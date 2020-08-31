Quotables and By the Numbers: Aug. 2020

Climate, packaging, medical device security, and more.

Keren Sookne
Aug 31st, 2020

Scroll through the images above (arrows at bottom of images) for recent quotes and stats.

According to the latest from PMMI Business Intelligence, STATE OF THE INDUSTRY U.S. PACKAGING MACHINERY REPORT, the slowing of patent expiries and rise of drug launches are expected to stimulate growth in the pharmaceutical industry and demand for packaging machinery. Download the FREE executive summary at State of the Industry 2020 (PMMI members can view the full report for free.)

Further reading

Brands Keep Pace by Eliminating Racist Packaging Imagery

Competitive Drugs Demand Innovative Delivery Devices

Climate Change Interest Isn’t Ideology, It’s Economics

&ldquo;Another key [UDI] benefit, because we&apos;re calling that product by the same name across the healthcare supply chain&hellip; rich and robust data that we can access around supply consumption and utilization rates. One of the buzz terms we&apos;ve heard during the COVID-19 crisis was what&apos;s my burn rate? How fast am I going through gowns, masks, gloves?&rdquo; &ndash; Mike Schiller, Senior Director at AHRMM
In the men&apos;s skincare market, the demand for cleanser, face wash, and sunscreen products is outpacing that of shave care essentials, according to a new report from Grand View Research, Inc.
Packaging Will Help Drive Men’s Skincare Product Market
Premium products with organic and natural ingredients are the latest trend, resulting in the growing popularity of more sustainably sourced packaging materials.
Aug 18th, 2020
Automation Timeline 1
Five Takeaways on Automation Growth Today
A new report by PMMI Business Intelligence shows that OEMs and suppliers who meet the needs of the changing times will thrive along with the CPGs of the future.
Aug 17th, 2020
The future of manufacturing can&apos;t be imagined in a present-forward mindset. Innovation comes from the future-back.
Reverse Engineering the Organization
A new book reveals how “future-back” thinking—defining what the company will look like decades from now and working backwards—can encourage innovative ideas that will create breakthrough growth.
Jul 24th, 2020
Getty Images 900589682
Cannabis Branding - an Uphill Battle?
Between the fight for precious retail shelf space, and a consumer selection process that is based mostly on cost and quality, cannabis brand loyalty may be a struggle to find.
Jul 10th, 2020
Cphi 1366 520
CPhI Festival of Pharma offers New Digital Experience in 2020
CPhI Worldwide in-person event now confirmed for 2021, with new digital exhibition launched to connect the global pharma industry in 2020.
Jul 9th, 2020
Fig5a
Viral Hashtag Highlights Disparities in Academia, Healthcare
#BlackInTheIvory is offering an outlet for some Black scientists to share their experiences.
Jun 16th, 2020
Hp 109081 Screen Shot 2019 04 08 At 12 23 00 Pm
Seven 2019 AmeriStar Award Winners Achieve 2020 WorldStar Awards
Seven 2019 AmeriStar Award winners earned the prestigious WorldStar Award produced by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).
Jun 16th, 2020
Device
Quotables and By the Numbers: Device Security, Supply Chain, and More
Fast facts in and around healthcare packaging.
Jun 11th, 2020
Getty Images 171264154
Voice of the Packaging Industry: Sustainable Packaging
Sixty CPGs were interviewed for a new sustainability report by PMMI Business Intelligence. They had much to say about machines, materials, new formats and sustainable initiatives, as well as what they need from suppliers.
Jun 1st, 2020
Getty Images 1134352402
Sustainability in Secondary Packaging Lines
Secondary packaging lines need greater precision when handling materials with variances in content and weight, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
May 27th, 2020
Sustain 6
Looking Ahead to New Packaging Material Innovation
Packaging engineers and product developers must work together to create new sustainable initiatives in packaging material innovation.
May 22nd, 2020
Getty Images 124460253
Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Discussing the current economic outlook amidst a “double black swan event,” Alex Chausovsky of ITR Economics presented “Guidance in an Uncertain Economy” last week as part of PMMI’s Executive Leadership Conference.
May 18th, 2020
Getty Images 1170191165
Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021
Personal care and pharmaceuticals /medical devices are two markets that, not surprisingly, are holding their own and even expecting growth during COVID-19.
May 15th, 2020
Sustain 4
Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy
Eliminating unnecessary plastic, sustainable innovation, and circulating plastic within the economy are the three goals of more than 450 global partner companies seeking to keep plastic waste out of the environment.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 3
Sustainable Package Reformatting on the Rise
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, over half of CPGs are changing product packaging to meet sustainability goals by moving from one format to another.
May 8th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243
Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
As we fight to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are urgently working to create a vaccine. Manufacturing and distributing hundreds of millions of doses when a vaccine is approved is yet another challenge to address.
May 1st, 2020
Getty Images 1207248534
Material Innovation Key to Achieving Sustainable Packaging Strategy
The market will continue to see innovations in the selection of sustainable packaging materials, as more companies embrace sustainable options.
Apr 27th, 2020
Infographic
U.S. Packaging Machinery Industry Continues to Grow at Steady Pace
OEMs are feeling the pressure to accommodate market demands, such as offering complete packaging solutions, modular machines, traceability, and sustainability.
Apr 24th, 2020
Pmmi Logo Rebrand 4c Vertical Transparent
The CARES Act and Payroll Protection Plan
In a recent Town Hall for PMMI members, representatives from alliantgroup, Dean Zerbe and Rick Lazio, provided some insights into the relief available for small and medium size businesses.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
Getty Images 82633841
Why Women are Under-Represented in the C-Suite
If companies with more women in leadership roles have greater innovation, increased productivity, higher employee satisfaction, and higher employee retention, why are there so few in the C suite?
Mar 26th, 2020
Flexible Packaging for Infinite CBD Gummies
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020
Jim Chrzan, VP of Content &amp; Brand Strategy, PMMI Media Group
Musings on Sustainability
Read what Jim Chrzan, VP of Content & Brand Strategy at PMMI Media Group, and Sean Riley, PMMI’s Senior Director of Media & Industry Communications, had to say about the state of sustainability during a lively conversation at the show earlier this month.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Matt Reynolds, Editor, Packaging World
PACK EXPO East: From the Floor
Did you miss PACK EXPO East? See what Packaging World Editor Matt Reynolds had to say in the “PACK EXPO Rewind Show Floor Findings” podcast with PMMI’s Sean Riley.
Mar 19th, 2020
Cbd Diffusing Oil
Despite Confusion Over CBD, Sales Projected to Grow
The source and legality of CBD products can cause confusion to consumers, but product sales are expected to reach $20 billion in the US by 2024.
Mar 17th, 2020
Getty Images 1139668667
Finance and Investments in the Legal/Not Legal Cannabis Business
Lack of access to financial institutions and tax breaks, as well as volatile market valuations, challenge the cannabis industry’s ability to expand.
Mar 12th, 2020
Getty Images 123145415
Canada and the Cannabis Market
In October of 2018 Canada was the first nation to fully legalize recreational THC and CBD products for adult use, yet the market’s development has been impacted by the specifics of the legalization rollout.
Mar 4th, 2020
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
Contract Packaging Potential in the Cannabis Industry
While contract packaging in the cannabis industry has been slow to develop, there is room for packaging specialists who can guide and manage the vast and ever-changing landscape of cannabis packaging.
Feb 24th, 2020
Pioneering New Cannabis Packaging Standards
Pioneering New Cannabis Packaging Standards
A myriad of challenges face cannabis packagers, from state-to-state regulatory requirements to adapting machinery and processes specifically to the cannabis market.
Feb 14th, 2020
Machine used to extract CBD from Cannabis plants
OEMs Needed for $32 Billion Budding Cannabis Industry
Automated operations are the wave of the future in a growing industry that is expected to reach $32 billion globally by 2024, with a CAGR of 28%. Off the record, OEMs report cannabis companies get sticker shock!
Feb 10th, 2020
Seven key steps for a capital project RFP
RFP Process Challenges and Solutions
Having upfront clarity into needs and establishing standards for what to use (and why), are the two biggest shortcomings cited by Vision 2025 participants in the Request for Proposal process.
Jan 22nd, 2020