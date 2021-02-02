Novartis Signs Agreement to Provide Manufacturing Capacity for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

First of multiple agreements being explored by Novartis to leverage manufacturing capacity and capabilities to address pandemic, supporting global supply of COVID-19 vaccine

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Feb 2nd, 2021

Novartis announced that it has signed an initial agreement to leverage its manufacturing capacity and capabilities in order to address the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the production of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The agreement will see Novartis utilizing its aseptic manufacturing facilities at its site in Stein, Switzerland.

Under the terms of the contract manufacturing agreement, Novartis plans to take bulk mRNA active ingredient from BioNTech and fill this into vials under aseptic conditions for shipment back to BioNTech for their distribution to healthcare system customers around the world. 

Subject to reaching a final agreement, Novartis plans to commence production in the second quarter of 2021 at its state-of-the art aseptic manufacturing plant in Stein. Initial shipment of finished product is expected in the third quarter. 

The Novartis manufacturing team is in advanced discussions with a number of additional companies to take on manufacturing activities such as mRNA production, therapeutic protein production as well as raw material production for Covid vaccines and therapeutics. The specifics will be disclosed once those discussions are concluded. 

“Novartis has been mobilizing on multiple fronts to support the global pandemic response,” said Steffen Lang, Head of Novartis Technical Operations. “As a company reimagining medicine with advanced therapy platforms, we are committed to leverage our manufacturing capabilities to help support the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics around the world. We expect this to be the first of a number of such agreements.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has been authorized for use by the health regulatory authorities of about 50 countries, including Switzerland and the European Union member states where it has been granted Conditional Marketing Authorization and it has received authorizations for emergency use in e.g. the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, as well as in Hong Kong.

Novartis response to COVID-19 pandemic 

Novartis is making multiple contributions to the global effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support the stability of global healthcare systems. The company has committed to donating USD 40 million to support communities around the world impacted by the pandemic. In addition, Novartis is active in several key cross-industry research initiatives, the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, coordinated by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard as well as a COVID-19 directed partnership supported by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI). Novartis has also announced a collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin® therapies designed for potential use against COVID-19, and the company is separately supporting COVID-19-related clinical investigations of several Novartis medicines.

In our labs, we have started a collaborative, longer-term drug discovery effort to develop first oral medicines for COVID-19 and other coronaviruses. To sustain access, the Novartis generics and biosimilars division Sandoz became the first company to commit to keeping stable prices for a basket of essential medicines that may help in the treatment of COVID-19 and entered into a partnership with US-based Civica Rx to support stable supply of essential generic hospital medicines. We are making 15 drugs that treat key symptoms of COVID-19 available to low-and lower-middle income countries at zero profit until a vaccine or curative treatment is available. Furthermore, Novartis Gene Therapies entered into a manufacturing agreement with Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital to produce its novel genetic COVID-19 vaccine candidate called AAVCOVID8. More information about the Novartis response to COVID-19 is available at www.novartis.com/COVID-19

Novartis Signs Agreement to Provide Manufacturing Capacity for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
First of multiple agreements being explored by Novartis to leverage manufacturing capacity and capabilities to address pandemic, supporting global supply of COVID-19 vaccine
Feb 2nd, 2021
Covid 19 Supplier News
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Reaches Canada With FedEx Express Canada, Innomar Strategies
As the first vaccine to arrive in the Northwest Territories, the Moderna Vaccine will be distributed through the FedEx network and Innomar storage facilities.
Feb 1st, 2021
The pod features retractable solar panels and a wind turbine. (PC: Vaccine Pods)
Vaccine Freezers Powered Partially by Solar, Wind Power
For ultra-low temperature (ULT) storage and transportation, a new entry in the cold chain market can power freezers off the grid. In related news, ULT freezers were purchased for Puerto Rico and U.S. Embassy vaccines efforts.
Jan 28th, 2021
Getty Images 1230124575
How FDA Food Supply Data Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
In the latest FDA Voices post, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Frank Yiannas, M.P.H. discuss how the new data analysis tool, 21 FORWARD, is helping food and agriculture workers receive vaccines.
Jan 20th, 2021
Jt Pi8nn2 1280 5ff6451ce19f0
Supply Chain Resiliency in the Face of Covid-19
MIT's Dr. David Simchi-Levi visited with Keren Sookne, Healthcare Packaging, during PACK EXPO Connects to re-examine how life science companies think about the supply chain.
Jan 19th, 2021
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Jan 7th, 2021
With Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech, container refrigeration units are made to deliver temperature control within +/- 0.25 degrees Celsius and temperatures down to -40 degrees Celsius.
A&M Cold Storage Helps in COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution via Carrier Pods and Lynx Capabilities
Carrier Pods provide 24/7 remote and secure monitoring, with an integration with the Lynx digital platform.
Jan 4th, 2021
Getty Images 1268181219
Med Device Market Shifting Business Models to Automation and Technology
Four out of five medical device companies interviewed for a new PMMI white paper believe automation and other technological advances are one of the biggest changes to manufacturing in recent years.
Jan 4th, 2021
With Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech, container refrigeration units are meant to deliver temperature control within +/- 0.25 C and temperatures down to negative 40 C.
SeaCube Acquires Carrier Pods to Meet Global Vaccine Distribution Needs
These 200 Carrier Pods will be monitored by Sensitech to reduce risks with mobile cooling systems.
Jan 1st, 2021
Uvd Robot 5e8671227f569 png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #1: COVID-19 Use Cases for Mobile Robotics
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #1, how robots can tackle tasks to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Jan 1st, 2021
CCT also opens a new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Thermal Packaging for Operation Warp Speed’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout
Cold Chain Technologies' thermal packaging systems should help ensure that vaccines with strict refrigeration requirements reach their destinations safely and securely.
Dec 31st, 2020
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Jan 7th, 2021
Getty Images 685013243 5eac5bfeeff4b png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #5: Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #5: supply chain considerations amid the deadly pandemic.
Dec 28th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 16 At 1 23 32 Pm
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #10: Ramping COVID-19 Test Medium Production
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. At #10 is this article about Thermo Fisher’s journey to ramp test medium to the millions per week for public health needs.
Dec 21st, 2020
In implementing a range of highly automated, interoperable systems and other workflow systems, the health system has achieved advanced pharmacy safety and operational efficiencies.
ARxIUM Completes Expansion of UNC Health Pharmacy Operations
Installation of systemwide inventory management application provides tracking of COVID-19 medications.
Dec 19th, 2020
Provider of end-of-line packaging and technology partner to Pfizer, Robopac, will be packaging and transporting the vaccine.
Robopac's Part in the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
Human-centered and environmentally conscious efforts on the part of Robopac and Pfizer provide an environmentally friendly packaging and transporting system for the vaccine.
Dec 17th, 2020
I Stock 000086136291 Medium 2
HDA Statement on FDA Authorization of First COVID-19 Vaccine
'While we acknowledge the hard work and determination that got us to this moment, we also recognize that this is just the first step...'
Dec 17th, 2020
The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines marks an unprecedented supply chain event for the widespread distribution of extremely expensive and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.
COVID-19 Black Swan Event Accelerates Digital Transformation and Urgency for Tech-Enabled Reusables
The newest Inner Loop article from the Reusable Packaging Association says smart reusable packaging solutions are available to optimize resilient supply chains and facilitate daunting challenges of COVID-19 business swings and vaccine distribution.
Dec 15th, 2020
The report points to a nuanced approach with investments globally in clean and innovative technologies for reshoring, and dual, tactical and geo sourcing taking precedence.
Report Predicts Vaccine Nationalism, CDMO Expansion, AMR and Dual Sourcing in 2021
The CPhI report looks ahead to a post-pandemic 2021 with pharma manufacturing capacity and payment structures shifting as new sourcing strategies emerge.
Dec 9th, 2020
At any time, users would be able to access real-time records of their immunizations within the app.
RB Medical Supply: New Platform Connects Patients to Vaccines
ArmorVax vaccine app and website to support communities through COVID-19 and flu season.
Dec 7th, 2020
More in COVID-19
Pelican BioThermal’s deep frozen products use phase change material (PCM) and dry ice systems to provide frozen payload protection meant for durations from 72 hours to 144+ hours.
Pelican BioThermal: Expanded Deep Frozen Product Range
Deep frozen options for all phases of drug discovery and distribution to meet COVID-19 vaccine shipping requirement.
Nov 30th, 2020
Winpack Lane re-engineered its packaging technology in order to meet specific conditions relevant to the coronavirus vaccine.
Three Companies Collaborate to Meet Need for COVID Vaccine Distribution
Company gives up place in line for urgent demand of coronavirus vaccine packaging machine.
Nov 26th, 2020
Photo Courtesy: ORBIS
Four Reasons Reusable Packaging Is the Best Prescription for Pharma
The Inner Loop–blog of the Reusable Packaging Association–releases its latest article on reusable packaging in the pharmaceutical industry and how COVID-19 has affected it.
Nov 17th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243 5eac5bfeeff4b png
COVID-19 Vaccine: HHS Partnering with Major Pharmacy Chains
The partnership will cover approximately 60% of pharmacies throughout the U.S. states, D.C, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Nov 16th, 2020
The VR-72 is designed to accommodate different types of code printing methods and inspection systems
WLS VR-72 Labeler for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging
Wrap-around labeler with servo-driven modular design demoed at PACK EXPO Connects.
Nov 12th, 2020
General Gus Perna, who leads Operation Warp Speed, speaking to 60 Minutes.
In the News: COVID-19 Vaccine Logistics
Temperature-controlled shipping remains in the mainstream media spotlight.
Nov 11th, 2020
Pec2020 Big Ass Fans
Fighting COVID-19 with Big Ass Fans
The new Clean Air System uses ion and ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens.
Nov 9th, 2020
The company’s Viral Transport Media is available in the form of bulk tubes, large volume containers and a specimen kit,
LaunchWorks CDMO Approved to Provide Viral Transport Media
Launchworks CDMO added to FDA list of approved vendors for validating and distributing VTM, in accordance with COVID-19 EUA Transport Media Policy.
Oct 30th, 2020
The partnership will include the provision and accelerated delivery of advanced visual inspection systems to help with potential solutions to the pandemic.
Partnership to Expedite Installation of Automated Inspection Equipment
Stevanato Group high-speed visual inspection machines will support biologic and vaccine programs at Catalent manufacturing sites in the US and Italy.
Oct 28th, 2020
VTM tubes filled with liquid medium are used to store and transport nasal swabs for viruses including SARS-CoV-2.
COVID-19 Test Medium Production Ramped Up By 20,000% in Six Months
Viral Transport Media tubes filled with liquid media are used to store and transport nasal swabs for viruses including COVID-19. Sixteen integrated lines were designed, built and installed in 20 weeks to meet demand.
Oct 15th, 2020
Plant and office closures.
Factory Plants and Offices Coming Out of COVID-19
Stats show improvements in quotation index levels but an increase of denial of access into CPG plants.
Oct 14th, 2020
To ensure attendee safety, the organizers are working closely with local governments and authorities, and all future pharma events will feature the Informa AllSecure enhanced health and safety standards.
CPhI & Pharmapack Europe 2021: Live & Hybrid Events
A virtual CPhI China and online platforms will be launched to keep the industry connected throughout the year.
Oct 8th, 2020