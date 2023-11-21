New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Magnetic Hydrogel Accelerates Diabetic Wound Healing

An innovative magnetic hydrogel dressing that actively enhances diabetic wound healing by 240%.

Tim Hayes
Nov 21, 2023
Hydrogel Patch
NUS

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers at the National University of Singapore have developed an innovative diabetic wound dressing using a magneto-responsive hydrogel. The dressing incorporates two regenerative cell types and magnetic particles that respond to an external magnetic field. When exposed to said field, the particles induce mechanical stress within the hydrogel, stimulating the growth of cells involved in wound healing. 

The dressing aims to address the challenges of healing diabetic wounds, which often lead to chronic complications and even amputations. Unlike conventional dressings, this advanced hydrogel actively promotes wound healing by mimicking the mechanical deformation process of skin cells. In tests, the dressing increased cell growth rates by 240% and doubled collagen production, demonstrating its potential to accelerate wound healing and improve overall wound health while reducing the risk of recurrence.

Related Stories
Yaroslav Shuraev
Quick Hits
Please Wear Shoes at Your Medical Manufacturing Job
Mart Production
Quick Hits
New Device Lets Brain Function Independent of Body
Pixabay
Quick Hits
FDA Approves First Chikungunya Vaccine
Mart Productions
Quick Hits
FDA Clears Zepbound for Weight Loss
Top Stories
Sniffles is designed for ease-of-use and includes a smart deep link QR code—sending users directly to an app vs. a website—that includes a discounted telehealth experience to encourage patient adherence.
Adherence/Delivery
D2C Home Care Kit Diagnoses, Ease Upper Respiratory Conditions
Sniffles allows consumers to diagnose and treat cough, the common cold, flu, RSV, COVID, and other upper respiratory conditions from the comfort of home, or on the go.
Adherence packaging gaining popularity over the U.S.'s traditional countables is generating automation opportunity for OEMs.
Business Intelligence
Automated Prescription Filling Opportunities Open for OEMs
Amy Stewart, Kent Hevenor, and Ryan Erickson were honored for their contributions to the medical device packaging community.
Medical Device/Packaging
MDPTC 2023 Honorees Share Achievements, Advice
Apollo shines in tasks that are considered “gross manipulation,” or gross motor function, like grabbing something with both hands.
Packaging/Filling
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Summer Sets 02 Hr
Package Design
Cocofloss Strives for Sustainable Smiles
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Schott Pharma Ready To Use Cartridges
Sterile Cartridges
Schott Pharma cartriQ® sterile cartridges come with volumes from 1.5 to 20 ml, suitable for clinical and commercial filling.
Collaborative Palletizer
Cloud ERP Solution
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »