Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Reaches Canada With FedEx Express Canada, Innomar Strategies

As the first vaccine to arrive in the Northwest Territories, the Moderna Vaccine will be distributed through the FedEx network and Innomar storage facilities.

Feb 1st, 2021
Covid 19 Supplier News

FedEx Express Canada, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and Innomar Strategies, announces that the country’s first operations to distribute the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Canada on behalf of the Government of Canada are underway.

The first shipment arrived at the FedEx Express Canada hub in Toronto in late December. Part of this initial shipment will continue onwards to the territories to facilitate vaccine distribution in Canada’s northern regions. The vaccine roll-out will be facilitated by the FedEx Express Canada network, utilizing the cold-chain storage and packaging capabilities of Innomar Strategies, a part of AmerisourceBergen and patient support provider in the Canadian specialty pharmaceutical market.

The arrival of the vaccine from Brussels, Belgium occurred within 48-hours of Health Canada’s approval, a key logistical requirement from the federal government.  Meeting the deadline was made possible by extensive collaboration with the government of Canada to move more vaccines from Europe into Canada.  Additionally, the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines requires coordination of numerous teams including customs brokers, airports, ground transportation crews and internal security teams working with provincial and federal law enforcement agencies, all during a time when lockdowns and border closures are commonplace. 

The delivery of the first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is notable as it is the first vaccine to arrive in the Northwest Territories. The Canadian roll-out comes shortly after the FedEx network started delivering both the Pfizer-BioNTech and later the Moderna vaccines across the U.S., beginning mid-December.

FedEx says it is well-positioned to handle COVID-19 vaccine shipments around the world with temperature-control systems, near real-time monitoring capabilities, and a dedicated healthcare team to support the express transportation of vaccines and bioscience shipments.

Innomar will store the vaccines in its GMP-compliant Canadian storage facilities across Canada.  The storage facilities—which are equipped to store complex pharmaceutical products, including those with cold chain requirements—are temperature-controlled and have a validated monitoring system to protect the vaccine shipments. Before the vaccines are shipped, teams will put them in packages that support the temperature requirements specified by the manufacturer.

These temperature-sensitive vaccines will move through the FedEx Express Canada network with consistent reporting on the condition of the vaccine, thanks to FedEx SenseAware technology packed along with the shipment, says the company. Through the SenseAware device, agents should be able to monitor critical data including temperature, location, and light exposure to help ensure the integrity and security of the vaccines and allow teams to be fully prepared when the shipment arrives.

FedEx Express
The pod features retractable solar panels and a wind turbine. (PC: Vaccine Pods)
Vaccine Freezers Powered Partially by Solar, Wind Power
For ultra-low temperature (ULT) storage and transportation, a new entry in the cold chain market can power freezers off the grid. In related news, ULT freezers were purchased for Puerto Rico and U.S. Embassy vaccines efforts.
Jan 28th, 2021
Getty Images 1230124575
How FDA Food Supply Data Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
In the latest FDA Voices post, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Frank Yiannas, M.P.H. discuss how the new data analysis tool, 21 FORWARD, is helping food and agriculture workers receive vaccines.
Jan 20th, 2021
Jt Pi8nn2 1280 5ff6451ce19f0
Supply Chain Resiliency in the Face of Covid-19
MIT's Dr. David Simchi-Levi visited with Keren Sookne, Healthcare Packaging, during PACK EXPO Connects to re-examine how life science companies think about the supply chain.
Jan 19th, 2021
‘Body and mind’ nutraceuticals are expected to see significant growth in the first half of 2021
COVID-19 Lockdowns and Restrictions Drive Demand For ‘Body And Mind’ Formulations
SIRIO Europe anticipates manufacturers seeking CDMOs that can quickly develop complex formulations offering both body and mind benefits to fulfill consumer demands.
Jan 13th, 2021
Getty Images 1268181219
Med Device Market Shifting Business Models to Automation and Technology
Four out of five medical device companies interviewed for a new PMMI white paper believe automation and other technological advances are one of the biggest changes to manufacturing in recent years.
Jan 4th, 2021
With Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech, container refrigeration units are meant to deliver temperature control within +/- 0.25 C and temperatures down to negative 40 C.
SeaCube Acquires Carrier Pods to Meet Global Vaccine Distribution Needs
These 200 Carrier Pods will be monitored by Sensitech to reduce risks with mobile cooling systems.
Jan 1st, 2021
Uvd Robot 5e8671227f569 png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #1: COVID-19 Use Cases for Mobile Robotics
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #1, how robots can tackle tasks to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Jan 1st, 2021
CCT also opens a new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Thermal Packaging for Operation Warp Speed’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout
Cold Chain Technologies' thermal packaging systems should help ensure that vaccines with strict refrigeration requirements reach their destinations safely and securely.
Dec 31st, 2020
A medical worker prepares a syringe to administer the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Cold Chain Doubts Delay Vaccine Distribution in Germany
Vaccines sent to certain German cities may have reached up to 7 C higher than the acceptable temperature range in transportation.
Dec 28th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 16 At 1 23 32 Pm
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #10: Ramping COVID-19 Test Medium Production
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. At #10 is this article about Thermo Fisher’s journey to ramp test medium to the millions per week for public health needs.
Dec 21st, 2020
In implementing a range of highly automated, interoperable systems and other workflow systems, the health system has achieved advanced pharmacy safety and operational efficiencies.
ARxIUM Completes Expansion of UNC Health Pharmacy Operations
Installation of systemwide inventory management application provides tracking of COVID-19 medications.
Dec 19th, 2020
Provider of end-of-line packaging and technology partner to Pfizer, Robopac, will be packaging and transporting the vaccine.
Robopac's Part in the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
Human-centered and environmentally conscious efforts on the part of Robopac and Pfizer provide an environmentally friendly packaging and transporting system for the vaccine.
Dec 17th, 2020
I Stock 000086136291 Medium 2
HDA Statement on FDA Authorization of First COVID-19 Vaccine
'While we acknowledge the hard work and determination that got us to this moment, we also recognize that this is just the first step...'
Dec 17th, 2020
The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines marks an unprecedented supply chain event for the widespread distribution of extremely expensive and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.
COVID-19 Black Swan Event Accelerates Digital Transformation and Urgency for Tech-Enabled Reusables
The newest Inner Loop article from the Reusable Packaging Association says smart reusable packaging solutions are available to optimize resilient supply chains and facilitate daunting challenges of COVID-19 business swings and vaccine distribution.
Dec 15th, 2020
The report points to a nuanced approach with investments globally in clean and innovative technologies for reshoring, and dual, tactical and geo sourcing taking precedence.
Report Predicts Vaccine Nationalism, CDMO Expansion, AMR and Dual Sourcing in 2021
The CPhI report looks ahead to a post-pandemic 2021 with pharma manufacturing capacity and payment structures shifting as new sourcing strategies emerge.
Dec 9th, 2020
At any time, users would be able to access real-time records of their immunizations within the app.
RB Medical Supply: New Platform Connects Patients to Vaccines
ArmorVax vaccine app and website to support communities through COVID-19 and flu season.
Dec 7th, 2020
Medical syringe in flexible thermoformed packaging.
Harpak-ULMA Supports COVID-19 Manufacturing Initiatives
Harpak-ULMA announced it is working with multiple medical device manufacturers commissioned to supply high volume syringe supplies as part of BARDA’s rapidly expanding COVID-19 Medical Countermeasure Portfolio.
Dec 1st, 2020
Winpack Lane re-engineered its packaging technology in order to meet specific conditions relevant to the coronavirus vaccine.
Three Companies Collaborate to Meet Need for COVID Vaccine Distribution
Company gives up place in line for urgent demand of coronavirus vaccine packaging machine.
Nov 26th, 2020
Photo Courtesy: ORBIS
Four Reasons Reusable Packaging Is the Best Prescription for Pharma
The Inner Loop–blog of the Reusable Packaging Association–releases its latest article on reusable packaging in the pharmaceutical industry and how COVID-19 has affected it.
Nov 17th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243 5eac5bfeeff4b png
COVID-19 Vaccine: HHS Partnering with Major Pharmacy Chains
The partnership will cover approximately 60% of pharmacies throughout the U.S. states, D.C, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Nov 16th, 2020
The VR-72 is designed to accommodate different types of code printing methods and inspection systems
WLS VR-72 Labeler for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging
Wrap-around labeler with servo-driven modular design demoed at PACK EXPO Connects.
Nov 12th, 2020
General Gus Perna, who leads Operation Warp Speed, speaking to 60 Minutes.
In the News: COVID-19 Vaccine Logistics
Temperature-controlled shipping remains in the mainstream media spotlight.
Nov 11th, 2020
Pec2020 Big Ass Fans
Fighting COVID-19 with Big Ass Fans
The new Clean Air System uses ion and ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens.
Nov 9th, 2020
The company’s Viral Transport Media is available in the form of bulk tubes, large volume containers and a specimen kit,
LaunchWorks CDMO Approved to Provide Viral Transport Media
Launchworks CDMO added to FDA list of approved vendors for validating and distributing VTM, in accordance with COVID-19 EUA Transport Media Policy.
Oct 30th, 2020
The partnership will include the provision and accelerated delivery of advanced visual inspection systems to help with potential solutions to the pandemic.
Partnership to Expedite Installation of Automated Inspection Equipment
Stevanato Group high-speed visual inspection machines will support biologic and vaccine programs at Catalent manufacturing sites in the US and Italy.
Oct 28th, 2020
VTM tubes filled with liquid medium are used to store and transport nasal swabs for viruses including SARS-CoV-2.
COVID-19 Test Medium Production Ramped Up By 20,000% in Six Months
Viral Transport Media tubes filled with liquid media are used to store and transport nasal swabs for viruses including COVID-19. Sixteen integrated lines were designed, built and installed in 20 weeks to meet demand.
Oct 15th, 2020
Plant and office closures.
Factory Plants and Offices Coming Out of COVID-19
Stats show improvements in quotation index levels but an increase of denial of access into CPG plants.
Oct 14th, 2020
To ensure attendee safety, the organizers are working closely with local governments and authorities, and all future pharma events will feature the Informa AllSecure enhanced health and safety standards.
CPhI & Pharmapack Europe 2021: Live & Hybrid Events
A virtual CPhI China and online platforms will be launched to keep the industry connected throughout the year.
Oct 8th, 2020
Keren Sookne, director of editorial content at Healthcare Packaging
Perspective: Pharma Supply Chain—Not Ready for a Vaccine Just Yet
While the desire to move at warp speed may be strong, manufacturers and regulators stay the course for safety.
Oct 8th, 2020