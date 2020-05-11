Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy

The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment Foundation, led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with the UN Environment Program, is working towards a plastics circular economy with zero plastic waste.

Over 450 partner companies have signed up for the program including Apple, Walmart, PepsiCo, Nestle, The Coca-Cola Company, Danone, Mondelez, Mars, Unilever, Johnson and Johnson and SC Johnson - representing 20% of global plastic packaging, with the end goal of 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable plastic packaging by the year 2025. Governments, NGOs, universities, industry associations, and investors are also represented in the partner companies.

According to PMMI Business Intelligence’s new report “Packaging Sustainability: A Changing Landscape,” there are three actions that member companies are taking to achieve these goals:

1) Eliminate all problematic and unnecessary plastic items.

2) Innovate to ensure that plastics are reusable, recyclable or compostable.

3) Circulate all plastic items to keep them in the economy and out of the environment.

Said one Senior Manager at a Personal Care company, “We have pledged to reduce our use of virgin plastic packaging in all our packaged products and collect more packaging than we use by 2025, creating a circular economy for recycled plastic.”

Source: PMMI Business Intelligence, “Packaging Sustainability: A Changing Landscape 2020”

