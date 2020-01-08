Professionals from leading consumer product goods companies, retailers, suppliers and other organizations aligned to the packaging and processing industry will select award winners for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame, Class of 2020. This award, instituted in 1971, is the top honor a packaging or processing professional can receive in his or her career. The Class of 2020 will be announced during PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2020 (McCormick Place, Chicago, Nov. 8-11), produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

The 2020 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission:

Joe Angel, President, PMMI Media Group and Publisher, Packaging World

Kim Carswell, Director, Packaging, Target

Kay Cooksey, Ph.D., Professor and Cryovac Endowed Chair, Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences, Clemson University

James Downham, President & CEO, PAC Packaging Consortium

Suzanne Fisher, CPP, Head of Packaging Innovation, Wayfair

Mary Gregg, President, Springboard Packaging Solutions, Inc.

Glen Long, Senior Vice President, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies

Jeffrey Loth, Global Packaging Manager, Microsoft

James Perry, Director, Package Innovation + Sustainability, Abbott Nutrition

Bill Rice, Principal, Packaging Technology, SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

Michael Richmond, Ph.D., PTIS, LLC, Global Management & Packaging Consultants

Thomas L. Schneider, CPP, past Chairman, Institute of Packaging Professionals and past President, World Packaging Organization

David S. Smith, Ph.D., R&D Executive, Consultant, David S. Smith Associates

Nancy Wilson, CEO, Morrison Container Handling Solutions

The Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame recognizes career packaging and processing professionals for their significant contributions to the industry and education. The honor, which PMMI coordinates, had been awarded annually from 1971 until 2014. A new class was inducted during PACK EXPO International 2018 in Chicago and future classes will be inducted every other year at PACK EXPO International.

Nominations for the Class of 2020 will be accepted beginning March 3, 2020.