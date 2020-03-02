PACK EXPO East Opens in Philadelphia

With registrations tracking to be the largest PACK EXPO East to date, the 2020 edition opens its doors today at Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania Convention Center. Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the March 3-5 event will convene 400 exhibiting companies with 7,000 peers across 100,000 net square feet of exhibit space.

“PACK EXPO East takes all the attributes the industry expects from a PACK EXPO event and packages it on a more personal scale, in a convenient northeast location,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “It offers a rare opportunity for entire project teams to attend, see the latest cutting-edge technology and problem solve with suppliers.”

Over the three-day show, attendees will see technology in action and learn about the latest trends and innovations and how they apply to their business.

Like all events in the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, PACK EXPO East will also offer world class educational offerings, free of charge, on the show floor. In the center of the show floor, The Innovation Stage (Booth 1029) will present free 30-minute seminars on breakthrough technologies, innovative applications and proven approaches from experts. The presentations will occur on March 3 – 4, 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., and March 5, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Forum (Booth 1430) will feature free, interactive 45-minute sessions on industry trends by the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals, CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers and PMMI Business Intelligence, followed by small group discussions and Q&A. These sessions will take place March 3 – 4 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., and March 5, 11:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Attendees looking for sustainable solutions can target the RPA Center (Booth 217). Hosted by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), the RPA Center educates on reusable packaging systems and how RPA and its members support reusable packaging objectives. Those seeking quick turnkey resolutions to current challenges can make their way to the Contract Packaging Sourcing Center (Booth 303). Hosted by CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, this show floor resource will help visitors address their contract packaging needs and offer answers to their most demanding questions.

Interacting with peers and industry experts continues before and after show hours. The “Taste of Philly” welcome reception takes place March 3, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Broad Street Atrium featuring Philadelphia-inspired hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

On Wednesday March 4, from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. in Room 119AB, the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network will host a breakfast program entitled Financial Empowerment and Fixing the Broken Rung. Two keynote speakers, Kweilin Ellingrud, a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, and Kelly Coyne, vice president of Global Women’s Strategies, Impax Asset Management LLC and Pax Ellevate Management LLC, will address the “power of parity” and how to accelerate gender equality through investment strategies. Registration is free and open to all PACK EXPO East attendees.

At the end of the day Wednesday, PMMI’s Emerging Leaders Network will host a Young Professionals Networking Reception, where attendees can learn about the industry and how to get involved with the Network. The reception, from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m., Room 120B, is free and open to all young industry professionals at PACK EXPO East.

The Workforce Development Pavilion is the destination to learn about PMMI U resources designed to strengthen and train current employees and grow the future workforce. PMMI partner schools will present on their mechatronics and packaging and processing offerings, and attendees can connect with students interested in careers in the industry. And at the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase (Booth 330), local high school robotics teams will showcase their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills

With the show taking place amid heightened awareness of the COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, PMMI is closely monitoring developments and following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidance. The safety of attendees and exhibitors is the top priority.

Show management and the Pennsylvania Convention Center are providing additional cleaning in common areas and access to hand sanitizers throughout the facility and encourage show participants to take common-sense precautions following CDC guidelines during the show. PMMI provides First Aid services located in Hall D, and they are readily accessible to address immediate health concerns throughout the show.

Registration for PACK EXPO East is still available at packexpoeast.com and onsite.