Quick Hits: Comar Acquires Wisconsin-Based iMark Molding

A recent Plastics Today article discussed the latest acquisition in the medical packaging space. On Monday, Comar announced the acquisition of custom contract manufacturer iMark Molding, which specializes in complex scientific injection molding, automated and manual assembly, and cleanroom operations. iMark operates out of a 130,000 square foot facility in Woodville, Wisconsin that contains more than 30 injection molding presses and a 15,000 square foot ISO Class 7 cleanroom.

The move will increase Comar’s presence in the medical device packaging space. With Morgan Stanley Capital Partners as their principal owner, Comar currently operates nine manufacturing and distribution locations across the country that primarily focus on various types of injection molding.