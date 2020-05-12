Eastman and Rotuba collaborate to create face shields for COVID-19 pandemic

The splash guards will be sold across the United States and supplied to first responders at the cost to produce them.

In response to shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals across the nation, Eastman and Rotuba are collaborating to produce face shields for medical personnel on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Rotuba is using Eastman cellulose acetate to create 75,000–100,000 splash guards per week to protect healthcare workers, small business owners, and citizens as they fight COVID-19.

Rotuba has transitioned its business operations from manufacturing pens to manufacturing face shields by utilizing an existing material in a new application. The splash guards will be sold across the United States and supplied to first responders at the cost to produce them.

Eastman cellulose acetate is a versatile material that is used in a variety of consumer products. It is meant to provide optical quality, chemical resistance to hospital cleaning agents.. Rotuba's splash guards are designed to be comfortable and reusable, to provide medical personnel with PPE that is sustainable and affordable.

"Eastman is proud to work with Rotuba to provide much-needed supplies to those who need them most," said Reinier de Graaf, marketing director, Eastman specialty plastics — diversified. "We will continue to work with companies across the value chain to quickly adapt their operations to meet unmet needs during this crisis."