Interphex Announces New Show Dates: April 2021

Group Vice President at Reed Exhibitions notes, ”…in the interest of the safety of all of our customers, we believe it is the right decision to hold INTERPHEX in 2021 when we can ensure the industry is ready and able to get back to business.”

Apr 30th, 2020
International Pharmaceutical Expo (INTERPHEX), the annual event dedicated to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device innovation, technology and knowledge from development through commercialization, announced the next edition of INTERPHEX, previously postponed to July 2020, will now take place April 20-22, 2021 at the Javits Center in New York.

“While facing an unprecedented situation, we needed to make tough choices and felt this was the best way to proceed for everyone involved”, said Randy Field, Group Vice President, Reed Exhibitions. “We are grateful for and proud of our customers and the entire industry who supported the event in 2020. Each play a critical role in making INTERPHEX by far the most important gathering for pharmaceutical, bio and device development and manufacturing professionals. While we recognize and appreciate how important INTERPHEX is to the industry, based upon the current COVID-19 situation and in the interest of the safety of all of our customers, we believe it is the right decision to hold INTERPHEX in 2021 when we can ensure the industry is ready and able to get back to business.” 

Kate Scott, Event Director, INTERPHEX said, “Our entire team is here to support all of our customers and partners and we are passionate about providing new options for us to come together virtually throughout the summer and with smaller face-to-face interactions opportunities in the fall, when we can.  Stay tuned for more information coming soon.”

INTERPHEX is developing additional channels beyond the show floor to connect pharma, bio and device development and manufacturing professionals with leading suppliers. One such tool is the recently launched, RECONNEX 365, offering access to exhibitor expertise and technical know-how to more easily source for capital and maintenance projects and other essential technical information needed to develop and manufacture quality products. For more information, visit www.interphex.com/RECONNEX-365

Scott continued, “You will see even more tools, resources and innovative solutions coming from the INTERPHEX team. These will allow you to make new connections, meet leading suppliers, source technologies, products and services and learn from industry subject matter experts to enable you to find solutions to develop and manufacture cost-effective, quality therapeutics for the global population.”

 

The expansion-minded moves come amid recent growth in both the Rx and OTC sectors.
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Acquires Multiple Blister roduction Lines from McKesson RxPak
Company also adds bottling and pouching equipment in anticipation of heightened demand.
Apr 28th, 2020
At the Virtual Show, Syntegon introduces the new Sepion coater series to the market. The state-of-the-art equipment for tablet coating will be available in six different sizes.
Virtual Show: New Technologies For Solid Dosage Forms From Syntegon
Coming soon... Market launch: new Sepion Coater series in six sizes, continuous production from powder to capsule, and new APD tool determines optimum process parameters for capsule filling.
Apr 28th, 2020
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Centor has decided not to hold an official opening ceremony for safety reasons and plans to make up for this at a later date. This symbolic photo marks the groundbreaking. From right to left: Barry Sprang, 1st shift Warehouse Crew Leader; Bill Miller, Warehouse and Distribution Manger; Mitch Stein, Plant Manager; Mark Weaver, President, Ivan Weaver Construction; Beverly Raber, Plant Controller and Tim Carter, Maintenance Manager.
Centor Expands Storage Capacity
On April 20, Gerresheimer Group company Centor Inc. laid the foundations for a new warehouse covering 72,000 square feet.
Apr 28th, 2020
Warren
Ventilator Manufacturers Offered ‘Instant’ Validated Labeling Platform from PRISYM ID
Smiths Medical, Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace first to take ready-to-use solution.
Apr 28th, 2020
RemoTe is meant to increase the operators&rsquo; abilities in allowing them to work remotely in real-time on a customer&rsquo;s problems.
RemoTe: a New Family of Services for Remote Assistance
Customer care tools to provide full technical assistance through remote systems and mobile devices.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Night shift workers at Marcus Hook.
Braskem Deploys Enhanced Polymer Production Support to Meet Medical Equipment Manufacturing Essential Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Workers return home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear, sleeping at the plant.
Apr 21st, 2020
Live stream of a factory acceptance test for a Romaco Noack blister machine.
Virtual Acceptance Test for a Noack Blister Machine
Successful live stream of the FAT.
Apr 18th, 2020
With the Flexible Filling Portfolio, Syntegon presents an individually configurable, modular machine concept for processing small and medium batches of liquid pharmaceuticals.
Virtual Show: Syntegon Technology Showcases Expertise for Producing and Processing Liquid Pharmaceuticals
After interpack postponement, the company is holding a virtual event from May 7-13, 2020, showcasing flexible solutions for small and micro batches, higher product safety thanks to software and AI, and new developments for liquid filling and assembly.
Apr 17th, 2020
N95 Mask Decontamination with ActivShield(TM) by Aptar
Aptar Requests U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for N95 Filtering Facepiece Respirator Decontamination with ActivShield(TM)
The company is working to provide approximately four million ActivShield strips per week and is working to expand its production capacity with the intent to deliver ten million per week by the end of April.
Apr 17th, 2020
BlindSpotz&trade; Freeze Alert Sensor: Freeze Alert can be printed on label, syringe or aluminum cap. The technology prints clear and then turns blue if the drug freezes at any time in supply chain.
Chromatic Technologies’ Scientists Join Fight Against COVID-19 Virus
American Thermal Instruments lends their expertise.
Apr 14th, 2020
Busch R 5 Ra 0400 0630 C
Busch Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Wins Vacuum Efficiency Test
TÜV Süd direct comparison demonstrates oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pump’s superiority over oil-sealed screw vacuum pump.
Apr 9th, 2020
The state-of-the-art coating line has increased kp&rsquo;s local South American coating capacity by over 30%
Klӧckner Pentaplast Completes Major Pharma Capacity Expansion in Cotia, Brazil
Expansion provides additional coating capacity and reduces the site’s carbon footprint and overall energy consumption.
Apr 8th, 2020
Ultra pouches provide a simplified alternative as they are designed to be used for both steam and hydrogen peroxide sterilization and are available in a range of sizes.
Amcor Ultra Pouches and Reels Certified for Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization
Amcor’s ULTRA pouches can now cater to 100% of hospital sterilization centers’ needs.
Mar 31st, 2020
Chad Crouch Webres Headshot 1 640x800
Chad Crouch Appointed to U.S. Department of Commerce North Texas District Export Council
Authentix, a manufacturer of authentication solutions, announced that Chad Crouch, Vice President of Revenue Operations, was appointed by the Department of Commerce to the North Texas District Export Council.
Mar 31st, 2020
Bu D Dy Hd
IMA Launches "Stay Connect!"
Mar 26th, 2020
Sejla is a Sales, Business Development, and Project Management professional with over a decade of experience at Formulated Solutions.
Sejla Repetti Promoted to Vice President of Commercial Development, Formulated Solutions
New VP expected to strategically develop partnerships in Brand Partners.
Mar 24th, 2020
Ec Ls From Luminer 1
Labeling Solutions Provider Luminer Expands Extended Content Label Capacity & Capabilities through Infrastructure Investment
Mar 24th, 2020
Research methods were aimed towards understanding the needs of the end users and how they interact with pharmaceutical packaging.
Pharmaceutical Packaging: Bormioli Pharma Speeds up on Innovation Together with H-Farm
Collaboration for fast prototyping as well as answering customer needs through qualitative field and technical research.
Mar 14th, 2020
Luminer Facility In Lakewood, Nj
Labeling Solutions Provider Luminer Expands Primary Manufacturing Facility in Lakewood, NJ
20,000-sq-ft expansion makes room for new ECL production equipment, and allows for enhancements to company’s quality control and warehousing spaces.
Mar 11th, 2020
CDMO increases in quality control, product release, and microbiology lab footprint by 40% due to additional expansions.
Formulated Solutions Expands Capacity
A number of acquisitions and installations increase the CDMO’s footprint ensuring upgrades and increases in production capabilities. Further aerosol manufacturing capacity is also planned.
Mar 6th, 2020
Wipotec Ocs
Live From PACK EXPO East: Integrated Inspection and Checkweigher
Precision high-speed checkweigher is for cylindrical packaging formats, while new ultra-compact X-ray scanner is only 70 mm in width
Mar 4th, 2020
The office features a technical development center, where customers should have the opportunity to work directly with technical experts to design, troubleshoot, and test their medical packaging.
Oliver Healthcare Packaging Strengthens Presence in Southeast Asia to Support Growing Customer Demand
Oliver expands team; opens new office & technical development center in Singapore.
Feb 29th, 2020
Tom Mc Daniel
ProMach Names Senior Vice President of Pharma Business Line
ProMach, a packaging machinery solutions manufacturer, named Tom McDaniel Senior Vice President for its Pharma Business Line.
Feb 28th, 2020
The Herma 211 HC is designed to be suitable for labeling a wide range of cylindrical products including syringes, tubes, glass vials, and ampoules.
At Interphex, Herma US to Showcase Ultra-Compact FDA-compliant Labeling Unit
Semi-automatic Herma 211 HC for transition from clinical trial to production, as well as limited-batch biopharma manufacturing.
Feb 28th, 2020
The move from the original date was taken after careful consideration and consultation with local government and authorities, and advice from the (WHO) in regard to COVID-19.
CPhI South East Asia Rescheduled for July 2020
Event move ensures extra precautions and safety measures taken.
Feb 27th, 2020
The conference focused on four themed content sessions, while the learning labs and several educational and interactive workshops explored major industry changes that lie ahead.
Data Custodianship of Connected Devices, Environmental Impact, and Adherence Technologies Highlighted at Pharmapack Europe 2020
Global biologics markets, delivery device innovation, and smart packaging ‘unpacking’ new growth opportunities for pharma.
Feb 26th, 2020
Gettyimages Pills 1
CPhI Japan to be Postponed on Request of Event Attendees
Rescheduling will ensure all stakeholders can take part in a successful exhibition and conference.
Feb 26th, 2020
groninger welcomes Greg Struger as Business Development and Sales Manager for the Western United States and Canada.
groninger Extends its Western Territory Presence
groninger welcomes Greg Struger as Business Development and Sales Manager for the Western United States and Canada. Greg will help customers identify best-fit fill/finish solutions for Pharmaceutical, Consumer Healthcare and Cosmetics applications.
Feb 26th, 2020
&ldquo;The rebranding effort showcases our commitment to delivering tailored end-to-end systems that meet each customer&rsquo;s unique set of challenges.&rdquo;
TCP Reliable Announces Corporate Name Change to Integreon Global
Corporate name change demonstrates ongoing commitment to integrating technologies, expertise and capabilities offered by Integreon Global and its family of companies.
Feb 22nd, 2020
Amcor will support the coalition with its experience in packaging design for medical devices and applications in hospitals and other treatment settings.
Amcor Joins the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council, Continuing Progress Towards its 2025 Pledge
Amcor’s partnership with the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) will help foster more sustainable practices and innovation across the healthcare industry.
Feb 21st, 2020
The Toronto network station joins Pelican BioThermal&rsquo;s growing system of more than 100 network stations and drop points around the world.
Pelican BioThermal Opens Toronto Network Station
Formerly a drop point for rental customers, the Crēdo on Demand network station will service cold chain shipping rentals for the growing Canadian pharmaceutical industry.
Feb 19th, 2020
Chester &ldquo;Chip&rdquo; Davis, Jr. appointed to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of HDA.
Healthcare Distribution Alliance Names Chip Davis President and Chief Executive Officer
Davis’ Career in the Healthcare Industry Includes Corporate and Trade Association Leadership
Feb 15th, 2020