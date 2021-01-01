SeaCube Acquires Carrier Pods to Meet Global Vaccine Distribution Needs

With Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech, container refrigeration units are meant to deliver temperature control within +/- 0.25 C and temperatures down to negative 40 C.

SeaCube Containers LLC–a company that buys, sells, manages, and leases shipping containers–recently acquired 200 Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech to help address the anticipated increase in demand for refrigerated storage capacity and cargo visibility in support of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The systems are designed to offer reliable deep-frozen container refrigeration performance with telematics, data analytics, and cargo monitoring capabilities. Carrier and Sensitech are part of Carrier Global Corporation, a provider of cold chain systems.

With Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech, container refrigeration units are meant to deliver temperature control within +/- 0.25 degrees Celsius and temperatures down to negative 40 degrees Celsius, while their monitoring devices are made to track temperatures down to dry ice conditions of negative 95 degrees Celsius. Their mobility allows for easy relocation to address shifting capacity demands or temporary vaccine administration locations, says the company.

“We expect to provide additional connectivity to the offering through the recently announced Lynx digital platform,” says Kartik Kumar, vice president and general manager, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier.

Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech are one of the solutions offered through Carrier’s Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine, and vaccines.