Wet Wipes Case Packed via Robots at 160/min

Medline Industries replaces an aging case-packing system with one that allows for robotic case erecting, packing, and case sealing, as well as semi-automated operations for smaller batches.

Anne Marie Mohan
Apr 23rd, 2020
With new equipment for secondary packaging that includes three Fanuc six-axis robots, Pearson was able to exceed Medline&rsquo;s rate expectations, delivering 160 products/min.
With new equipment for secondary packaging that includes three Fanuc six-axis robots, Pearson was able to exceed Medline’s rate expectations, delivering 160 products/min.

Medline Industries of Northfield, Ill., is the largest privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, including medical-grade wet wipes. Not long ago, the medical resource provider realized that its existing system for case packing wet wipe products comprised outdated equipment that no longer fulfilled its needs.

To find new equipment to replace its aging machinery, including a 2004 Goodman gantry packer, Medline turned to Pearson Packaging Systems, which had acquired Goodman in 2008.

Medline was looking for a solution that could accommodate large- and small-scale operations at 150 products/min. They also wanted the ability to quickly scale production, anticipating rapid market acceptance of a test product.

Robotic Top Loaders use custom end-of-arm vacuum tooling to pick packs of wipes in groups of two, three, or four, according to the recipe.Robotic Top Loaders use custom end-of-arm vacuum tooling to pick packs of wipes in groups of two, three, or four, according to the recipe.Pearson’s solution also needed to address the old machine’s limited two-axis, gantry-style movements, which caused the product’s corners to catch on the corrugated during packing. Additionally, product shingling during transfer at higher rates restricted the speeds at which the previous solution could pack product.

Through simplified and accelerated changeovers, decreased downtime and maintenance, and reduced dependence on low-skilled labor, Medline was hoping to achieve a significantly reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

With new equipment for secondary packaging that includes a Pearson CE15-T case erector, three Fanuc six-axis robots with continuous-motion conveying—all model M-10iD/12 robots—and a Pearson CS25-42T case sealer, Pearson was able to exceed Medline’s rate expectations, delivering 160 products/min. The system also includes an ergonomic hand-pack and hand-seal station with case start-and-stop foot pedals that allow for of small batches of test product without needed to program new recipes into the HMI.

Read related articles from Packaging World:

“Are Autonomous Mobile Robots at the Tipping Point?”

“Top Five Functional Machine Improvements for Sustainable Packaging Operations”

“Industrial Robot Growth”

“Food Manufacturers Top Two Improvement Priorities”

“In the Trenches with Collaborative Robots”

The flexibility innate to robotic solutions supports easy accommodation of different product types, rates, and pack patterns. The corner snagging issues were resolved through corner guards on the end-of-arm tools (EOAT) to protect product during packing and articulated motion to nimbly move the product into tight spaces. Product shingling was overcome using vision and line tracking to ensure proper spacing between products for a reliable pick.

Three EOATs per robot supported by automatic changeover enable quick and easy accommodation of new product runs, while continuous-motion conveying minimizes product damage, leading to increased uptime and reduced maintenance.

Additionally, the solution used a U-shaped floorplan, allowing a single operator efficient visual and physical access to the entire line.

Sequence of operation

Knockdown RSCs are stacked into the extendable, horizontal case magazine of the CE15-T. Blank suction cups advance to select the case, which is then indexed into the case-feed roller and transferred into the case-flight system. Opposed vacuum cups engage the case, and a pneumatic-operated set-up arm erects the case. The minor flaps are then closed and sealed with pressure-sensitive tape.

For smaller-scale productions, an operator station set up immediately downstream from the case erector includes a case escapement and a foot pedal to release cases. Empty erected cases exit the machine upright to be conveyed downstream to three Fanuc six-axis M10 Robotic Top Loaders (RTLs).

The new Medline case-packing line uses a U-shaped floorplan, allowing a single operator efficient visual and physical access to the entire line.The new Medline case-packing line uses a U-shaped floorplan, allowing a single operator efficient visual and physical access to the entire line.While cases are being erected, a pre-feed conveyor transports product—seam up and short dimension leading—through the product conveyor. A regenerative vacuum blower jump transfers product onto the vacuum infeed conveyor. As the product passes over the backlit conveyor, a vision system determines the position and orientation of the product as it moves upstream toward the top loaders. Rejected product runs off the end of the product conveyor and collects in a discharge bin.

The RTLs use custom end-of-arm vacuum tooling to pick in groups of two, three, or four, according to the recipe. After picking the product, the robots rotate 90 deg and place it in the case in a single-layer pattern to maximize space and eliminate the chance of product corners snagging on case flaps during packing. Three EOATs included with each robot allow operators to modify pack sizes and patterns, reducing changeover time.

Full cases are discharged from the cell via the full case conveyor and are conveyed to the CS25-42T case sealer. The minor and major flaps are folded, and the case is sealed with the pressure-sensitive tape. For smaller-scale productions, an operator station set up immediately upstream from the case sealer includes a case escapement and a foot pedal to release cases. Finally, the cases are conveyed to an upward gravity conveyor where they are transported to the palletizing area for shipping preparation.

PACK EXPO International 2020

Make plans to visit PACK EXPO International in Chicago, November 8-11, to see on-trend food processing and packaging machinery and materials.

Companies in this article
FANUC America
Pearson Packaging Systems
Getty Images Ransomware 1146964030
Protect Your Distribution Operations From Ransomware
Cybersecurity breaches are not typically targeted attacks. They are more commonly opportunistic attacks designed to make money. Coronavirus fears create natural vulnerabilities to exploit to gain access to your systems.
Apr 23rd, 2020
With new equipment for secondary packaging that includes three Fanuc six-axis robots, Pearson was able to exceed Medline&rsquo;s rate expectations, delivering 160 products/min.
Wet Wipes Case Packed via Robots at 160/min
Medline Industries replaces an aging case-packing system with one that allows for robotic case erecting, packing, and case sealing, as well as semi-automated operations for smaller batches.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Getty Images 1201526098
CBD and the FDA
Hemp Business Daily offers tips on avoiding FDA attention, especially when it comes to social media and false claims. Hashtags are considered claims, according to recent FDA letters.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Pmmi Logo Rebrand 4c Vertical Transparent
The CARES Act and Payroll Protection Plan
In a recent Town Hall for PMMI members, representatives from alliantgroup, Dean Zerbe and Rick Lazio, provided some insights into the relief available for small and medium size businesses.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Sustain 1
Top Five Functional Machine Improvements for Sustainable Packaging Operations
Packaging methods and machinery must not be overlooked as vital components to a sustainable packaging strategy.
Apr 21st, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020
A white-labeled replica of the original nameplate.
The Role of an Equipment Label Manufacturer: Label Spec Review
A medical device manufacturer worked with an equipment label converter to manufacture and deliver labels to spec.
Apr 16th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 16 At 3 53 06 Pm
Perspective: Packaging at the Forefront of the COVID-19 Response
The industry mobilizes to supply the healthcare sector with much-needed devices and protection.
Apr 17th, 2020
FDA
Quick Hits: Coronavirus Causes Two Key Shortages
Increased demand due to the pandemic has caused shortages of key hospital painkillers.
Apr 17th, 2020
Kapi&apos;olani Medical Center
Quick Hits: New Device Lets 4 People Use 1 Ventilator
The new device is helping patients at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children in Hawaii.
Apr 16th, 2020
Medical Tablet
Quick Hits: iPads to the Rescue in Hospitals
Tablets are helping pick up the slack in hospitals as isolation and distancing ensue.
Apr 15th, 2020
Beep delivering medical supplies at Mayo Clinic.
Quick Hits: Self-Driving Cars are Delivering COVID-19 Supplies
Fully autonomous vehicles are transporting medical supplies at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Apr 14th, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
The Biondo Group chose a white background and sophisticated application of the bright Country Life brandmark to unify offerings into an effective visual block with &lsquo;pop.&apos;
Beauty Supplement Line Reimagined to the ‘Maxi’
A package design for Country Life’s line of supplements for skin, hair, and nails uses simplicity, high-quality artwork, and pops of color to highlight the brand’s premium cosmetic benefits.
Apr 13th, 2020
Smart Toilet
Quick Hits: Smart Toilet Scans Waste for Disease
Stanford University’s smart toilet system analyzes stool and urine samples to identify some cancers and digestive disorders.
Apr 13th, 2020
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020
Sir Elton John
Quick Hits: Elton John Launches Coronavirus Fund for People with HIV
The famous musician aims to help protect the 37 million people already living with HIV from coronavirus.
Apr 10th, 2020
&ldquo;The current pandemic has shown the crucial need to increase the nation&rsquo;s production capacity in regards protective equipment for our medical professionals,&rdquo; Menon says.
Troy Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences Announces PPE, Medical Plastic Recycling Research
Researchers are looking into new ways to produce PPEs from polymers as well as into methods of recycling medical plastics.
Apr 9th, 2020
Philanthropist Bill Gates
Quick Hits: Bill Gates is Funding Factories for Potential Coronavirus Vaccines
Gates says The Gates Foundation can mobilize faster than governments to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Apr 9th, 2020
Zantac Packaging
Quick Hits: FDA Finally Pulls the Plug on Zantac
Concerns regarding contamination with human carcinogens has led to all Zantac being pulled from shelves.
Apr 8th, 2020
More in Home
Getty Images 116406615
Take PDA's COVID-19 Survey in Pharmaceuticals
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is conducting an important assessment to understand industry impacts on operations and supply chains.
Apr 6th, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine
Quick Hits: University of Pittsburgh Develops Promising COVID-19 Vaccine
The team had previous experience fighting similar viruses in 2003 and 2014.
Apr 6th, 2020
Epm No Dates
EXPO PACK México Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns
Apr 3rd, 2020
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast: CPGs need to face fears over remote monitoring.
OEM COVID-19 #6: Overcoming Hesitations Around Remote Access
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast shines a light on the safe use of remote monitoring
Apr 3rd, 2020
Terminator CoV
Quick Hits: New Device Disinfects N95 Masks
A new device that rapidly disinfects medical masks aims to alleviate current mask shortages.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Mobile robots use ultraviolet light to disinfect hospitals and other facilities.
COVID-19 Provides Use Cases for Mobile Robotics
Robots can tackle the three Ds they are known for to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mobile robots are suited to disinfecting facilities, providing surveillance, and delivering goods.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Pancreas Cancer Cells
Quick Hits: 50-in-1 Blood Test Detects Cancer Early
Researchers at Harvard Medical School have developed a new blood test that detects cancerous tumor DNA.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Running Exoskeleton
Quick Hits: Hate Running? New Exoskeleton Aims to Help
Engineers have created a motor-powered system that straps to legs to make running easier.
Apr 1st, 2020
Recreational and medical cannabis deemed essential to cope with &apos;stay-at-home&apos; orders.
Cannabis and the Coronavirus
Medical and recreational cannabis growers and retailers deemed essential services to help Americans cope with “stay-at-home” orders.
Mar 31st, 2020
Excellence In Reusable Packaging Award
Call for Applications: 2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award
The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced the opening of the application period for the 9th annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award.
Mar 17th, 2020
ProtectivAir
Quick Hits: New Device Sterilizes Inhaled Air
ProtectivAir uses UVc light to clean air and protect users against airborne pathogens including COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 30 At 2 59 06 Pm
COVID-19 Survey: Early Results Reflect CPGs' Current Resolve, Future Uncertainty
Responses indicate that companies producing packaged goods tend to be “So far, so good, all things considered” as one phrased it, and supply chains remain intact. But when asked to forecast into the future, there's far less consensus.
Mar 30th, 2020