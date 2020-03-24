PPE and Device Manufacturers: FDA Offers Import Instructions

To increase U.S. supplies, FDA is providing instructions and a specific email address to get questions and concerns addressed quickly.

Keren Sookne
Mar 24th, 2020
In a statement from FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn M.D., the FDA announced it is providing instructions to manufacturers importing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other devices.

The agency recognizes that access to PPE and devices is critical for healthcare providers. “We are engaging with importers and others involved in the import trade community during this pandemic to facilitate the entry of needed products, including PPE, into the U.S.,” says Hahn. “These instructions to importers clarify the types of PPE that can be imported without engaging with FDA. They also include information about the type of information importers can submit to facilitate their entries. We have adjusted our import screening to further expedite imports of legitimate products and are continually monitoring our import systems to prevent and mitigate any potential issues.”

Contact

A special email inbox has been set up to facilitate fast communication for industry representative with questions or concerns: COVID19FDAIMPORTINQUIRIES@fda.hhs.gov

Flexible Packaging for Infinite CBD Gummies
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020
Hollywood Sign
Quick Hits: Costume Designers Shift Production to Make Medical Masks
The costume design industry has gotten involved to address the shortage of medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mar 25th, 2020
Sejla is a Sales, Business Development, and Project Management professional with over a decade of experience at Formulated Solutions.
Sejla Repetti Promoted to Vice President of Commercial Development, Formulated Solutions
New VP expected to strategically develop partnerships in Brand Partners.
Mar 24th, 2020
Dave Jacek, additive manufacturing technician, oversees production of 3D-printed disposable respirator mask prototypes at Ford&apos;s Advanced Manufacturing Center.
Ford Motor Drives COVID-19 Medical Mission
Responding to the Coronavirus crisis, the automotive manufacturer teams up with 3M and GE Healthcare to expand production of much-needed medical equipment.
Mar 24th, 2020
Thermoformer Steps Up to Fight COVID-19
Mar 24th, 2020
Packaging and Processing Industry COVID-19 Resources
PMMI collated resources for the industry to navigate business in uncertain times.
Mar 24th, 2020
Getty Images 1127072463
All Roads Lead to Delay in the Time of COVID-19
Land, sea or air – the supply chain is being hard hit by shortages, delays, rising costs and lack of workers due to the coronavirus.
Mar 24th, 2020
At-Home Diagnostics Tests
Quick Hits: Diagnostic Startup Launches At-Home Coronavirus Kit
Secure results will be available online within 48 hours, and patients who test positive will be connected with physicians.
Mar 24th, 2020
Fda Stock Photo
FDA Town Halls on COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests
The FDA is working to support the expansion of safe and accurate COVID-19 testing, while monitoring for counterfeit tests such as those seized at LAX. As companies move quickly, brand protection should not be overlooked.
Mar 24th, 2020
Jim Chrzan, VP of Content &amp; Brand Strategy, PMMI Media Group
Musings on Sustainability
Read what Jim Chrzan, VP of Content & Brand Strategy at PMMI Media Group, and Sean Riley, PMMI’s Senior Director of Media & Industry Communications, had to say about the state of sustainability during a lively conversation at the show earlier this month.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Hands-Free Door Opener
Got a 3D Printer? Make this DIY Hands-Free Door Opener
A company that specializes in medical 3D printing released a file for a door attachment to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Mar 23rd, 2020
How Morrison Container Handling Solutions and F.R. Drake Company are Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #4: Morrison Container & F.R. Drake
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series offers operational best practices for dealing with the pandemic.
Mar 20th, 2020
How Polypack, Inc. and Garvey Corporation are Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #3: Polypack, Inc. & Garvey Corp.
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series provides an evolving look at how OEMs are forging ahead after employing proper caution.
Mar 20th, 2020
ViriMASK
Quick Hits: Now There's a Better Face Mask
The ViriMASK aims to replace N95/Surgical Masks by protecting against a range of particles and bacteria.
Mar 20th, 2020
How Pearson Packaging Systems is Navigating COVID-19
OEM Covid-19 Response #2: Pearson Packaging Systems
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series reveals how packaging offers certainty during uncertain times.
Mar 19th, 2020
Sm Graphic Anderson
OEM Covid-19 Response #1: ProMach, Inc.
Special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series offers candid insight from a global OEM supplier on surviving in a world that changes from day to day.
Mar 19th, 2020
Matt Reynolds, Editor, Packaging World
PACK EXPO East: From the Floor
Did you miss PACK EXPO East? See what Packaging World Editor Matt Reynolds had to say in the “PACK EXPO Rewind Show Floor Findings” podcast with PMMI’s Sean Riley.
Mar 19th, 2020
Paris precautions
Quick Hits: Louis Vuitton is Making Hand Sanitizer
The luxury brands conglomerate is using its perfume production lines to make hand sanitizer amid coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 19th, 2020
Printing &amp; Shelf Impact&mdash;Bear Naked&circledR; Premium Granola, TC Transcontinental Packaging
2020 FPA Silver Winners
List of the 2020 FPA Silver Winners.
Mar 18th, 2020
Cbd Diffusing Oil
Despite Confusion Over CBD, Sales Projected to Grow
The source and legality of CBD products can cause confusion to consumers, but product sales are expected to reach $20 billion in the US by 2024.
Mar 17th, 2020
Dr. Keith Jerome (left), Director of the UW Medicine Virology laboratory in Seattle, and Dr. Alex Greninger, Assistant Director of the lab, quickly ramped up a test to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. As of March 11, their lab had performed nearly 3,000 tests &horbar; with nearly 270 found to be positive.
Thermo Fisher, Roche Begin Large-Scale Shipping of COVID-19 Tests
In total, the companies are aiming to produce millions of tests per week. “We are grateful to the FDA for accelerating the process to grant Emergency Use Authorization for this test,” said Matt Sause, President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America.
Mar 17th, 2020
Seattle
Quick Hits: Gates Foundation is Distributing At-Home Virus Tests
The Gates Foundation is leveraging an existing program developed to track the spread of influenza.
Mar 17th, 2020
A record-breaking 7,100-plus attendees descended on PACK EXPO East 2020
Record breaking PACK EXPO East 2020 Exceeds Industry Expectations
More expansive show floor welcomes record-shattering 7,100 attendees
Mar 6th, 2020
Fpa Skratch Labs
Limited-Edition Pouch for Tour de France Features 10,000 Unique Designs
Digital printing has emerged as the primary tool for creating personalized packaging for limited editions, helping Consumer Packaged Goods companies better engage and connect with consumers and generate excitement around their brands.
Mar 16th, 2020
Amazon is working on a cure for the common cold.
Quick Hits: Amazon is Developing a Secret Vaccine
The unique project goes by code name “Project Gesundheit,” and could save the U.S. $40 billion a year.
Mar 16th, 2020
RESPMETER
Quick Hits: FDA Gives Opioid Overdose Detector Breakthrough Status
The device contains a biosensor that detects fatal side effects of opioid abuse.
Mar 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1139668667
Finance and Investments in the Legal/Not Legal Cannabis Business
Lack of access to financial institutions and tax breaks, as well as volatile market valuations, challenge the cannabis industry’s ability to expand.
Mar 12th, 2020
Insura Seal Verification
Colorful Seal Verification Technology for Medical Device Packaging
Winning an FPA Gold Award in Technical Innovation, Insura™ Seal Verification technology from Amcor Healthcare Packaging offers a “colorful” option for the countless medical device packages that undergo visual inspection.
Mar 12th, 2020
Vial Packaging
Quick Hits: Packaging Leads to Waste for Expensive Chemo Drugs
Waste from packaging led to $102 million in waste over a period of three years.
Mar 12th, 2020
Ambient Devices Getty Image
Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points
Live from HealthPack: Tamper-evident stickers draw ire from the nurses’ panel while brighter colors and more latex notification are appreciated.
Mar 11th, 2020
Recalled Insulin Pump
Quick Hits: Death Spurs Insulin Pump Recall
A popular insulin pump was recalled for delivering incorrect doses.
Mar 11th, 2020