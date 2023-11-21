Magnetic Hydrogel Accelerates Diabetic Wound Healing

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers at the National University of Singapore have developed an innovative diabetic wound dressing using a magneto-responsive hydrogel. The dressing incorporates two regenerative cell types and magnetic particles that respond to an external magnetic field. When exposed to said field, the particles induce mechanical stress within the hydrogel, stimulating the growth of cells involved in wound healing.

The dressing aims to address the challenges of healing diabetic wounds, which often lead to chronic complications and even amputations. Unlike conventional dressings, this advanced hydrogel actively promotes wound healing by mimicking the mechanical deformation process of skin cells. In tests, the dressing increased cell growth rates by 240% and doubled collagen production, demonstrating its potential to accelerate wound healing and improve overall wound health while reducing the risk of recurrence.