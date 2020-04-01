Quick Hits: Hate Running? New Exoskeleton Aims to Help

Kudos to those who enjoy running for exercise. For the rest of us, there’s a new device that can make the activity less taxing. A recent Futurity article reported on a new motorized exoskeleton that connects to the ankle and foot to decrease the amount of energy expended while running. Researchers experimented with motor-powered systems called exoskeleton emulators to examine two different modes of running assistance: motor-powered and spring-based. The results were published in Science Robotics, and a video can be seen here.