Quick Hits: FDA OKs First At-Home Saliva Test for COVID-19

A recent FDA News Release contained good news for those looking for at-home COVID-19 tests. The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for a diagnostic test developed by Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory that uses home-collected saliva.

“Authorizing additional diagnostic tests with the option of at-home sample collection will continue to increase patient access to testing for COVID-19. This provides an additional option for the easy, safe and convenient collection of samples required for testing without traveling to a doctor’s office, hospital or testing site,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.