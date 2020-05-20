Along with a new focus on function, Ethan’s has changed the color of each bottle to reflect the shots’ unique flavors and primary ingredients.

Continuing to evolve its brand and strengthen its customer connections, Boulder, Colo.-based Ethan’s, the functional shot company, has announced the rebranding of its line of wellness shots, putting function at the forefront of their packaging.

“At Ethan’s, we keep a very open dialogue with our customers, so when we learned that they were looking for more clarification on the function and occasion for each of our shots, we knew it was time to make some changes in our packaging,” says Ethan Hirshberg, founder of Ethan’s. The new labels for its 2-oz glass bottles are being used for Ethan’s Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV), MCT, and Fire Shots varieties and explicitly state the function for each: Daily Detox, Fast Fuel, and Immune Boost, respectively.

Along with this new focus on function, Ethan’s has changed the color of each bottle to reflect the shots’ unique flavors and primary ingredients. According to Hirshberg, “Not only does this new packaging answer the question of function and occasion for each line, but we feel that it exudes more of the creative, fun, and wholesome personality that the Ethan’s brand embodies.”

In addition to their commitment to improving the customer experience, Ethan’s is also devoted to making strides toward a more sustainable future, thus they have chosen to switch their plastic caps to aluminum. Doing so, the company will save nearly 10,000 pounds of plastic per year from just the cap alone. According to the company, as the brand and product line continues to evolve, Ethan’s is committed to finding new ways to make their products and their packaging as sustainable as possible.

With the introduction of this new function-first product packaging, Ethan’s hopes to not only improve the shopping experience for existing customers, but also educate new customers on how to best enjoy Ethan’s products. The new packaging will be reflected on all new and existing Ethan’s product lines moving forward.



