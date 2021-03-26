Pharmaworks to present on Blister Packaging at Virtual Pharma Expo on May 5

Pharmaworks’ passion for Blister will be on full display on May 5 as Ben and Chad discuss the highlights and features of the TF1e.

The TF1e is a suitable choice for low to moderate blister production including clinical trial packaging. With speeds exceeding 80 indexes per minute and a format range of 90mm x 170mm, the TF1e delivers world-class standards in cGMP and standard features typically found on larger blister machines.

You can register for Virtual Pharma Expo here.



