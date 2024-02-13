‘Copycat’ Eye Drop Packaging Draws FDA Warning

Eye drops have been making headlines with a spate of FDA warnings over contamination (see: FDA Warns Against 26 Eye Drop Products Over Infection Risk and FDA Eyes Manufacturers of Eye Drops).

Per an ABC News article, the latest eye drop issue is copycat packaging that resembles Bausch + Lomb's Lumify brand eye drops. FDA is warning consumers not to use South Moon, Rebright, and FivFivGo. The two former brands were purchased online and tested by FDA. South Moon tested positive for Burkholderia cepacia complex, which FDA reports can lead to antibiotic-resistant infection, and neither drug was found to have the active ingredient in Lumify’s redness-reducing drops.

Though contamination was not found in Rebright, and FivFivGo, FDA is still cautioning consumers not to purchase or use these products. The Agency is continuing to investigate these products.

Websites have been found with the following images, and some copycat product photos may feature “Bausch + Lomb” while actual product may look different.

FDA



“FDA has not received any adverse event reports that specifically name the South Moon, Rebright or FivFivGo products. However, the agency has received reports related to possibly fake Lumify, including product quality concerns, eye irritation, pain, and infection,” says an FDA statement. “The agency recommends consumers only buy eye products from reputable retailers such as state-licensed pharmacies and beware of online retailers selling products with false claims.”



