Bosch Rexroth Reinvents Automation

The automation supplier went back to the drawing board to create ctrlX Automation, a software-driven open automation platform that provides flexibility and scalability through app-based functionality.

Aaron Hand
Jun 4th, 2020
Bosch Rexroth&rsquo;s ctrlX Automation platform features open software architecture, a wide choice of programming language options, and app-based functionality.
Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX Automation platform features open software architecture, a wide choice of programming language options, and app-based functionality.
Bosch Rexroth

Looking to reinvent your technology, it might make sense to ask what some of the key innovators in the world of technology might do. That’s exactly what Bosch Rexroth did with its latest control platform—reinventing automation rather than just reiterating existing technologies.

“We wanted to do something that would bring significant improvements for the automation market,” said Dave Cameron, director of sales for automation and electrification solutions at Bosch Rexroth. “So we asked, ‘What would automation look like if it were invented by Apple, Google, or another innovative company?’”

The answer involved starting over at the drawing board, which Cameron likens to carmaker Tesla. “They didn’t just take a combustion engine design of the automobile and create an electric vehicle,” he said. “They started with a new design.”

Introducing what it’s calling the ctrlX Automation platform, Bosch Rexroth has done away with traditional boundaries between machine control systems, IT and the Internet of Things (IoT). It’s a more flexible and scalable platform, providing both centralized and decentralized automation topologies with the help of a Linux real-time operating system, open standards, app programming capabilities, web-based engineering, and a comprehensive IoT connection.

Bosch Rexroth has a strong focus on primary and secondary packaging applications, and that will serve as a target market for the new automation platform. But it will serve a “vast market of applications,” Cameron said, including additive manufacturing and traditional machine tool operations. End users will be attracted by the space savings in the installation, including the reduction of cabinets required and the elimination of cooling in the cabinets, noted Bipin Sen, regional sales manager for Bosch Rexroth. From the OEM’s perspective, ctrlX Automation provides them the ability to develop their own applications and their own IP that can be embedded in drives. “It allows OEMs to develop machines that are cutting-edge and differentiates them from other OEMs,” he added.

Software-driven design

In the past, machine design was mainly about bringing together pieces and trying to optimize the results. But now we live in a world much more driven by software. “Machine design and engineering really means software development now,” Cameron said. “The ability to engineer faster is greatly based on software tools.”

The ctrlX Automation platform combines the latest engineering software technologies with all programmable logic controller (PLC) and motion tasks. Software functions are combinable in any number of ways with ready-made, customized and customizable apps—which could be created by Bosch Rexroth, its customers, or third-party suppliers in a variety of programming languages such as C++ or IEC 61131, script languages such as Python, or new graphical languages such as Blockly.

Bosch Rexroth is calling the new platform the smartphone of automation, with Cameron noting that it mirrors the user-friendliness. “It’s the most flexible platform with the most scalable hardware. The software solutions are very flexible. Users can create new apps in a variety of programming architectures,” he said. “They can also modify apps any time without really changing the hardware of the system.”

The openness of the system liberates machine manufacturers from dependency on the availability of PLC specialists and proprietary systems. Configuration and commissioning of automation components is completely web-based, eliminating the need to install software. The system environment is also available virtually, enabling programming without hardware. The development environment also supports GitHub, providing access to millions of registered users prepared to share code and giving designers access to virtually unlimited support.

In total, ctrlX Automation cuts the engineering time and effort by 30-50%, significantly reducing time to market for new machines.

The ctrlX Automation platform supports all common open protocols and interfaces needed in the industrial market, Cameron said. More than 30 direct connection options and communication standards are offered, including the increasingly popular OPC UA along with up-and-coming standards such as time-sensitive networking (TSN) and 5G. “The ctrlX data layer ensures that the real-time and non-real-time data exchange is shared across domains and reduces the engineering effort,” Cameron added.

Future-proof technology

Bosch Rexroth is looking to future-proof the automation technology in a number of other ways, in addition to future communication standards. It also enables what manufacturers are looking for in the way of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Cameron said, which is “key to realizing the factory of the future.” The factory of the future is Bosch’s definition, he added, for the “ability to be flexible, be connected, and be able to handle a lot size of one.”

Bosch Factory Of FutureBosch RexrothThe platform takes advantage of the trends in technology that enable more powerful processing capabilities in ever-smaller form factors. It’s based on a new generation of multicore processors that provide sufficient processing power for almost all automation tasks and can be integrated into embedded PCs and industrial PCs, or directly into drives.

The all-new hardware and software module will cover all automation tasks—from simple control applications and IoT solutions to high-performance motion control. The complete automation system includes IoT, PLC, software (ctrlX Works), motion, safety, drives and motors, I/O, control system (ctrlX Core), industrial PC, and HMI components. The ctrlX Drive is a new drive system that enables extremely modular machines, Cameron said. “It reduces hardware, speeds up installation, significantly reduces software installation, and integrates functions that previously required a lot more space,” he said. “What we’re after is enabling space savings up to 50%.” In fact, the redesigned drives enable 40 axes to fit within just 1 m of space.

Aspects of ctrlX Automation are available now for some applications, including handling and robotic applications. “The portfolio will be expanded continuously over the next few years,” Cameron said.

The app-based system makes it easy to add new automation and control functions at any time. “It’s very flexible in terms of adding the functionality you need and making it more than just traditional machine control,” said Brian Schmidt, applications engineering supervisor for Bosch Rexroth. Users can browse for apps and install additional functionality in much the same way as you shop in app stores for your phone, he added, showing off several existing apps that target AI-based analytics, motion control programmed with Node-RED, 3D visualization of robotic motion, and more. “With this architecture, we can stack on functionality. If we decide a year from now that we want to support a new programming language, it can be added on as an app. It might not even be an app that Bosch Rexroth has developed.”

 

Companies in this article
Bosch Rexroth
Bosch Rexroth&rsquo;s ctrlX Automation platform features open software architecture, a wide choice of programming language options, and app-based functionality.
Bosch Rexroth Reinvents Automation
The automation supplier went back to the drawing board to create ctrlX Automation, a software-driven open automation platform that provides flexibility and scalability through app-based functionality.
Jun 4th, 2020
My Headshot For Web
Upcoming 20-Min Talk: 21st Century Supply Chain Threats
Healthcare Packaging’s Keren Sookne will discuss considerations for whether supply chains are ready for 21st century threats on Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE series, Jun. 17 @ 11am EDT. See you there!
Jun 3rd, 2020
Trade Show News Network and Trade Show Executive each place biennial event among top trade shows in 2019.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO Rakes in Industry Acclaim
Trade Show News Network and Trade Show Executive each place biennial event among top trade shows in 2019.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Pallets make up largest segment of transport packaging followed by a variety of totes, crates, containers and boxes.
Reusable Packaging State of the Industry 2020
With increased interest in sustainability, brands and their supply chain partners are taking a holistic view of greener processes, products, packages and distribution practices. Reusable transport packaging industry expects growth.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Getty Images Coronavirus Vaccine (1)
Using Automation to Fast Track COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Honeywell combines batch software, virtualization, cloud, and more to prepare manufacturing capabilities in parallel with clinical trials.
Jun 1st, 2020
Getty Images 171264154
Voice of the Packaging Industry: Sustainable Packaging
Sixty CPGs were interviewed for a new sustainability report by PMMI Business Intelligence. They had much to say about machines, materials, new formats and sustainable initiatives, as well as what they need from suppliers.
Jun 1st, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Reusable Packaging and Hygiene
The latest article from The Inner Loop, the Reusable Packaging Association's blog which explores the impact of reusable packaging on our planet - and our lives.
May 29th, 2020
The wearable Kinexon SafeTag warns the user, audibly and visually, when the physical distance with another employee has been compromised.
Technology Steps Forward for Social Distancing
As more manufacturers are allowed to resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping their workers distanced will be key to keeping them healthy. Here are some innovations to help achieve that.
May 28th, 2020
Ista 348 Notag Nomarks
Open ISTA Pharma Committee Meeting
Virtual meeting to be held Wednesday, Jun 10 from 11:00am - 1:00pm EST.
May 28th, 2020
Getty Images 1134352402
Sustainability in Secondary Packaging Lines
Secondary packaging lines need greater precision when handling materials with variances in content and weight, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
May 27th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 21 At 1 30 14 Pm
Human Factors Expert Interprets Nurses’ Wishes
Whether in the healthcare setting or the home, an end user may desire one packaging feature, but actually need another.
May 21st, 2020
Pat Reynolds Headshot
Packaging Post-Pandemic
Nobody can measure with any real accuracy what impact Covid-19 will have on packaging. But what packaging professional wouldn’t value a glimpse into how things might look post-pandemic, especially if that glimpse comes from an experienced veteran?
May 21st, 2020
Sustain 6
Looking Ahead to New Packaging Material Innovation
Packaging engineers and product developers must work together to create new sustainable initiatives in packaging material innovation.
May 22nd, 2020
Essex &amp; Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) in the UK now carries blood supplies on board its helicopters and Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs).
Transport Bag Offers Pre-Hospital Blood Protection on Air Ambulances
Air ambulance operations manager: “The decision to start carrying blood products on board our helicopters and RRVs was a major one for the charity, one which has significantly improved the care that can be delivered to patients.”
May 22nd, 2020
Along with a new focus on function, Ethan&rsquo;s has changed the color of each bottle to reflect the shots&rsquo; unique flavors and primary ingredients.
Function-Focused Rebrand for Wellness Shots
Organic energy shot company Ethan’s redesigns the labels for its 2-oz shots to clearly convey the occasion of use for each as well as emphasize the flavor and ingredient profiles.
May 20th, 2020
Getty Images 124460253
Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Discussing the current economic outlook amidst a “double black swan event,” Alex Chausovsky of ITR Economics presented “Guidance in an Uncertain Economy” last week as part of PMMI’s Executive Leadership Conference.
May 18th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 15 At 10 53 58 Am
Research Highlights Two in Five Hospitals Lack Formal Drug Diversion Programs
According to the study on drug diversion in the U.S., almost 9 in 10 healthcare professionals say they have met or know someone who has diverted drugs.
May 18th, 2020
BIC North America will be producing 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its factory in Milford, Conn.
BIC Uses Plastic Packaging Materials to Produce PPE
Global CPG BIC gears up to produce 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its Connecticut facility, using plastic packaging materials and scrap plastic from its lighter products.
May 18th, 2020
At-Home Saliva Test
Quick Hits: FDA OKs First At-Home Saliva Test for COVID-19
The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the diagnostic test.
May 18th, 2020
Schreiner MediPharm&rsquo;s Booklet-Label for the needle protection system used by Sanofi in a clinical trial encompasses 32 pages.
Sanofi Clinical Trial Benefits from Compact, Multi-Lingual Booklet Label
Specialty Label for Needle Protection System in International Phase III Trial.
May 15th, 2020
More in Home
Getty Images 1170191165
Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021
Personal care and pharmaceuticals /medical devices are two markets that, not surprisingly, are holding their own and even expecting growth during COVID-19.
May 15th, 2020
Getty Images 1127958533 Drug Prices
States Focus Legislation on Prescription Drug Costs
Though attention has turned to COVID-19, state legislatures were already pivoting away from last year’s opioid legislation to address drug prices—an issue that requires the Healthcare Distribution Alliance to engage across all 50 states.
May 14th, 2020
Just like in this iceberg image, hidden operating costs can sink you. Total cost of ownership enables gathering better data and understanding for better informed decisions.
It’s All About the Cost, Not the Price
Just like all change management, total cost of ownership is a journey that has transformational results when successfully implemented.
May 14th, 2020
Sustain 4
Machine Efficiency and the Impacts of Sustainable Packaging
Many primary packaging lines are no longer dedicated to a single product as SKUs increase, impacting line efficiency. Sustainable material changes may also create challenges.
May 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1022854424
DSCSA and COVID-19
How is the pandemic response impacting the complex and evolving national traceability goals for pharmaceuticals?
May 12th, 2020
Each &amp; Every has rolled out a 2.5-oz deodorant tube made from bioplastic and a special black colorant that the company says can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling.
Sugarcane and Corn: ‘Ingredients Matter’ in New Deodorant Packaging
Vegan, cruelty-free deodorant from Each & Every introduces primary packaging made from sugarcane-based plastic and a corn-based bioplastic shipping envelope.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 4
Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy
Eliminating unnecessary plastic, sustainable innovation, and circulating plastic within the economy are the three goals of more than 450 global partner companies seeking to keep plastic waste out of the environment.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 3
Sustainable Package Reformatting on the Rise
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, over half of CPGs are changing product packaging to meet sustainability goals by moving from one format to another.
May 8th, 2020
COVID-19 Symptom Throat Sensor
Quick Hits: New Throat Sensor Tracks COVID-19 Symptoms
Scientists at Northwestern have developed a small flexible device that tracks symptoms associated with the virus.
May 8th, 2020
3D Printed Ear Guards
Quick Hits: Kid Invents Device to Prevent Ear Pain from Face Masks
A 12-year-old boy is 3D printing and donating “ear guards” to support healthcare workers on the frontlines.
May 7th, 2020
Midol Before After[1]
Redesign Reverses Course to Reflect Modern Women
Midol®, the venerable OTC menstrual relief brand from Bayer, underwent a striking packaging redesign, reversing course on existing iconography, typography, and messaging.
May 6th, 2020
VR Training
Quick Hits: Healthcare Workers Use VR to Learn Skills for Treating COVID patients
Health professionals with little to no experience in treating infectious disease are learning with virtual reality.
May 6th, 2020