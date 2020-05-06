Redesign Reverses Course to Reflect Modern Women

Midol®, the venerable OTC menstrual relief brand from Bayer, underwent a striking packaging redesign, reversing course on existing iconography, typography, and messaging.

Matt Reynolds
May 6th, 2020
Midol Before After[1]

That’s because what defines femininity today is very different from what it was over a century ago when Midol was launched, according to Bayer’s Martha Seidner, Design Manager, and Karen O’Boyle, Packaging Services Senior Group Lead. 

“Those softer colors, gentle sweeping graphics and script lettering treatments [from the incumbent design] feel anachronistic today,” Seidner says. “To bring Midol’s story and purpose to life, the visual brand language reflects and resonates with today’s strong women. This starts with our shelf presence and package design, the critical touchpoint, as it’s the only one our consumer is guaranteed to engage with. Like today’s modern, confident women, our new look and feel is more relatable, optimistic, confident. Women are bolder and more empowered and so is our design, typography and graphic elements--everything that makes up our visual brand language.”

The new font treatments feel powerful, yet still speak in an approachable voice. The complete visual expression for Midol reflects an “M-powered” approach that the company’s design partner, GoDutch, supported with a look, tone, and feel that celebrates women. This started with package design, typography, colors, graphic elements, and a tone of voice that extends to every consumer touchpoint. 

Color serves multiple purposes on the new Midol packs. First, it clearly and simply distinguishes the product variants, which include complete, caffeine-free, and long-lasting. Each variety employs a color that links to a specific product offering. Also, the use of strong, contrasting colors combined with bold shapes and the block letter “M” creates a powerful shelf presence and obvious Midol brand block. These purposeful contrasts mirror the diversity of today’s modern woman, according to Seidner. The simple geometries are brought to life with bright colors, breaking through a cluttered shelf set. Midol pink, green, and purple strongly contrast against a yellow background, dynamically dividing packs and support a simple shape language that’s highly disruptive and easy-to-navigate. 

The placement of the messaging also shifted from slightly offset or justify left on the incumbent design, into a very top-down, centered format that’s balanced from right to left. 

“We wanted to communicate that balance and a centered design architecture creates an easy-to-navigate pack, anchored by our block letter M – which is a bullseye towards center of pack. Not only does this create strong eye appeal but helps represent the balance and efficacy of our products. Midol exists to help women thrive every day of the month, even on period days. The simple, more balanced and symmetrical design approach speaks to that,” Seidner says. “Our messaging hierarchy clearly communicates the Midol brand and variant to help consumers select exactly what they need. OTC products follow strict regulatory guidelines and thus a specific order and placement is followed to provide key information. Our statement of identity, claims and indications create a logical order and structure. Everything is very clear.” 

Color differentiates the multi-purpose SKUs that constitute the Midol brand family.Color differentiates the multi-purpose SKUs that constitute the Midol brand family.

Structural changes
The pack orientation of the larger-sized cartons turned 90-deg to leverage height, allowing for a smaller footprint and more shelf space from left to right. Midol also now uses a new, dual-facing vertical and horizontal 40-count carton, which employs a fifth panel, DFL ‘flap’ on the back panel. This approach offers retailers more shelving flexibility than ever, and more visibility to find Midol at shelf.

Secondary packaging remains die-cut and printed paperboard cartons, and primary packaging is either sachet-style foil laminated pouches, or HDPE bottles with pressure sensitive labels, depending on the SKU. Pouches now employ a full bleed approach to fully leverage the new Midol identity, look, tone and feel.

“We introduced touch as another way to distinguish Midol by employing high gloss and soft touch spot varnishes to leverage the new equities of the brand which we are building,” O’Boyle says. “Specifically, the glossy block letter “M”s are balanced with a soft touch varnish on the yellow. Soft touch brings in a tactile, sensorial experience, with a subtle suede-like finish, when consumers pick up the pack. Visually, this also provides a differentiated shelf presence vs. the category norm.”

Previously, the company used a 4/C process printing across the range. The new Midol branding employs all Pantone colors. Seidner and O’Boyle say they owe a lot to Graphics Manager, Donna Papson, Bayer, who lead the way to optimal results by using color targets, conducting print trials and at-press-supervision. Because of the special glossy and soft touch finishes color matching was even more complex as these varnishes affect the pantone color values. Papson worked with multiple print suppliers to harmonize color between them, and across the range of substrates, including labels, cartons, and flexible film/foil.

“Having a deep understanding of who she is and what she is going through has enabled us to re-invent our brand to speak directly to her needs before, during and after her period.,” adds Lisa Tecklenburg, VP/GM Bayer Consumer Health U.S. “We want women to celebrate being a woman, and that includes the week she has her period, because it is a sign of how amazing she is and of all the amazing things she can accomplish as a woman.”

Midol products are sold online and over the counter at food, drug, and mass retailers including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens and Amazon.


Companies in this article
goDutch
3D Printed Ear Guards
Quick Hits: Kid Invents Device to Prevent Ear Pain from Face Masks
A 12-year-old boy is 3D printing and donating “ear guards” to support healthcare workers on the frontlines.
May 7th, 2020
Midol Before After[1]
Redesign Reverses Course to Reflect Modern Women
Midol®, the venerable OTC menstrual relief brand from Bayer, underwent a striking packaging redesign, reversing course on existing iconography, typography, and messaging.
May 6th, 2020
VR Training
Quick Hits: Healthcare Workers Use VR to Learn Skills for Treating COVID patients
Health professionals with little to no experience in treating infectious disease are learning with virtual reality.
May 6th, 2020
South Korean Doctors
Quick Hits: South Korea Says You Can’t Be Infected Twice
Scientists believe reported cases of coronavirus relapse were actually due to test failures.
May 5th, 2020
Roche
Quick Hits: Roche Increases COVID-19 Antibody Test Output
The FDA granted emergency approval for the antibody test that determines whether people have been infected with coronavirus.
May 4th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243
Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
As we fight to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are urgently working to create a vaccine. Manufacturing and distributing hundreds of millions of doses when a vaccine is approved is yet another challenge to address.
May 1st, 2020
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room
Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.
Apr 30th, 2020
A3 Webinar Covid Robotics Panel2
COVID-19 Brings Increased Visibility to the Role of Robotics
Presidents and CEOs of Fanuc, Universal Robots, Fetch, and Schunk discuss how robotics and automation are helping manufacturers through the pandemic and what the lasting effects might be.
Apr 28th, 2020
Ambient Distribution Getty Images 984835220
HDA: The Need for Distributor-Pharmacy Partnership During Pandemic
Healthcare Distribution Alliance is seeking to provide “a greater understanding of how distributors are working each day” to meet inventory needs for supply chain partners and patients.
Apr 28th, 2020
Getty Images 1207248534
Material Innovation Key to Achieving Sustainable Packaging Strategy
The market will continue to see innovations in the selection of sustainable packaging materials, as more companies embrace sustainable options.
Apr 27th, 2020
E Tk Ld6 J Ws Aa Exco
Global Impact of Covid-19 on Manufacturing
Three CEOs of leading manufacturers of packaging and processing machinery and equipment met virtually with PMMI to discuss strategies in conducting their operations amid the pandemic affecting today's world.
Apr 27th, 2020
Infographic
U.S. Packaging Machinery Industry Continues to Grow at Steady Pace
OEMs are feeling the pressure to accommodate market demands, such as offering complete packaging solutions, modular machines, traceability, and sustainability.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images 581032315
Cannabis Relief Bill Introduced in House
“This critical legislation would allow legal cannabis businesses to access disaster relief loans and other programs available during the COVID-19 crisis,” NCIA Executive Director.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images Ransomware 1146964030
Protect Your Distribution Operations From Ransomware
Cybersecurity breaches are not typically targeted attacks. They are more commonly opportunistic attacks designed to make money. Coronavirus fears create natural vulnerabilities to exploit to gain access to your systems.
Apr 23rd, 2020
With new equipment for secondary packaging that includes three Fanuc six-axis robots, Pearson was able to exceed Medline&rsquo;s rate expectations, delivering 160 products/min.
Wet Wipes Case Packed via Robots at 160/min
Medline Industries replaces an aging case-packing system with one that allows for robotic case erecting, packing, and case sealing, as well as semi-automated operations for smaller batches.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Getty Images 1201526098
CBD and the FDA
Hemp Business Daily offers tips on avoiding FDA attention, especially when it comes to social media and false claims. Hashtags are considered claims, according to recent FDA letters.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Pmmi Logo Rebrand 4c Vertical Transparent
The CARES Act and Payroll Protection Plan
In a recent Town Hall for PMMI members, representatives from alliantgroup, Dean Zerbe and Rick Lazio, provided some insights into the relief available for small and medium size businesses.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Sustain 1
Top Five Functional Machine Improvements for Sustainable Packaging Operations
Packaging methods and machinery must not be overlooked as vital components to a sustainable packaging strategy.
Apr 21st, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020
A white-labeled replica of the original nameplate.
The Role of an Equipment Label Manufacturer: Label Spec Review
A medical device manufacturer worked with an equipment label converter to manufacture and deliver labels to spec.
Apr 16th, 2020
More in Home
FDA
Quick Hits: Coronavirus Causes Two Key Shortages
Increased demand due to the pandemic has caused shortages of key hospital painkillers.
Apr 17th, 2020
Kapi&apos;olani Medical Center
Quick Hits: New Device Lets 4 People Use 1 Ventilator
The new device is helping patients at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children in Hawaii.
Apr 16th, 2020
Medical Tablet
Quick Hits: iPads to the Rescue in Hospitals
Tablets are helping pick up the slack in hospitals as isolation and distancing ensue.
Apr 15th, 2020
Beep delivering medical supplies at Mayo Clinic.
Quick Hits: Self-Driving Cars are Delivering COVID-19 Supplies
Fully autonomous vehicles are transporting medical supplies at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Apr 14th, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
The Biondo Group chose a white background and sophisticated application of the bright Country Life brandmark to unify offerings into an effective visual block with &lsquo;pop.&apos;
Beauty Supplement Line Reimagined to the ‘Maxi’
A package design for Country Life’s line of supplements for skin, hair, and nails uses simplicity, high-quality artwork, and pops of color to highlight the brand’s premium cosmetic benefits.
Apr 13th, 2020
Smart Toilet
Quick Hits: Smart Toilet Scans Waste for Disease
Stanford University’s smart toilet system analyzes stool and urine samples to identify some cancers and digestive disorders.
Apr 13th, 2020
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020
Busch R 5 Ra 0400 0630 C
Busch Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Wins Vacuum Efficiency Test
TÜV Süd direct comparison demonstrates oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pump’s superiority over oil-sealed screw vacuum pump.
Apr 9th, 2020
Sir Elton John
Quick Hits: Elton John Launches Coronavirus Fund for People with HIV
The famous musician aims to help protect the 37 million people already living with HIV from coronavirus.
Apr 10th, 2020
&ldquo;The current pandemic has shown the crucial need to increase the nation&rsquo;s production capacity in regards protective equipment for our medical professionals,&rdquo; Menon says.
Troy Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences Announces PPE, Medical Plastic Recycling Research
Researchers are looking into new ways to produce PPEs from polymers as well as into methods of recycling medical plastics.
Apr 9th, 2020
Philanthropist Bill Gates
Quick Hits: Bill Gates is Funding Factories for Potential Coronavirus Vaccines
Gates says The Gates Foundation can mobilize faster than governments to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Apr 9th, 2020