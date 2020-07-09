Over recent weeks and months, CPhI Worldwide – organized by Informa Markets – has been in constant discussions with key industry stakeholders and partners to stay abreast of the challenges and complexities facing the different segments of the Pharma industry in the face of disruption due to COVID-19. This has included working closely with all partners directly involved with CPhI Worldwide 2020 to determine if the show scheduled for 13-15 October in Milan would have been both practical and beneficial to the market.



From a health and safety standpoint, we felt confident we could deliver a safe and secure show, incorporating the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness. However, CPhI Worldwide is a truly global event, bringing together key industry players from all over the world. With other countries and locations at different stages of recovery from COVID-19 and with international travel only returning gradually, it is clear that it will be difficult to ensure the same level of participation and high-quality, in-person experience at Milan this year that everyone has come to expect at CPhI Worldwide.

Therefore, we have agreed with our key stakeholders and partners to focus on other ways to support the industry in 2020, with a commitment that CPhI Worldwide will return stronger than ever in 2021.



For 2020, we are transforming the world’s largest pharma exhibition into a unique digital experience and expo. The CPhI Festival of Pharma (5-16 October 2020) will be a ten-day, large-scale digital gathering for the global Pharma industry, featuring a dynamic mix of platforms and experiences, including an interactive digital marketplace for sourcing products and services, enhanced matchmaking for connecting with new and existing partners and world-renowned speakers for learning about the latest innovation and industry development.

“We have been working hard to make CPhI Worldwide in Milan a reality in 2020 but, with international travel only returning gradually post COVID-19, at present it is difficult to guarantee the usual quality of experience at what is a truly global event. Recognizing the importance of the event to the industry, we have agreed with our key partners and stakeholders to adapt to a digital format in 2020, launching the CPhI Festival of Pharma. This large-scale digital exhibition will mirror on-site offerings and provide our community with a powerful platform to access vital one-to-one client meetings and high-quality leads, which are critically important in these challenging times,” commented Adam Andersen, Group Director, Pharma, Informa Markets.

“The pharma community is a highly resilient and innovation-driven industry, underpinned by global partnerships and international supply chains. Many of our customers are part of the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic and we feel compelled to support these efforts, providing new and alternative ways to foster connections, discover new partners and help lead the global response and recovery” added Andersen.