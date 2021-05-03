The package has been approved by the Chinese pharma companies Sinovac (Beijing) and Sinopharm (Wuhan) for use in their COVID-19 vaccine packaging.

Creating sustainable, safe, and pure medical and pharmaceutical packaging systems that are compliant with good manufacturing practices and quality management is on the increase globally, and the COVID-19 pandemic has been increasing the need further.

Good hygiene and cleanliness, as well as strength and sturdy attributes are meant to make European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards, Metsä Board’s paperboards suitable for all kinds of demanding healthcare packaging such as vaccines. MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright 245 g/m2 has been approved by the Chinese pharma companies Sinovac (Beijing) and Sinopharm (Wuhan) for use in their COVID-19 vaccine packaging. The lightweight, yet robust, vaccine packaging comes in two size options–one for the COVID-19 vaccine bottle only, and one for the COVID-19 vaccine bottle and the injector.

“MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright is of a consistently high quality and its outstanding performance has resulted in many highly satisfied customers. The most impressive part is its smooth runnability for printing, die-cutting and gluing processes and even on automatic packing lines at a speed of 500 boxes per minute,” says a person responsible for production from the converting company.

“It’s an honour for Metsä Board to be actively contributing its share to combating the pandemic”, comments Andy Zhong, Metsä Board’s local sales manager. “It is a strong board which is vital to protect the delicate contents and made from lightweight, pure fresh fibre making it ideal for pharma packages that require purity.”

MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright is a premium lightweight folding boxboard made with 100% pure fresh fibre from renewable, traceable, and sustainably managed northern forests, and it is available with PEFC or FSC certification. The Product Safety Statement indicates that the paperboard is in compliance with relevant global product safety related regulations and recommendations.