Govzilla Announces New Customer Platform and Company Name Change to Redica Systems

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Nov 22nd, 2020

Govzilla, the regulatory and compliance platform that provides data and insights to quality and safety professionals in regulated industries globally, has announced today that it is rolling out an entirely redesigned customer platform. The new Enforcement Analytics platform provides customers with more data, more powerful analytics and insights, and a significantly improved user experience. It builds on the company's legacy as the largest regulatory enforcement and inspection database in the world, vastly improving its artificial intelligence models and marking a significant shift in how companies approach compliance decision-making. 

The launch of the new platform coincides with the rollout of a new corporate brand and identity. The company will begin operating under the name Redica Systems, effective immediately. The new corporate identity is a symbol of the next chapter in the company's history, which started in 2010 as FDAzilla. Today, Redica Systems is fully focused on achieving its mission of empowering the champions of quality and safety with actionable data intelligence.

"I'm incredibly proud of what our team has achieved over the past decade. Starting from a strong foundation, we've expanded our offering to better serve compliance and quality professionals in the pharma, medical devices, and food industries, and give them peace of mind," said Michael de la Torre, CEO of Redica Systems. He added: "By listening to our customers and working closely with them, we developed the first and only quality and regulatory intelligence platform, leading to an entirely new way of thinking about compliance. Our unique system and our experts provide our customers with the deep insights they need to continuously improve compliance, reduce supplier risk, and increase team efficiency."

"Redica Systems has what it takes to reinvent the entire quality & compliance industry," said Martin VanTrieste, CEO of Civica and member of Redica Systems' board of directors. "Their ability to automate data collection and the type of insights that can be pulled from the data at the push of a button are truly unique. As a former Chief Quality Officer myself, I experienced first-hand how Michael and his team can help mitigate risk. Redica's new platform is light-years ahead of where the competition stands."

Steven A. Greer, QA External Engagement Leader at the Procter & Gamble Company, commented: "As a quality professional, it is critical not to miss any regulatory changes or enforcement actions happening constantly all around the world. Redica Systems provides me with a customized dashboard that turns data into actionable intelligence, and helps me make sense of it all without feeling overwhelmed. This service helps us achieve sustainable compliance and superior products, which ultimately benefits our consumers."

Along with the adoption of a new company name and a new logo, Redica Systems has relaunched its website. The new website features the company's new customer platform, use cases from different industries, and applications of its technology for different roles. 

Redica Systems is a technology company using data, analytics and expertise to deliver meaningful insights to quality and safety professionals around the world. By applying artificial intelligence to large and disparate government and customer data sets, Redica empowers its customers to improve compliance, increase product quality, and build a more efficient organization using the first and only quality and regulatory intelligence (QRI) platform. Founded in 2010, Redica serves over 200 customers in the pharma, medical devices and food industries, including 19 of the top 20 pharma companies and 9 of the 10 top medical devices companies.

Companies in this article
Redica Systems
Govzilla Announces New Customer Platform and Company Name Change to Redica Systems
Nov 22nd, 2020
Vacuum Metalizing 768x721
Mueller Corporation: New Suite of Fluoropolymer Coatings for Medical Devices
This updated suite of industrial coatings is widely used for projects pertaining to medical manufacturing, medical devices, and the aerospace and defense industries.
Nov 19th, 2020
Groundbreaking ceremony celebrates the start of construction on the Comar Vineland manufacturing facility.
Comar Breaks Ground in Vineland
Comar receives recognition as an inspiration during the Pandemic from U.S. Congressman.
Nov 19th, 2020
Securing of packaging with a Cryptoglyph is meant to be easy as it neither changes the standard production process, nor requires additional consumables.
AlpVision Anti-counterfeiting for COVID-19 Relevant Medicines
Free of charge initiative to protect pandemic relevant medicines and vaccines against counterfeiting will be available until WHO declares pandemic over.
Nov 18th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 13 At 9 18 58 Am
Marchesini X-Days Showcasing Stickpack Line
Nov. 19: The Marchesini Group virtual event series returns.
Nov 13th, 2020
Aphena Label Reel
Aphena Adds Cold Chain Storage, Biologics Packaging and Distribution to Its Offerings
Expansion includes 14,000 cold chain pallet spaces in new 500K-square-foot facility.
Nov 12th, 2020
Rondo Pak Expands Kba Bobst (002)
Rondo-Pak Expands Capacity at Two Facilities
Rondo-Pak expanded the capacity at its primary facilities in Camden, N.J. and San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the addition of die-cutting and folder-gluer machinery.
Nov 9th, 2020
Lifoam 2 Hi Res White
Lifoam Industries Awarded Multiple Patents for Manufacturing of a Bio-based Alternative to EPS Packaging
See Lifoam at PACK EXPO Connects!
Nov 8th, 2020
Sustainable Flex Materials Live Demo
Mondi Consumer Flexibles at PACK EXPO Connects
Mondi Consumer Flexibles will highlight its North American abilities to produce customized, sustainable flexible plastic packaging for Consumer Goods with its EcoSolutions.
Nov 6th, 2020
Ey Jl Z Gl0cy I6ey Jy Zx Npem Ui Onsi Zml0 Ijoi Y292 Zx Ii Lcj3a Wr0a Ci6 Mzc1f X0s Im J1 Y2tld Ci6 Im15cy1za G93 Zmls Zx Mi Lc Jr Z Xki Oi Jwcm9kd Wn0a W9u L3 Bl Y29ubm Vjd H My Mc9le Ghfb Gl2 Zv9ldm Vud H Mv Md Iw M Tc4 Ot Iv Tm V3 Ic0g Q29uc3 Rlb Gxhd Glvbi5qc Gcif Q==
BellatRx Inc. at PACK EXPO Connects 2020
The company will present several live demos in capping, labeling, and more, including its new Constellation Vial and Microtube Fill-Weigh-Cap Monobloc for unstable microtubes, vials, and cartridges.
Nov 5th, 2020
Dsc00028
Visit Stevanato Group at PACK EXPO Connects
Presentation topics include flexible and scalable assembly platforms for drug delivery device programs and achieving high DR and low FRR with automatic vision inspection machines.
Nov 5th, 2020
Deitz Ps1 Packserter
HMI for Desiccant Inserter
The Pharmafill PS1 Packserter desiccant inserter from Deitz Co. features a new HMI with a touch-screen control panel for intuitively easy setup and fast adjustments for easy product changeovers.
Nov 4th, 2020
Dwk
DWK Life Sciences Expands Glass Vial Packaging Solutions Capabilities with the Acquisition of Müller + Müller
Nov 3rd, 2020
Tekni Plex Peeled Back Tyvek Sealed To Px Md
Tekni-Plex will be Presenting Demos on Medical Packaging Lidding Solutions at virtual PACK EXPO 2020
The presentations will focus on lidding solutions for sterile medical products that are designed to improve package performance.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Beckhoff Al8000 Linear Motors1
Linear Motors
The AL8000 linear motor series from Beckhoff is based on a modular system design consisting of linear motors and magnetic plates and offers wide-ranging options in length, winding, and cooling type.
Nov 2nd, 2020
The company’s Viral Transport Media is available in the form of bulk tubes, large volume containers and a specimen kit,
LaunchWorks CDMO Approved to Provide Viral Transport Media
Launchworks CDMO added to FDA list of approved vendors for validating and distributing VTM, in accordance with COVID-19 EUA Transport Media Policy.
Oct 30th, 2020
Pharmaworks Tf1pro Exterior
Pharmaworks Introduces TF1pro Blister Machine
At PACK EXPO Connects: Ideal for pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers and contract packers that frequently changeover, this fully servo-driven blister machine runs up to 100 indexes (200 blisters) per minute.
Oct 28th, 2020
Aphena View01
Aphena Pharma Completes $7M Expansion
Three new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical blending suites are ready for new products.
Oct 28th, 2020
Unknown
AmerisourceBergen Hosts First-Ever ThinkLive Trade Virtual Conference
AmerisourceBergen kicked off its first-ever ThinkLive Trade virtual event this week—a three-day online summit geared toward brand, specialty and generic manufacturers.
Oct 28th, 2020
Serialization Aggregation Workstation (SAW)
Custom Powder Systems to Showcase Products at PACK EXPO Connects
At PACK EXPO Connects, Custom Powder Systems will showcase its products and its team of experts will be available to help with creating solutions for specific applications.
Oct 28th, 2020
More in Supplier News
Unknown
Systech Announces Comprehensive Updates to its Market-Leading Brand Protection Solutions
Provides significant improvements in traceability, product authentication and platform analytics.
Oct 26th, 2020
Bunting Spanish Catalogs6
Bunting Catalogs Available in Spanish
Bunting announces it will offer all of its new 2020 catalogs in both English and Spanish as PDF downloads from its website.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Pur Q fused quartz vials feature an inert, nonreactive surface meant to eliminate risk of interaction with packaged drug formulations for stable, long-term storage.
Momentive Technologies and Stevanato Group Collaborate to Offer Pur Q Fused Quartz Vials in EZ-fill Configuration
Agreement delivers high-purity quartz vials in efficient secondary packaging format to streamline fill-finish operations for early phase drug development.
Oct 20th, 2020
A200 Bottle Applicator Main1
Label Applicator
Afinia Label’s A200 semi-automatic labeler is designed to apply single or front-and-back labels on bottles, jars, cans, and other cylindrical containers.
Oct 12th, 2020
Tekni Plex Brenda Chamulak
Brenda Chamulak Named President, Tekni-Plex Packaging Products
Brenda Chamulak joined Tekni-Plex as president of its newly created Packaging Products division that includes Action Technology, Tekni-Films, Tri-Seal, Flexible Healthcare Packaging, and Dolco Packaging businesses within Tekni-Plex.
Oct 12th, 2020
Delta Mod Tech Move In
Delta ModTech Moves into New Corporate Headquarters
U.S. Converting machine manufacturer Delta ModTech moved into their new corporate headquarters in Ramsey Minnesota mid-August 2020.
Oct 5th, 2020
Specialized laboratory technicians and an experienced team of further specialists offer laboratory and regulatory services.
Gerresheimer Laboratory and Regulatory Services for Biotech Customers
Gx Biological Solutions offers enhanced services for pharmaceutical primary packaging in the US and in Europe.
Sep 28th, 2020
The company expanded into a 215,000-square-foot open-space facility near its St. Louis headquarters.
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Rebrands as Legacy Pharma Solutions
Repositioning reflects CPO’s growth beyond traditional packaging roots, including foray into third-party logistics, supply chain transparency, and OTC product procurement.
Sep 28th, 2020
October 5-16, 2020. Report on Cell and Gene Therapy to be discussed.
CPhI Annual Report 2020 Part 1: 2025 Will See Cell and Gene Therapy Capacity Shortages in the USA and 10+ mAb Approvals in China
Continuous Bioprocessing growing quickly, but from a low base, with virtually all manufacturers now using at least some single use technologies.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Canister Wipes Stuffer
Shemesh to Unveil Canister Wipes Machinery
Shemesh Automation will demonstrate a 200 ppm total solution canister wipes line at its $4MM showroom and spares inventory facility to selected market participants during the second half of 2021.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Collection of hand sanitizers made to be ready-to-go and available as gels, wipes, and sprays.
As COVID-19 Concerns Continue, WWP Beauty Launches Line of Personal Protection Products
A collection of moisturizing hand sanitizers that are available in three different formats.
Sep 16th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 15 At 2 51 26 Pm
Systech Named Winner in AIPIA Virtual Congress Brand Challenge
The Kraft Heinz Brand Challenge invited companies to present game-changing smart packaging solutions that enhance brand equity via next-generation brand and consumer experiences.
Sep 15th, 2020