 5th, 2020
Bosch Rexroth&rsquo;s ctrlX Automation platform features open software architecture, a wide choice of programming language options, and app-based functionality.
Bosch Rexroth Reinvents Automation
The automation supplier went back to the drawing board to create ctrlX Automation, a software-driven open automation platform that provides flexibility and scalability through app-based functionality.
Jun 4th, 2020
My Headshot For Web
Upcoming 20-Min Talk: 21st Century Supply Chain Threats
Healthcare Packaging’s Keren Sookne will discuss considerations for whether supply chains are ready for 21st century threats on Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE series, Jun. 17 @ 11am ET. See you there!
Jun 3rd, 2020
Trade Show News Network and Trade Show Executive each place biennial event among top trade shows in 2019.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO Rakes in Industry Acclaim
Trade Show News Network and Trade Show Executive each place biennial event among top trade shows in 2019.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Pallets make up largest segment of transport packaging followed by a variety of totes, crates, containers and boxes.
Reusable Packaging State of the Industry 2020
With increased interest in sustainability, brands and their supply chain partners are taking a holistic view of greener processes, products, packages and distribution practices. Reusable transport packaging industry expects growth.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Getty Images Coronavirus Vaccine (1)
Using Automation to Fast Track COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Honeywell combines batch software, virtualization, cloud, and more to prepare manufacturing capabilities in parallel with clinical trials.
Jun 1st, 2020