Quotables and By the Numbers to Start the Year

Clinical Trial Demographics: “[Moderna was] publicizing demographic statistics about the clinical volunteers every week. They're somewhat better than the typical clinical trial but still not a good representation of the diversity of the U.S.”

—BLAKE FARMER, NPR

Regulatory: “In response to ensuing travel restrictions due to the pandemic, FDA is utilizing its authority... to request records in advance of or in lieu of drug inspections, and is also utilizing establishment inspection reports from capable foreign regulatory authorities under the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA).”

— DR. STEPHEN HAHN, FDA, SEP. 23 CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY

Brand Protection: “In the USA, research earlier this year revealed that almost 70% of consumers have expressed worries about the health crisis driving online sales in counterfeit or sub-standard quality products.”

—INTERNATIONAL HOLOGRAM MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION (IHMA)

Making Sense of Reusables: “With reusable packaging, what we're looking to do is to divide any primary manufacturing eco impacts such as CO 2 , by the number of reuses, so that we deliver a low overall environmental impact. But it's important to be realistic about the number of reuses that will actually be seen from a container and to make sure that it's used more times than the break-even point.”

—MARTIN BLACHER, DIRECTOR OF SUSTAINABILITY AT BOCKATECH

Logistics in a Pandemic: “Airlines are a heavily regulated industry. It’s not easy to mothball an airline and then just restart them again because crews lose their certifications. It would be devastating for transporting the COVID-19 vaccine to lose more airlines.”

—BARRY CONLON, CEO & FOUNDER, OVERHAUL GROUP, INC.





$31 Billion

THE ACTIVE IMPLANTABLE medical devices market is expected to exceed $31 billion by 2024, according to Market Research Engine.

$1.1 MILLION

IN 2019, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s "Greening the OR" programs saved almost $1.1 million, diverting nearly 200 tons of waste, decreasing energy use, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Source: Practice Greenhealth





2,700

THE APPROXIMATE NUMBER of product demos offered via PACK EXPO Connects from more than 700 solutions-providers.





$57 BILLION

THE VALUE of the precision medicine market (also known as “personalized medicine”) in 2019, estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11% between 2020 and 2026.

Source: Global Market Insights





November 27, 2023

THE FDA’S new enforcement date for wholesale distributors to verify the product identifier prior to further distributing returned product as required under the DSCSA.





$35 BILLION

ADROIT MARKET RESEARCH predicts that the global blister packaging market size will surpass $35 billion by 2025, due in part to rising demand for tamper-evidence.