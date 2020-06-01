AJG Packaging Launches New High-Speed Tube Filling Capabilities

AJG Packaging has installed an additional high-speed tube filling machine that expands the company’s capabilities to include filling of jars and bottles for cosmetics and health products. Designed for flexibility, it accommodates many package diameters, heights, and lengths. Appropriate formats include lotions, liquids, creams, oils, and water-based formulations for cosmetics and topical health products, such as Cannabidiol (CBD) lotions.



This equipment is best suited for smaller manufacturers, including medium to large companies in the CBD space, as well as emerging CBD brands. CBD companies in particular turn to AJG Packaging as a trusted resource that adheres to the highest standards of safety, hygiene, quality, and security. In preparation for packaging high-grade CBD creams and lotions. The facility meets the standards required for current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and is flexible to support industries and brands requiring high-quality packaging solutions. AJG Packaging also is FDA-registered for food, nutritional and dietary supplement packaging. In addition, AJG Packaging’s state-of-the-art facility contains permission-only access doors, security cameras, security footage archiving and many other safety and security features that ensure customers’ proprietary formulas and products remain safe.



Another reason why CBD companies turn to AJG Packaging is its prime location in the heart of New Jersey. AJG Packaging’s manufacturing facility is close to major highways, making it ideally situated to many distribution points along the East Coast. Many East Coast CBD distributors fill their orders from places like California, Colorado or Oregon. As a credentialed manufacturing facility, AJG Packaging is set up to provide primary and secondary packaging right here in New Jersey.



“Installation of the production line was driven by customer demand to have a regionalized contract filling partner. Initially, projects slated for the new production line are largely represented by emerging CBD brands in the format of oils, lotions and other topical applications,” said Matthew Grimaldi, CEO and President of AJG Packaging. He added, “We’ve seen explosive growth in this category and are well-positioned to support CBD brands with our facility and resources.”

In contrast to the high-speed tube filler, AJG Packaging also has a single-lane filling machine that is ideal for sample runs, limited runs, and market trials. This machine compliments the new high-speed filler by offering customers with smaller volume brands the ability to efficiently run their product in AJG Packaging’s facility.

The complimentary machines accommodate:

· Small volume needs across different kinds of packaging

· A variety of packaging along entire product lines

· Access to an array of packaging technology for customer needs

Grimaldi states, “Many emerging brands are looking to simplify their supply chains through a one-source packaging supplier that can accommodate product and package sourcing, manufacturing, filling, and distribution to the market ­- all under one roof. AJG Packaging is the right place for these brands to execute their vision.”



