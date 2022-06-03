The American College of Lifestyle Medicine has released an expert consensus statement to assist clinicians in achieving remission of type 2 diabetes in adults using diet as a primary intervention. The expert consensus statement is endorsed by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE), supported by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND), and co-sponsored by the Endocrine Society.
American College of Lifestyle Medicine and Use of Diet for Diabetes Remission
A panel of 15 experts from seven medical professional societies reached consensus on 69 statements related to using diet as a primary intervention to achieve diabetes remission.
