PACK EXPO East Opens in Philadelphia

Region’s Premier Packaging Event Opens in Philadelphia

PACK EXPO East returns to Pennsylvania Convention Center

Sean Riley
Mar 2nd, 2020
Use 3

With registrations tracking to be the largest PACK EXPO East to date, the 2020 edition opens its doors today at Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania Convention Center. Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the March 3-5 event will convene 400 exhibiting companies with 7,000 peers across 100,000 net square feet of exhibit space. 

“PACK EXPO East takes all the attributes the industry expects from a PACK EXPO event and packages it on a more personal scale, in a convenient northeast location,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “It offers a rare opportunity for entire project teams to attend, see the latest cutting-edge technology and problem solve with suppliers.”

Over the three-day show, attendees will see technology in action and learn about the latest trends and innovations and how they apply to their business.

Like all events in the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, PACK EXPO East will also offer world class educational offerings, free of charge, on the show floor. In the center of the show floor, The Innovation Stage (Booth 1029) will present free 30-minute seminars on breakthrough technologies, innovative applications and proven approaches from experts. The presentations will occur on March 3 – 4, 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., and March 5, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Forum (Booth 1430) will feature free, interactive 45-minute sessions on industry trends by the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals, CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers and PMMI Business Intelligence, followed by small group discussions and Q&A. These sessions will take place  March 3 – 4 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., and March 5, 11:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Attendees looking for sustainable solutions can target the RPA Center (Booth 217). Hosted by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), the RPA Center educates on reusable packaging systems and how RPA and its members support reusable packaging objectives. Those seeking quick turnkey resolutions to current challenges can make their way to the Contract Packaging Sourcing Center (Booth 303). Hosted by CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, this show floor resource will help visitors address their contract packaging needs and offer answers to their most demanding questions. 

Interacting with peers and industry experts continues before and after show hours. The “Taste of Philly” welcome reception takes place March 3, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Broad Street Atrium featuring Philadelphia-inspired hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

On Wednesday March 4, from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. in Room 119AB, the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network will host a breakfast program entitled Financial Empowerment and Fixing the Broken Rung. Two keynote speakers, Kweilin Ellingrud, a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, and Kelly Coyne, vice president of Global Women’s Strategies, Impax Asset Management LLC and Pax Ellevate Management LLC, will address the “power of parity” and how to accelerate gender equality through investment strategies. Registration is free and open to all PACK EXPO East attendees.

At the end of the day Wednesday, PMMI’s Emerging Leaders Network will host a Young Professionals Networking Reception, where attendees can learn about the industry and how to get involved with the Network. The reception, from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m., Room 120B, is free and open to all young industry professionals at PACK EXPO East.

The Workforce Development Pavilion is the destination to learn about PMMI U resources designed to strengthen and train current employees and grow the future workforce. PMMI partner schools will present on their mechatronics and packaging and processing offerings, and attendees can connect with students interested in careers in the industry. And at the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase (Booth 330), local high school robotics teams will showcase their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills

With the show taking place amid heightened awareness of the COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, PMMI is closely monitoring developments and following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidance. The safety of attendees and exhibitors is the top priority.

Show management and the Pennsylvania Convention Center are providing additional cleaning in common areas and access to hand sanitizers throughout the facility and encourage show participants to take common-sense precautions following CDC guidelines during the show. PMMI provides First Aid services located in Hall D, and they are readily accessible to address immediate health concerns throughout the show.

Registration for PACK EXPO East is still available at packexpoeast.com and onsite.

Prosthetic Heart Valve
Quick Hits: New Prosthetic Heart Valve Grows With Patient
An innovative new prosthetic heart valve could benefit hundreds of thousands of children.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Use 3
PACK EXPO East Opens in Philadelphia
PACK EXPO East returns to Pennsylvania Convention Center
Mar 2nd, 2020
Moderna Lab
Quick Hits: Moderna Delivers First Potential Coronavirus Vaccine
Clinical trials for the experimental vaccine are expected to start in April.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Tom Mc Daniel
ProMach Names Senior Vice President of Pharma Business Line
ProMach, a packaging machinery solutions manufacturer, named Tom McDaniel Senior Vice President for its Pharma Business Line.
Feb 28th, 2020
Virus
Quick Hits: Coronavirus Could Cause Drug Shortages
The FDA listed 20 drugs at risk of shortage due to the outbreak.
Feb 28th, 2020
From the infographic &ldquo;80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.&rdquo;
10 Cannabis Fun Facts - By the Numbers
Enjoy a few random cannabis stats from the LoudCloudHealth.com infographic “80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.”
Feb 27th, 2020
Peter Zornio of Emerson Automation Solutions sets the scene for the day&apos;s digital transformation discussions between CPG manufacturers and OEMs.
CPG Manufacturers and OEMs Collaborate on Digital Transformation
In a meeting co-hosted by PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network and Industry Relations Committee, manufacturers and machine builders shared their plans and concerns about IIoT in a discussion aimed at creating a digital transformation roadmap for PMMI members.
Feb 27th, 2020
Barbed Microneedle Patch
Quick Hits: So Long Hypodermic Needles!
Researchers at Rutgers are eyeing a needle alternative that was inspired by an animal.
Feb 27th, 2020
Vega&rsquo;s Greg Kline demonstrates how the presence of foam can cause a color shift on the company&rsquo;s 360-degree color display, making it easy to see when the status has changed.
Opening Up Measurement Capabilities in Life Sciences
Traditionally playing in oil and gas and chemical industries, Vega is making a move to a wide range of biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications with its new pressure and level sensors.
Feb 26th, 2020
Migraine
Quick Hits: FDA Clears New Migraine Prevention Drug
The intravenous medication is taken every 3 months to prevent migraines.
Feb 26th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Circular Supply Chain and the Reusable Packaging Association
Circularity and reusable packaging systems will be the topic of RPA’s free 2-hour educational program on May 20 in Atlanta, GA, following the Circularity 20 conference.
Feb 25th, 2020
SmartTab
Quick Hits: SmartTab is the Pill of the Future
A Denver startup has created the world’s first ingestible wireless powered drug delivery system.
Feb 25th, 2020
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
While contract packaging in the cannabis industry has been slow to develop, there is room for packaging specialists who can guide and manage the vast and ever-changing landscape of cannabis packaging.
Feb 24th, 2020
Urine Samples Could Save Lives
Quick Hits: Urine Biomarker = Early Cancer Detection
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to a decade before clinical signs appear.
Feb 24th, 2020
Chris Coggan, CEO and lead designer of Therapy Tonics.
Catch 22s and Opportunity in Cannabis Packaging
An established brand owner says, ‘…if you're a small brand trying to get started, especially with bootstrap money like ours,’ minimum order quantities represent a hurdle.
Feb 21st, 2020
Belviq
Quick Hits: Weight Loss Drug Linked to Cancer
Clinical trials showed an increased risk of cancer in patients who took an oral medication intended for obese adults.
Feb 21st, 2020
MiniMed 600 Series
Quick Hits: Medtronic Insulin Pumps Recalled
Malfunctions of the MiniMed600 Series insulin pumps could cause serious injury or death, and have prompted a Class I recall.
Feb 20th, 2020
VR piqued the company&rsquo;s interest because it seemed to be the only medium that could transcend boundaries in a remote way to enable both instruction and hands-on skill building focused on the &ldquo;why.&rdquo;
Machine-Agnostic VR Comes to Sterile Manufacturing Education
You’ve heard of OEMs offering augmented reality tools, but virtual reality has come to pharmaceutical processing training. How does improved critical thinking impact the bottom line?
Feb 19th, 2020
Skin Thread Capabilities
Quick Hits: Skin Yarn is the Newest Way to Treat Wounds
French researchers have created yarn made from human skin cells that integrates with the body to promote healing.
Feb 19th, 2020
Portable Lab
Portable Lab Diagnoses Illnesses
Researchers at University of Cincinnati have developed a small portable lab that connects to a smartphone and communicates directly with doctors.
Feb 18th, 2020
Pioneering New Cannabis Packaging Standards
Pioneering New Cannabis Packaging Standards
A myriad of challenges face cannabis packagers, from state-to-state regulatory requirements to adapting machinery and processes specifically to the cannabis market.
Feb 14th, 2020
Acquiring the production line should strengthen the company&apos;s market position for specialty cans.
Hoffmann Neopac Strengthens Market Position
The company acquires hinged lid can production lines from Trivium Packaging.
Feb 14th, 2020
Science Photo Library Rf
Quick Hits: “Breakthrough” Cancer Drugs Take Too Long to Reach NHS
A new study found that “breakthrough” cancer drugs take 22 years to reach patients on the National Health Service.
Feb 14th, 2020
Vision Implant and Glasses
Quick Hits: New Implant Bypasses Eyes to Help The Blind See
Researchers have developed a device that plugs directly into the brain to give blind people rudimentary vision.
Feb 13th, 2020
Peanut Allergy Drug
Quick Hits: FDA Approves Peanut Allergy Drug
The FDA just approved the first drug to treat life-threatening peanut allergies in children.
Feb 12th, 2020
Jcm4026
Previewing PACK EXPO East 2020
With one-third of the nation’s CPGs, and many pharma manufacturers, located within 200 miles of Philadelphia, PACK EXPO East 2020 promises the full PACK EXPO vibe in an easy-to-get-to location.
Jan 31st, 2020
Sweat Sensor
Quick Hits: New Device Uses Sweat for Real-Time Well-Being Data
Scientists at North Carolina State University created a sweat-sensing wearable that gathers health information.
Feb 11th, 2020
Honeywell Bigfinite Collaboration 300 Dpi
Honeywell Collaborates With AI Specialist Bigfinite to Speed Medical Therapies
The collaboration will focus on helping biotech and pharma industries understand and make use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable faster development.
Feb 10th, 2020
Machine used to extract CBD from Cannabis plants
OEMs Needed for $32 Billion Budding Cannabis Industry
Automated operations are the wave of the future in a growing industry that is expected to reach $32 billion globally by 2024, with a CAGR of 28%. Off the record, OEMs report cannabis companies get sticker shock!
Feb 10th, 2020
Storms, fires, floods, even volcanic eruptions, are playing havoc with supply chain partners.
Weather Stresses Logistics
Responding to consumer demands to “get it to my doorstep in a day,” the nation’s supply chain leaders now have to adjust to crazy climate events around the globe. Reusable transport packaging could hold one key to a more sustainable future.
Feb 10th, 2020
Butterfly Effect cannabis flower is packaged in an aluminum can with a child-resistant reclosable cap.
Integrated Labeling Strategy Helps Cannabis Company Grow
Medical marijuana startup Grow Ohio employs a combination of label software, printing systems, and label materials to meet compliance regulations and branding for six different packaging formats.
Feb 10th, 2020
Diagnostic Test
Quick Hits: FDA Prioritizes Coronavirus Diagnostic Test
Last week, the FDA issued emergency approval for a coronavirus diagnostic test to expedite diagnoses in the US.
Feb 10th, 2020