Quick Hits: FDA Issues Warning Letters to CBD Makers

Cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive derivative of cannabis, exploded in popularity after hemp was legalized last year, and it was only a matter of time before regulations caught up. According to a recent CNN article, the FDA just issued warning letters to 15 companies citing them for the illegal sale of products containing CBD. The products in question were in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, as the FDA hasn’t concluded that CBD is safe for use in human or animal food.

The FDA also released a revised Consumer Update outlining new safety concerns for CBD products. To date, the FDA has only approved one prescription drug containing CBD, which treats rare forms of childhood epilepsy. Since then, businesses have made far-reaching claims about their own CBD products, labelling them as cure-alls. The warning letters say that the FDA has tested these products, and they don’t do what they claim. One industry insider estimated that 90-95% of CBD companies are fraudulent because they have no testing, authorizations, or certifications.