American College of Lifestyle Medicine and Use of Diet for Diabetes Remission

A panel of 15 experts from seven medical professional societies reached consensus on 69 statements related to using diet as a primary intervention to achieve diabetes remission.

American College of Lifestyle Medicine
Jun 3rd, 2022
The American College of Lifestyle Medicine has released an expert consensus statement to assist clinicians in achieving remission of type 2 diabetes in adults using diet as a primary intervention. The expert consensus statement is endorsed by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE), supported by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND), and co-sponsored by the Endocrine Society.

Cybersecurity: Assess Your Risk White Paper
Cybersecurity Roundup: Med Device, Packaging Ops, and Industrial Control
Essential businesses and connected devices are under increasing threats domestically and globally. Check out 9 recent articles.
May 31st, 2022
Hcp C Over 2
Specright Provides Spec Management Insight at ISTA Forum 2022
Spec management using a common language will improve supply chain communication to limit monetary and product losses in the midst of turmoil such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 27th, 2022
Q1 2022 Quarterly Business Indictaor Qbi 1
Pharma/Medical Device Companies Projecting Expansion for 2022
Results of a Q1 2022 report from PMMI show that the pharmaceutical/medical device industry is expecting the most growth, followed by other, personal care, food, and beverage.
May 25th, 2022
Matthew Wright, founder and CEO of Specright, presented on the urgency of transitioning packaging to a digital platform using data.
Data Transitions Packaging to a Futureproof Digital World
Specright offers insights into spec management using a common language at ISTA Forum 2022.
May 23rd, 2022
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Identify improvement opportunities at every stage of your packaging’s lifecycle. The time to act is now!
Feb 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 17 At 4 56 53 Pm
Innovation Not Keeping Pace With Sustainability Demands
OEMs and CPGs agree that right now, packaging and processing technology hinders any significant sustainable solutions. Consumers and brands want it yesterday, but how?
May 17th, 2022
Labor Decrease
Great Resignation Driving Employee Poaching
It’s a buyer’s market for job seekers as 81,000 left manufacturing from Aug. 2020 through Aug. 2021. Manufacturers are climbing over each other to poach workers to meet increases in production.
May 12th, 2022
Hcp Cover 2
Pharmaceutical Industry Applies Artificial Intelligence
How pharmaceutical companies are using artificial intelligence to improve asset performance management and predictive maintenance to avoid batch loss and reduce maintenance and repair costs.
May 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 48 10 Pm
Quotables and By the Numbers: May 2022
Quotes and stats in healthcare packaging and logistics, from distribution to sustainability and beyond...
May 3rd, 2022
Hcp Cover 2
Prefilled Enteral Pouch Wins Highest 2022 FPA Award
The EnteraLoc is a 510(k) FDA-approved enteral device designed for tube-fed patients. It’s a flexible spouted pouch with a leak-proof seal, for direct-connect delivery of nutrition in a safe and convenient manner.
Apr 29th, 2022
Hcp Cover
J&J Chief Medical Officer Talks Package Design Considerations
In part 2 of this two-part series, we delve into design considerations, including caregiver burnout, as well as some of Dr. Kuffner’s tips for those within and outside the packaging community to prevent unsupervised medication ingestions in kids.
Apr 8th, 2022
FDA and the UCSF-Stanford’s CERSI join together to educate the biomedical engineering and manufacturing communities in cybersecurity has resulted in a Cybersecurity Seminar Series.
Arm Your Biomed Company Against Cyberattacks
As cyberattacks increase and evolve, research for solutions must do the same. It’s critical that the medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries get involved.
Apr 8th, 2022
Hcp Title
Blister Package Wins J&J’s Unit Dosing QuickFire Challenge
Dr. Ed Kuffner, chief medical officer at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, leads a global team of medical and safety professionals. He talks with Healthcare Packaging about the innovative Packlock blister package, winner of the QuickFire Challenge.
Apr 1st, 2022
Peer Expo East 2022
Discover Why Your Peers Attended PACK EXPO East 2022
Watch interviews with PACK EXPO East attendees on what they came to find and what they discovered at the largest comprehensive packaging and processing event in the world this year.
Mar 25th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 22 At 5 30 48 Pm
SEC Proposes Rules to Enhance and Standardize Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors
Companies would be required to disclose the greenhouse gas emissions they produce and how climate risks affect their business.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Manufacturers are seeking to improve efficiency by increasing visibility into their operations.
Pharma Manufacturers Seek Visibility into Processes to Drive Efficiency
The rise of shorter, customized runs in the pharmaceutical industry has strained production capacity at many plants. To keep up with this demand, manufacturers are seeking to improve efficiency by increasing visibility into their operations.
Mar 21st, 2022
PMMI specialists in IT, Andy Lomasky, and in OT, Bryan Griffen, conducted a podcast and video days after threats came in from Russia with the following five steps to keep your company and supply chain secure.
Thwart Foreign Cyberattacks
Five steps to protect your organization and supply chain against the political and literal warfront.
Mar 2nd, 2022
Pelv Robotics
PACK EXPO Innovations Report: Robotics
PMMI Media Group editors fanned out across the many booths at PACK EXPO Las Vegas to bring you this Innovations Report, featuring small cobots, sidebots, and small batch options for life sciences.
Feb 4th, 2022
Hcp Title Card
Top 10 Healthcare Packaging Stories of 2021
Traceability content led the countdown taking four spots on our list, while sustainability and automation stories also garnered attention. Check out our top 10 and honorable mentions.
Jan 7th, 2022
CPhI Worldwide releases its beginning of year pharma market predictions for 2022
CPhI 2022 Predictions: CDMO Capacity Constrained and COVID Vaccines on the Rise
There is a high manufacturing demand to constrain global ingredients, partnering options, and available CDMO capacity, though continued growth in pharma sales and innovation bode well for supply side companies and CDMOs.
Jan 7th, 2022
Getty Images 1125230205
Automation and Education Two Keys to Solving Workforce Issues
Automation can eliminate monotonous tasks for employees, while better education and training is needed to engage current workers.
Dec 20th, 2021
Getty Images 869287090
Key Challenges to Using Automation in Packaging and Processing Operations
There are four main automation-related issues mentioned in a discussion between CPGs and OEMs, in relation to manufacturing operations.
Dec 15th, 2021
1638223698521
The[PACK]out Event Tackles Medical Device Packaging Innovation
The inaugural conference will gather healthcare packaging professions from May 10 to 12, 2022, in Austin, TX.
Dec 14th, 2021
Biometrics
Applying Modern Technology to Pharmaceutical Production Facilities
Robotics, biometrics, and isolator technology are proving cleaner, faster, and safer than traditional manual methods.
Dec 10th, 2021
Getty Images 1220078124
Top Three Operational Priorities of Execs in Packaging and Processing
Issues that were prominent prior to 2020 became even more elevated during the pandemic.
Dec 7th, 2021
1 Getty Images 941282264
Workforce News Roundup: 2021
While science, technology, and regulations are often the focus, people are critical to a successful packaging operation. Check out articles, podcasts, and videos from Healthcare Packaging and sister publications Packaging World and OEM.
Dec 9th, 2021
Ambient Devices Getty Image
Quotables and By the Numbers: November 2021
From choosing a mentor to DSCSA readiness to the printed sensor market, quotes and stats in healthcare packaging and logistics.
Nov 23rd, 2021
Pw Cover
3 Healthcare Packaging Updates from PACK EXPO Las Vegas
On this Take Five video, Pat Reynolds showcases three package design innovations from PACK EXPO Las Vegas in pharmaceuticals, personal care, and child-resistance for cannabis.
Nov 12th, 2021
Hcp Title Card 10:29
Workforce Issues Around Women and Remote Work
PPWLN discusses how to incentivize women back into the workplace, increase overall diversity in the workforce, and manage our new world of work. Watch highlights from the panel on this Take Five with Healthcare Packaging video.
Oct 29th, 2021
Jan 3456
Women, E-comm, and Collaborative Tech Shape a New Way of Working
An expert panel at the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network discussed women and remote work, as well as solutions for adapting to pandemic-era consumer buying trends. Read, watch, or listen to the conversation.
Oct 20th, 2021