Live From PACK EXPO East: Integrated Inspection and Checkweigher

Precision high-speed checkweigher is for cylindrical packaging formats, while new ultra-compact X-ray scanner is only 70 mm in width

Joyce Fassl
Mar 4th, 2020
Wipotec Ocs

Designed for weighing challenging, often wobbly cylindrical products such as cans, bottles, and vials, WIPOTEC’s HC-A-IS checkweigher utilizes a revolving weighing system offering accuracy even at high speeds, avoiding underfills or costly overfills. With a maximum throughput of 400 pieces per minute, the high-speed checkweigher fits into existing packaging lines. The HC-A-IS checkweigher is available in both single- and double-lane versions and features a 15-in. touchscreen display for menu-driven operations, and is suitable for food and pharmaceutical applications.

For food, healthcare, and cannabis applications, WIPOTEC-OCS’S new SC-2000 “Mini” X-ray scanner can inspect up to 400 products per minute with few false rejects. Just 700 mm in width, the scanner features modular inspection setups, integrated conveyor technology with discharge units, and a switch cabinet that can be configured separately from the measuring head. According to WIPOTEC-OCS Marketing Manager Jim Renehan, the scanner was originally made for the chocolate industry. More applications now include meat, poultry, and dairy. “The electrical and X-ray portions are separated, making the machine easy to integrate,” he adds. 


“PMMI Media Group editors have purchased carbon credits through cooleffect.org to ensure any flights we take to cover events in 2020 are carbon neutral.”


Companies in this article
WIPOTEC-OCS, Inc.
Getty Images 123145415
Canada and the Cannabis Market
In October of 2018 Canada was the first nation to fully legalize recreational THC and CBD products for adult use, yet the market’s development has been impacted by the specifics of the legalization rollout.
Mar 4th, 2020
Wipotec Ocs
Live From PACK EXPO East: Integrated Inspection and Checkweigher
Precision high-speed checkweigher is for cylindrical packaging formats, while new ultra-compact X-ray scanner is only 70 mm in width
Mar 4th, 2020
Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli
Quick Hits: Pharma Bro’s Monopolized Drug Goes Generic
The drug's price increased from $13.50 to $750 overnight.
Mar 4th, 2020
Prosthetic Heart Valve
Quick Hits: New Prosthetic Heart Valve Grows With Patient
An innovative new prosthetic heart valve could benefit hundreds of thousands of children.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Use 3
PACK EXPO East Opens in Philadelphia
PACK EXPO East returns to Pennsylvania Convention Center
Mar 2nd, 2020
Moderna Lab
Quick Hits: Moderna Delivers First Potential Coronavirus Vaccine
Clinical trials for the experimental vaccine are expected to start in April.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Tom Mc Daniel
ProMach Names Senior Vice President of Pharma Business Line
ProMach, a packaging machinery solutions manufacturer, named Tom McDaniel Senior Vice President for its Pharma Business Line.
Feb 28th, 2020
Virus
Quick Hits: Coronavirus Could Cause Drug Shortages
The FDA listed 20 drugs at risk of shortage due to the outbreak.
Feb 28th, 2020
From the infographic &ldquo;80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.&rdquo;
10 Cannabis Fun Facts - By the Numbers
Enjoy a few random cannabis stats from the LoudCloudHealth.com infographic “80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.”
Feb 27th, 2020
Peter Zornio of Emerson Automation Solutions sets the scene for the day&apos;s digital transformation discussions between CPG manufacturers and OEMs.
CPG Manufacturers and OEMs Collaborate on Digital Transformation
In a meeting co-hosted by PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network and Industry Relations Committee, manufacturers and machine builders shared their plans and concerns about IIoT in a discussion aimed at creating a digital transformation roadmap for PMMI members.
Feb 27th, 2020
Barbed Microneedle Patch
Quick Hits: So Long Hypodermic Needles!
Researchers at Rutgers are eyeing a needle alternative that was inspired by an animal.
Feb 27th, 2020
Vega&rsquo;s Greg Kline demonstrates how the presence of foam can cause a color shift on the company&rsquo;s 360-degree color display, making it easy to see when the status has changed.
Opening Up Measurement Capabilities in Life Sciences
Traditionally playing in oil and gas and chemical industries, Vega is making a move to a wide range of biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications with its new pressure and level sensors.
Feb 26th, 2020
Migraine
Quick Hits: FDA Clears New Migraine Prevention Drug
The intravenous medication is taken every 3 months to prevent migraines.
Feb 26th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Circular Supply Chain and the Reusable Packaging Association
Circularity and reusable packaging systems will be the topic of RPA’s free 2-hour educational program on May 20 in Atlanta, GA, following the Circularity 20 conference.
Feb 25th, 2020
SmartTab
Quick Hits: SmartTab is the Pill of the Future
A Denver startup has created the world’s first ingestible wireless powered drug delivery system.
Feb 25th, 2020
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
While contract packaging in the cannabis industry has been slow to develop, there is room for packaging specialists who can guide and manage the vast and ever-changing landscape of cannabis packaging.
Feb 24th, 2020
Urine Samples Could Save Lives
Quick Hits: Urine Biomarker = Early Cancer Detection
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to a decade before clinical signs appear.
Feb 24th, 2020
Chris Coggan, CEO and lead designer of Therapy Tonics.
Catch 22s and Opportunity in Cannabis Packaging
An established brand owner says, ‘…if you're a small brand trying to get started, especially with bootstrap money like ours,’ minimum order quantities represent a hurdle.
Feb 21st, 2020
Belviq
Quick Hits: Weight Loss Drug Linked to Cancer
Clinical trials showed an increased risk of cancer in patients who took an oral medication intended for obese adults.
Feb 21st, 2020
MiniMed 600 Series
Quick Hits: Medtronic Insulin Pumps Recalled
Malfunctions of the MiniMed600 Series insulin pumps could cause serious injury or death, and have prompted a Class I recall.
Feb 20th, 2020
More in Home
Skin Thread Capabilities
Quick Hits: Skin Yarn is the Newest Way to Treat Wounds
French researchers have created yarn made from human skin cells that integrates with the body to promote healing.
Feb 19th, 2020
Portable Lab
Portable Lab Diagnoses Illnesses
Researchers at University of Cincinnati have developed a small portable lab that connects to a smartphone and communicates directly with doctors.
Feb 18th, 2020
Drawing Blood
Quick Hits: Robots Draw Blood Better Than Humans
A robotic blood drawing and testing device outperformed healthcare professionals in a clinical trial.
Feb 17th, 2020
Pioneering New Cannabis Packaging Standards
Pioneering New Cannabis Packaging Standards
A myriad of challenges face cannabis packagers, from state-to-state regulatory requirements to adapting machinery and processes specifically to the cannabis market.
Feb 14th, 2020
Acquiring the production line should strengthen the company&apos;s market position for specialty cans.
Hoffmann Neopac Strengthens Market Position
The company acquires hinged lid can production lines from Trivium Packaging.
Feb 14th, 2020
Science Photo Library Rf
Quick Hits: “Breakthrough” Cancer Drugs Take Too Long to Reach NHS
A new study found that “breakthrough” cancer drugs take 22 years to reach patients on the National Health Service.
Feb 14th, 2020
Vision Implant and Glasses
Quick Hits: New Implant Bypasses Eyes to Help The Blind See
Researchers have developed a device that plugs directly into the brain to give blind people rudimentary vision.
Feb 13th, 2020
Peanut Allergy Drug
Quick Hits: FDA Approves Peanut Allergy Drug
The FDA just approved the first drug to treat life-threatening peanut allergies in children.
Feb 12th, 2020
Jcm4026
Previewing PACK EXPO East 2020
With one-third of the nation’s CPGs, and many pharma manufacturers, located within 200 miles of Philadelphia, PACK EXPO East 2020 promises the full PACK EXPO vibe in an easy-to-get-to location.
Jan 31st, 2020
Sweat Sensor
Quick Hits: New Device Uses Sweat for Real-Time Well-Being Data
Scientists at North Carolina State University created a sweat-sensing wearable that gathers health information.
Feb 11th, 2020
Honeywell Bigfinite Collaboration 300 Dpi
Honeywell Collaborates With AI Specialist Bigfinite to Speed Medical Therapies
The collaboration will focus on helping biotech and pharma industries understand and make use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable faster development.
Feb 10th, 2020
Machine used to extract CBD from Cannabis plants
OEMs Needed for $32 Billion Budding Cannabis Industry
Automated operations are the wave of the future in a growing industry that is expected to reach $32 billion globally by 2024, with a CAGR of 28%. Off the record, OEMs report cannabis companies get sticker shock!
Feb 10th, 2020