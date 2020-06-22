AIR Bottle for Personal Care Line Reduces Plastic by 50%

New personal care line, MyKirei by Kao, reflects the company’s Kirei, or ‘beautiful,’ Lifestyle Plan, with sustainable packaging that uses two pouches to create a ‘revolutionary’ rigid bottle.

Anne Marie Mohan
Jun 22nd, 2020
The MyKirei by Kao line debuted in April, with the first phase offering three products: Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hand Wash.
The MyKirei by Kao line debuted in April, with the first phase offering three products: Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hand Wash.

Simple, beautiful, and sustainable, the new MyKirei by Kao personal care line is the embodiment of the Japanese company’s Kirei, or “beautiful,” Lifestyle Plan and the commitments it has set forth in the ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) plan to make everyday life more beautiful, make thoughtful choices for society, and make the world cleaner. That’s according to MyKirei Director of Marketing Marissa Vallillo, who adds, “MyKirei by Kao is built on the philosophy that caring for self, society, and the world makes life more beautiful. It includes plant-based, biodegradable, vegan-friendly personal care products in a revolutionary eco-friendly package.”

That package is the AIR Bottle, a flexible, yet rigid, “bottle” that comprises an inner flexible pouch surrounded by a transparent, air-filled outer flexible film pouch with an air tube that allows the bottle to stand upright. The inner pouch is Kao’s Raku-raku Eco Pack Refill, which was developed by Kao in 2018 to allow for easier refills (in conjunction with its Smart Holder) and to evacuate all product from the pouch through the use of a pump dispenser. In the AIR Bottle, the inner pouch is separated from the outer pouch so that as product is dispensed, the inner pouch collapses inward, dispensing up to three times more product than in more traditional packaging.

The first practical use of Kao’s in-house-engineered Air in Film Bottle technology, the 10.1-oz MyKirei by Kao package is made from a proprietary combination of materials from Fuji Seal that were selected for their various properties, such as water and gas barrier, and puncture resistance.

Read these related articles on sustainable packaging from Packaging World:

PepsiCo Accelerates Plastic Waste Reduction Efforts

Nespresso Coffee Capsule Made from 80% Recycled Content

100% Recycled PET for Diageo’s Whiskey

Recyclable Mono-material Pouch Uses One-Way Valve to Keep Soft Pet Chews Fresh

Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy

According to Ken Adams, Director of Packaging Development at Kao, the functional requirements for the package were solely based on sustainability and on Kao’s commitment to reducing its reliance on plastic. “Many brands on the market now offer recyclable packaging, but how many consumers actually go through the trouble to recycle it? Not many,” he says. “Ninety-one percent of plastic is not being recycled, and 80 percent of what is sitting in landfills should have been recycled, but it wasn’t. The AIR Bottle does the work for the consumer so they can feel confident that they are respecting the world as soon as they bring it into their home.”

By replacing the rigid plastic traditionally used in a pump bottle, Kao says that it is reducing the use of plastic by 50%. In addition, the bottle is advertised on-pack as being “100% Recyclable,” with an asterisk guiding consumers to the TerraCycle website. Explains Vallillo, “Consumers can download a prepaid shipping label from TerraCycle [linked through the Kao website] and ship used packaging to them. TerraCycle upcycles the materials and makes sure nothing goes to waste. In Japan, we heave a similar program with TerraCycle where they upcycle similar materials and turn them into children’s building blocks.”

Focus on simplicity extends to product

In the U.S., Kao is most well-known for brands such as Ban, Bioré, Curél, Jergens, and John Frieda, among others—all of which were acquired by Kao or brought to the U.S. from Japan. Given that the focal point of the new brand is Kao’s ESG strategy of Kirei and its “revolutionary” new Air in Film bottle technology, Kao chose to launch the products as a new brand under its own name, rather than part of a brand extension.

“By launching MyKirei by Kao, an ESG-specific brand, we now have a place to house some of these breakthrough innovations like the AIR bottle,” says Vallillo. “We also plan to integrate many of the ESG technologies into the other brands.”

The package is a flexible, yet rigid, “bottle” that comprises an inner flexible pouch surrounded by a transparent, air-filled outer flexible film pouch with an air tube that allows the bottle to stand upright.The package is a flexible, yet rigid, “bottle” that comprises an inner flexible pouch surrounded by a transparent, air-filled outer flexible film pouch with an air tube that allows the bottle to stand upright.The MyKirei by Kao line debuted in April, with the first phase offering three products: Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hand Wash. With a focus on simplicity of choice, each formula is said to deliver the desired benefits across all hair and skin types. “The MyKirei lineup is not extensive,” says Vallillo, “it offers you great performance formulas without compromise. You don’t need to have 10 shampoos or conditioners in the shower. You only need MyKirei. We are providing you with technology and efficacy so you too can reduce waste in your home with excess products and packaging.”

The formulas also reflect the Kirei sensibility of simplicity, as well as other aspects such as beauty, cleanliness, simplicity, balance, and sustainability. They are vegan-friendly, plant-based, and up to 95% biodegradable. They also include balanced blends of traditional, authentic Japanese ingredients, like yuzu fruit, rice water, and Japanese Tsubaki flower.

The package design supports these messages, with the inner pouch direct-printed with a gradient of soft pink along with a stylized flower image that changes depending on the variety. The pump is white.

The products were introduced only in the U.S and only on Amazon, but Vallillo says Kao plans to expand into other retail channels in the future. The next launch in the MyKirei line is (at presstime) scheduled for July. According to Kao, it will be all about instilling a culture of cleanliness into the next generation, with a specific focus on hand-washing education.

“This is an incredibly relevant topic right now for obvious reasons, but Kao has been doing this with classes in schools for children for years. We are excited to bring this campaign to the USA through MyKirei by Kao,” shares Vallillo. “Every launch will have a new way to help the consumer live more Kirei, while telling a different story each time. What you see is just the start, and we plan to extend into other lifestyle categories and household categories that fit the MyKirei proposition.”

New Report: "Packaging Sustainability: A Changing Landscape 2020"

Download a free Executive Summary of a new report from PMMI Business Intelligence, “Packaging Sustainability: A Changing Landscape 2020” here. PMMI Members can also download the entire report here.

PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing, States Position on Sustainability

PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing, believes: 

·     Packaging plays a critical role in our world. It safeguards our food, protects our medicines, shields our purchases, and allows for the transportation of goods; protecting what keeps us healthy and happy.

·      The packaging industry has a responsibility to limit its environmental impact. We are driving innovation across all packaging types, throughout the supply chain, to increase the use of recycled materials and reduce the amount of packaging being used.

·      Making packaging as sustainable as possible is not about eliminating any single material, but rather making smart, eco-friendly choices that help packaging meet the needs of consumers, and the environment.

·      The solution requires a combination of many things, from infrastructure to education to innovation. Everyone has an important role, including consumers,

·      The move toward sustainable practices, products, and materials is ever-present and a priority in the packaging industry. Sustainable solutions are being thought about and innovated every day so that packaging can continue to play an important role in our lives.

We need packaging to safeguard our food, protect our medicines, shield our purchases, and transport our goods; packaging protects what keeps us happy and healthy. Because of its essential place in our world, we have a responsibility to limit its environmental impact.

The solution requires a combination of infrastructure development, education and engagement, innovation, and clean-up efforts. Everyone has an important role, including consumers, who must play an active part and be willing to share in the cost of innovation. Our industry is driving innovation, and we see this in the ongoing push to improve sustainability across all packaging types, throughout the supply chain.

This is true for a variety of packaging formats; from the plastic used on bottle caps, to polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, to recycled corrugated card used in cartons and cases and recycled, high-density polyethylene (rHDPE) or recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) film.

Sustainability initiatives in packaging have advanced considerably, leading to an increased use of recycled materials, as well as a reduction in the amount of packaging being used. This is being addressed by redesigns to reduce the footprint of the packaging, careful monitoring of the amount of packaging used to reduce wastage, increased use of biodegradable materials like BioFilms, and production of thinner packaging, be that thinner carton walls or thinner film on a wrapping machine. And to facilitate this, OEMs are developing machines with improved functionality to minimize waste and maximize productivity speeds with innovative and environmentally friendly materials.

These are just some of the examples of what the packaging industry is doing—the speed of innovation is rapid. PMMI reports on sustainability issues and innovations regularly, published daily via our Media Group’s digital platforms, monthly in Packaging World magazine and annually in our Innovations Report—a roundup of technologies seen at PACK EXPO, where there is an emphasis on education, ideas, and technologies advancing sustainability efforts.

Companies in this article
TerraCycle Inc.
Fuji Seal International, Inc.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn
New FDA Insight Podcast on Emerging Topics
First guest: FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn on fighting COVID-19 at FDA.
Jun 24th, 2020
Medical Devices Blue
Proposed Medical Devices Standard Will Help Validate Cleaning Methods
The goal of the proposed standard is to help medical device manufacturers, testing laboratories, and regulatory bodies identify the appropriate method(s) for evaluating whether a medical device can be adequately cleaned.
Jun 23rd, 2020
The MyKirei by Kao line debuted in April, with the first phase offering three products: Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hand Wash.
AIR Bottle for Personal Care Line Reduces Plastic by 50%
New personal care line, MyKirei by Kao, reflects the company’s Kirei, or ‘beautiful,’ Lifestyle Plan, with sustainable packaging that uses two pouches to create a ‘revolutionary’ rigid bottle.
Jun 22nd, 2020
The GKF 2600, which was developed for the high-performance range, achieves an output of more than 110,000 capsules per hour with capsule size 00.
Pharma Contract Manufacturer Expands Large Batch Production to 110,000 Capsules Per Hour
Wiewelhove expands capsule filling line, enabling the company to fill pellets into capsules with the GKF 2600 from Syntegon Technology. Collaboration on special requests led to a smooth implementation.
Jun 18th, 2020
Gary Lerner, president at Gateway Checker Corporation, presented at GS1 Connect.
3 EPCIS Data Exchange Issues in Pharma Traceability
Conformance testing services have emerged to cut down on wasted back-and-forth between manufacturers and trading partners to get efficient data exchange up and running.
Jun 16th, 2020
Fig5a
Viral Hashtag Highlights Disparities in Academia, Healthcare
#BlackInTheIvory is offering an outlet for some Black scientists to share their experiences.
Jun 16th, 2020
PMMI President &amp; CEO Featured on CBS Chicago
PMMI Takes to CBS Airways Seeking Govt. Clarity on PACK EXPO
Trade show industry coming together for status report on future McCormick Place conventions in the wake of COVID-19
Jun 11th, 2020
Device
Quotables and By the Numbers: Device Security, Supply Chain, and More
Fast facts in and around healthcare packaging.
Jun 11th, 2020
Pre-labeled pouches, seen here from their transparent backs, are being opened and filled in the GP-M3000 before being vibrated to settle the buds, then heat-sealed.
Harvest Health Automates Cannabis Pouch Filling
Adding automated weighing and pouch filling brought Harvest the consistency and filling speed needed to help continue to meet growing market demand and prepare for future market growth.
Jun 8th, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 (1)
GS-1 Virtual Event on Supply Chain
June 16-17 join your peers for industry sessions, innovation and tech discussions as well as network with peers in a virtual setting.
Jun 5th, 2020
Using a proprietary printing process called Econoflex, custom box manufacturer Packlane is now supplying Spruce with shippers printed with fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled and recyclable corrugated material.
Flexo-Quality Print on Recycled Board Spruces up CBD Shipper
Spruce CBD uses a new print technology that prints fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled corrugated, without the time and cost associated with flexo printing, for its e-commerce shippers.
Jun 5th, 2020
Bosch Rexroth&rsquo;s ctrlX Automation platform features open software architecture, a wide choice of programming language options, and app-based functionality.
Bosch Rexroth Reinvents Automation
The automation supplier went back to the drawing board to create ctrlX Automation, a software-driven open automation platform that provides flexibility and scalability through app-based functionality.
Jun 4th, 2020
My Headshot For Web
Upcoming 20-Min Talk: 21st Century Supply Chain Threats
Healthcare Packaging’s Keren Sookne will discuss considerations for whether supply chains are ready for 21st century threats on Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE series, Jun. 17 @ 11am ET. See you there!
Jun 3rd, 2020
Trade Show News Network and Trade Show Executive each place biennial event among top trade shows in 2019.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO Rakes in Industry Acclaim
Trade Show News Network and Trade Show Executive each place biennial event among top trade shows in 2019.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Pallets make up largest segment of transport packaging followed by a variety of totes, crates, containers and boxes.
Reusable Packaging State of the Industry 2020
With increased interest in sustainability, brands and their supply chain partners are taking a holistic view of greener processes, products, packages and distribution practices. Reusable transport packaging industry expects growth.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Getty Images Coronavirus Vaccine (1)
Using Automation to Fast Track COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Honeywell combines batch software, virtualization, cloud, and more to prepare manufacturing capabilities in parallel with clinical trials.
Jun 1st, 2020
Getty Images 171264154
Voice of the Packaging Industry: Sustainable Packaging
Sixty CPGs were interviewed for a new sustainability report by PMMI Business Intelligence. They had much to say about machines, materials, new formats and sustainable initiatives, as well as what they need from suppliers.
Jun 1st, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Reusable Packaging and Hygiene
The latest article from The Inner Loop, the Reusable Packaging Association's blog which explores the impact of reusable packaging on our planet - and our lives.
May 29th, 2020
The wearable Kinexon SafeTag warns the user, audibly and visually, when the physical distance with another employee has been compromised.
Technology Steps Forward for Social Distancing
As more manufacturers are allowed to resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping their workers distanced will be key to keeping them healthy. Here are some innovations to help achieve that.
May 28th, 2020
Ista 348 Notag Nomarks
Open ISTA Pharma Committee Meeting
Virtual meeting to be held Wednesday, Jun 10 from 11:00am - 1:00pm EST.
May 28th, 2020
More in Home
Screen Shot 2020 05 21 At 1 30 14 Pm
Human Factors Expert Interprets Nurses’ Wishes
Whether in the healthcare setting or the home, an end user may desire one packaging feature, but actually need another.
May 21st, 2020
Pat Reynolds Headshot
Packaging Post-Pandemic
Nobody can measure with any real accuracy what impact Covid-19 will have on packaging. But what packaging professional wouldn’t value a glimpse into how things might look post-pandemic, especially if that glimpse comes from an experienced veteran?
May 21st, 2020
Sustain 6
Looking Ahead to New Packaging Material Innovation
Packaging engineers and product developers must work together to create new sustainable initiatives in packaging material innovation.
May 22nd, 2020
Essex &amp; Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) in the UK now carries blood supplies on board its helicopters and Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs).
Transport Bag Offers Pre-Hospital Blood Protection on Air Ambulances
Air ambulance operations manager: “The decision to start carrying blood products on board our helicopters and RRVs was a major one for the charity, one which has significantly improved the care that can be delivered to patients.”
May 22nd, 2020
Along with a new focus on function, Ethan&rsquo;s has changed the color of each bottle to reflect the shots&rsquo; unique flavors and primary ingredients.
Function-Focused Rebrand for Wellness Shots
Organic energy shot company Ethan’s redesigns the labels for its 2-oz shots to clearly convey the occasion of use for each as well as emphasize the flavor and ingredient profiles.
May 20th, 2020
Getty Images 124460253
Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Discussing the current economic outlook amidst a “double black swan event,” Alex Chausovsky of ITR Economics presented “Guidance in an Uncertain Economy” last week as part of PMMI’s Executive Leadership Conference.
May 18th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 15 At 10 53 58 Am
Research Highlights Two in Five Hospitals Lack Formal Drug Diversion Programs
According to the study on drug diversion in the U.S., almost 9 in 10 healthcare professionals say they have met or know someone who has diverted drugs.
May 18th, 2020
BIC North America will be producing 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its factory in Milford, Conn.
BIC Uses Plastic Packaging Materials to Produce PPE
Global CPG BIC gears up to produce 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its Connecticut facility, using plastic packaging materials and scrap plastic from its lighter products.
May 18th, 2020
At-Home Saliva Test
Quick Hits: FDA OKs First At-Home Saliva Test for COVID-19
The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the diagnostic test.
May 18th, 2020
Schreiner MediPharm&rsquo;s Booklet-Label for the needle protection system used by Sanofi in a clinical trial encompasses 32 pages.
Sanofi Clinical Trial Benefits from Compact, Multi-Lingual Booklet Label
Specialty Label for Needle Protection System in International Phase III Trial.
May 15th, 2020
The slim, e-com shipper comprises a hinged tray fitted with movable inner trays that securely hold the bottle and product literature.
Smart Supplement Shipper is Letterbox-Friendly, Sustainable
Brain health company Heights launches its D2C supplement product in a unique bottle and shipper made from bio-based materials that together measure less than one inch deep.
May 15th, 2020
Getty Images 1170191165
Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021
Personal care and pharmaceuticals /medical devices are two markets that, not surprisingly, are holding their own and even expecting growth during COVID-19.
May 15th, 2020