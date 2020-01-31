ACG Appoints Alexander Robertson as New Chief Marketing Officer

ACG Group, an end-to-end manufacturing systems provider for the pharmaceutical industry, has appointed Alexander Robertson as the new Chief Marketing Officer for the Group.

In his role, Robertson will be responsible for continuing to drive ACG’s marketing initiatives and current growth across the group’s global focus markets. He will be based at the company’s Mumbai head office.

With more than two decades of experience across the spectrum of B2B and B2C marketing, branding communication, design, and advertising, Robertson is a brand specialist. He has worked for global agencies including Ogilvy & Mather, Brand Union, and most recently held the position of Executive Creative Director at Landor in Mumbai.

He takes over for Peter Neve, who has decided to move back to his home country following three successful years at ACG.

On Alex’s appointment as ACG’s new Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Karan Singh, MD, ACG, says, “We are very excited to have Alex on board. With his rich experience in narrating successful brand stories, we are confident that ACG will chart newer heights under his leadership. I also wish to thank Peter Neve, who helped ACG create a new identity and will be remembered for his work on OneACG.”