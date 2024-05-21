New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

ASTM F02 Committee Meeting Heads to Bologna Oct. 2024

Call for presentations on primary barrier packaging! Submit your abstract by May 31, 2024, and make plans to attend the meeting on Oct. 16 and 17 in Bologna, Italy.

May 21, 2024
SAVE THE DATE & CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS

ASTM Committee F02 Fall Meetings on Primary Barrier Packaging (more info below)

October 16-17, 2024

AC Hotel by Marriott

Bologna, Italy

 

SHARE YOUR KNOWLEDGE: Abstract submission is open now

Please submit your 250-word abstract pertaining to the above topics to If you have an idea for a presentation, please send a title and short abstract to Henk Blom at [email protected], before May 31, 2024.

 

ABOUT THE EVENT

ASTM Committee F02 on Primary Barrier Packaging will be hosting technical presentations on topics of interest to members of the committee. Save Wednesday and Thursday, October 16-17, 2024, for this exciting content in conjunction with the standards developments meetings of the committees. The committee is seeking abstracts for 30-45 minute presentations on topics related to packaging. 

Topics for this program include, but are not limited to:

  • Standards research and development
  • Case studies
  • Best practices
  • Packaging industry emerging topics and trends
  • Compliance and regulations
  • Risk Management
  • Sustainability/Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR)
  • Human factors/usability
  • Packaging materials
  • New sterilization modalities
  • Sample size rationales
  • Biocompatibility
  • Packaging equipment


ASTM International
