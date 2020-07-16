The global Covid-19 pandemic emergency has not weakened Bormioli Pharma's determination to keep on investing and supporting its customers. After the acquisition of the German company Remy & Geiser in October 2019, the company is now announcing the completion of the refurbishment of its glass furnace in San Vito al Tagliamento, where cutting-edge technological solutions and Industry 4.0 concepts have been implemented in order to increase production efficiency, reduce the carbon footprint and improve quality control standards and product finishing.

This molded glass furnace refurbishment completes the revamping project of the entire plant initiated in 2019. The new equipment allows an increase in the glass melting power, thus improving the quality of the final product. Thanks to a proprietary this furnace ensures an excellent glass distribution, as well as the production of both transparent and amber type I glass bottles, responding in a more effective way to the increased demand for glass vials used for complex drug formulations such as vaccines and several life-saving medicines. The flexibility on the control of the energy consumption and the real-time monitoring emissions will also reduce the environmental impact of the plant anticipating the new EU sustainability protection policies.

These investments take place few weeks after the acquisition of GCL Pharma - a company based in Central Italy specialized in the production of plastic, rubber stoppers and aluminum closures for pharmaceutical applications. As a result of this investments, Bormioli Pharma is strengthening its ability to support the pharmaceutical industry by offering premium one-stop-shop solutions for parenteral applications.

"Thanks to these new investments, we have consistently increased our industrial capacity on glass pharma packaging production, whilst strengthening our capability to provide a complete packaging solution for injectable drugs" commented Andrea Lodetti, CEO at Bormioli Pharma. " We are proud to be able to support more and better our partners in the pharma industry, helping to bring essential drugs and therapies where they’re needed the most, especially during these challenging times.”

Bormioli Pharma, one of the world leaders in the production of pharmaceutical packaging in glass and plastic, is based in Parma, Italy has been acquired by international investment firm Triton in November 2017, and since then supporting the company’s growth strategy sharing the commitment for business excellence, environmental sustainability and social responsibility.