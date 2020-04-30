Interphex Announces New Show Dates: April 2021

International Pharmaceutical Expo (INTERPHEX), the annual event dedicated to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device innovation, technology and knowledge from development through commercialization, announced the next edition of INTERPHEX, previously postponed to July 2020, will now take place April 20-22, 2021 at the Javits Center in New York.

“While facing an unprecedented situation, we needed to make tough choices and felt this was the best way to proceed for everyone involved”, said Randy Field, Group Vice President, Reed Exhibitions. “We are grateful for and proud of our customers and the entire industry who supported the event in 2020. Each play a critical role in making INTERPHEX by far the most important gathering for pharmaceutical, bio and device development and manufacturing professionals. While we recognize and appreciate how important INTERPHEX is to the industry, based upon the current COVID-19 situation and in the interest of the safety of all of our customers, we believe it is the right decision to hold INTERPHEX in 2021 when we can ensure the industry is ready and able to get back to business.”

Kate Scott, Event Director, INTERPHEX said, “Our entire team is here to support all of our customers and partners and we are passionate about providing new options for us to come together virtually throughout the summer and with smaller face-to-face interactions opportunities in the fall, when we can. Stay tuned for more information coming soon.”

INTERPHEX is developing additional channels beyond the show floor to connect pharma, bio and device development and manufacturing professionals with leading suppliers. One such tool is the recently launched, RECONNEX 365, offering access to exhibitor expertise and technical know-how to more easily source for capital and maintenance projects and other essential technical information needed to develop and manufacture quality products. For more information, visit www.interphex.com/RECONNEX-365.

Scott continued, “You will see even more tools, resources and innovative solutions coming from the INTERPHEX team. These will allow you to make new connections, meet leading suppliers, source technologies, products and services and learn from industry subject matter experts to enable you to find solutions to develop and manufacture cost-effective, quality therapeutics for the global population.”