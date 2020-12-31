Thermal Packaging for Operation Warp Speed’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT)–a provider of reusable and single-use passive thermal packaging systems for the shipment of temperature-sensitive products for the life sciences industry–announces that the company was one of the chief suppliers of specialty thermal packaging for the storage and transfer of COVID-19 vaccines in support of the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed distribution plan.

“Our company is prepared to meet the temperature-sensitive requirements of the vaccine with single-use and reusable systems for parcel and pallet shipments,” says Ranjeet Banerjee, CEO of CCT. “We are also developing and will soon be launching a digital informatics platform that enables the tracking of critical parameters as well providing key insights.”

In order to support Operation Warp Speed’s Vaccine Distribution Process, CCT recently opened a new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee. As part of this nationwide expansion to meet the growing demands of global vaccine distribution, the new 255,000-square-feet cold chain facility with Koolit refrigerant manufacturing and work cells for CCT’s KoolTemp EcoFlex, is equipped to help ensure the integrity of the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain, says the company.