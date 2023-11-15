FDA Clears Zepbound for Weight Loss

Look out, Wegovy and Ozempic–there’s a new weight loss drug in town! A recent CNN article noted that the FDA has officially approved the use of the type 2 diabetes drug tirzepatide, previously known as Mounjaro, for chronic weight management. Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of the drug, has renamed it "Zepbound" for its weight loss application. Zepbound demonstrated more than 20% average weight loss in clinical trials on higher doses over 72 weeks. It’s recommended for people with obesity or those characterized as overweight with at least one weight-related health condition.

Zepbound is administered as a weekly shot, complemented by a reduced-calorie diet and increased exercise. The drug's main side effects include gastrointestinal issues, and its list price is approximately $1,060 per month before insurance. Eli Lilly has emphasized that Zepbound costs 20% less than semaglutide for weight loss. Although insurance coverage for such drugs can be challenging, Lilly plans to offer a savings card to help patients access Zepbound at a reduced cost. The drug is expected to be available in pharmacies after the Thanksgiving holiday.