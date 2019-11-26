Quick Hits: New Device Screens for 13 Types of Cancer

Toshiba has developed a new technology that can detect 13 types of cancer from a single drop of blood with 99% accuracy.

Tim Hayes
Nov 26th, 2019
Toshiba Cancer Screening Device
Toshiba

If you thought the Theranos Edison device was too good to be true, you were obviously right. However, a recent Japan Times article reported on a new device that may have gotten it right. Toshiba has worked with the National Cancer Center Research Institute and Tokyo Medical University to develop a technology that can test for 13 types of cancer from a single drop of blood. This includes gastric, esophageal, lung, liver, biliary tract, pancreatic, bowel, ovarian, prostate, bladder, and breast cancers as well as sarcoma and glioma.

The device detects microRNA molecules secreted by cancer cells in the bloodstream and uses a chip and small device to generate a diagnosis in less than two hours with 99% accuracy. Toshiba plans to begin trials next year and have the device commercially available for use in health checkups. The estimated cost of a test with the device is expected to be around $180.

Reusable Duodenoscope
Quick Hits: FDA Approves First Disposable Duodenoscope
Reusable duodenoscopes led to a series of deadly outbreaks in hospitals, but now there’s a fully disposable version that’s FDA-approved.
Dec 18th, 2019
Francois Martin, Senior Communication Advisor at Bobst
Bringing Packaging Production 4.0 to Life
At Bobst of Switzerland, lean thinking in the world of digital production 4.0 includes using a digital twin to ensure quality and an optimized process that will control cost and waste.
Dec 18th, 2019
Anti-Aging Trials
Quick Hits: Want to Participate in an Anti-Aging Clinical Trial? You Better be a Millionaire.
A Kansas-based company is conducting a clinical trial in Colombia to reverse aging, and participation costs a cool $1 million.
Dec 17th, 2019
Download
Legal Update--myth busting
Legal analyst Eric Greenberg discusses marketing terms not recognized by the FDA, and CBD gets its first round of warning letters.
Dec 16th, 2019
Exercise Labels
Quick Hits: Could Exercise Advice on Labels Deter Obesity?
Researchers believe listing how much exercise is needed to burn off food and beverages could help tackle the obesity crisis in America.
Dec 16th, 2019
Ointment Packaging
Quick Hits: Lohxa in Hot Water for Arbitrary Expiration Dates on Packaging
The FDA slapped drug repackager Lohxa with a warning letter claiming its storage and equipment cleaning processes aren’t up to code.
Dec 13th, 2019
T Cell Mesh
Quick Hits: Metal Mesh Containing T Cells Shrinks Tumors
Researchers have shown for the first time that a piece of mesh loaded with cancer-fighting immune cells shrinks solid tumors.
Dec 12th, 2019
New Ebola Vaccine
Quick Hits: Japan Begins Trials on New Ebola Vaccine
Scientists in Japan just launched the country’s first human trial of a new Ebola vaccine from a Belgian subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
Dec 10th, 2019
Dsc 0042
Cannabis Packaging market through 2024
New study from Smithers tracks future value of cannabis packaging by sales channel, packaging format, and national market growth.
Dec 10th, 2019
Triocean2011
Quick Hits: Start-Up Develops Psychedelic Mushroom Nasal Spray
In anticipation of legalized psychedelic mushrooms, an Oregon-based company has created a nasal delivery device for microdosing.
Dec 10th, 2019
Ecpc Logo
New E-Commerce Packaging Group Aims for Two-Way Dialog With Retailers
Several big brand owners have teamed up as the E-com Packaging Council in an effort to help steer the discussions with Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others.
Dec 9th, 2019
The Robotic Nest Filling Machine for Lab is specifically designed to be used in laboratories.
Steriline Presents Robotic Nest Filling Machine for Research Lab
Specifically made for research and development of injectable drugs in nest, the machine is a response to client concerns.
Dec 9th, 2019
CURE ID Screenshots
Quick Hits: FDA Launches Crowdsourcing App for Clinicians
CURE ID is an app where health care providers can share information about using approved medical products for unapproved cases.
Dec 9th, 2019
Artificial Neurons on a Silicone Chip
Quick Hits: Neurons on Chips Could Cure Diseases
A team of researchers at the University of Bath has developed the world’s first artificial neurons for use in bio-electronic devices.
Dec 6th, 2019
Packaging for Origin Almond&rsquo;s almond juice includes an HPP-compatible 38-mm HDPE closure in the company&rsquo;s signature yellow color.
Two Exceptional Brands Each Gifted with 0.5M Free Closures
A medical food for chemo/radiation patients and a low-sugar, carb, and calorie cold-pressed almond juice impress judges of Silgan Closures’ first Free Closures for a Year competition.
Nov 2nd, 2019
Quick Hits: The Measles Outbreak in Samoa is Escalating
In just six weeks, an outbreak of the world’s most infectious disease has infiltrated over 3,000 people and claimed 42 lives.
Dec 5th, 2019
Attilio Bellman, Director of Business Strategy for Antares Vision; Andrew Pietrangelo, President. North America for Antares Vision; Beasley Reece, CEO of NFLA; and Bart Oates, President of NFLA.
NFL Alumni Org Taps Pharma Traceability Technology for Member Outreach and Engagement
Track My Way platform provides data for ambassador and chapter membership campaigns.
Dec 4th, 2019
CBD Products
Quick Hits: FDA Issues Warning Letters to CBD Makers
The FDA issued warning letters to 15 companies selling illegal cannabidiol products that violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
Dec 4th, 2019
Administering Flavored Medication
Quick Hits: New Strawberry-Flavored H.I.V. Drugs Improve Infant Compliance
India-based drug manufacturer Cipla just announced a more palatable form of an HIV drug that could save thousands of lives each year.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Treating Bladder Cancer
Quick Hits: Anthrax Could Soon Be Used to Fight Bladder Cancer
Researchers at Purdue University are using anthrax to treat bladder cancer in pet dogs, and it seems to be working.
Dec 2nd, 2019
