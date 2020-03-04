Live From PACK EXPO East: Integrated Inspection and Checkweigher

Designed for weighing challenging, often wobbly cylindrical products such as cans, bottles, and vials, WIPOTEC’s HC-A-IS checkweigher utilizes a revolving weighing system offering accuracy even at high speeds, avoiding underfills or costly overfills. With a maximum throughput of 400 pieces per minute, the high-speed checkweigher fits into existing packaging lines. The HC-A-IS checkweigher is available in both single- and double-lane versions and features a 15-in. touchscreen display for menu-driven operations, and is suitable for food and pharmaceutical applications.

For food, healthcare, and cannabis applications, WIPOTEC-OCS’S new SC-2000 “Mini” X-ray scanner can inspect up to 400 products per minute with few false rejects. Just 700 mm in width, the scanner features modular inspection setups, integrated conveyor technology with discharge units, and a switch cabinet that can be configured separately from the measuring head. According to WIPOTEC-OCS Marketing Manager Jim Renehan, the scanner was originally made for the chocolate industry. More applications now include meat, poultry, and dairy. “The electrical and X-ray portions are separated, making the machine easy to integrate,” he adds.





“PMMI Media Group editors have purchased carbon credits through cooleffect.org to ensure any flights we take to cover events in 2020 are carbon neutral.”



